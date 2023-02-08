Bird Streets Releases Latest Single 'Let You Down' Produced by Michael Lockwood, Zach Jones (Sting), Pat Sansone (Wilco)

Brooklyn's Bird Streets releases their latest single "Let You Down" on Friday, February 10, 2023 featuring members from Wilco, Sting and A Great Big World. Bird Streets, named NPR Music's "Artist to Watch," recorded in Brooklyn with producers Zach Jones (Sting) and Oscar Albis Rodriguez (A Great Big World) and mixed it in Nashville with Pat Sansone (Wilco).

The effortless, catchy folk-pop track is the more soul-baring love songs from Lagoon, the second album from the artist. The song is a breakup song with a healthy dose of self-loathing and self-awareness written by John Brodeur after the breakup of his marriage. "I don't want to let you go, but I don't want to let you down," sings Brodeur.

As Bill Bentley of Americana Highway writes "Even though the music was birthed in the shadow of a divorce there is such an undercurrent of hope and desire." Musoscribe calls it "a candidate for Lagoon's best track," while I Don't Hear a Single says it "has the potential to be a classic."

"Let You Down" is one of Lagoon's three collaborations with Zach Jones and Oscar Albis Rodriguez. On the recording, Jones - who was recently featured in Modern Dummer Magazine for his work with Sting - plays drums and sings the stacked backing harmonies while Rodriguez is on bass, slide guitar, piano and synthesizers. The track was mastered by Grammy-nominated engineer Pete Lyman (Brandi Carlisle).

Lagoon's previous single "Sleeper Agent" has crossed over 10,000 plays on Spotify and is the fastest growing song so far in the Bird Streets catalog. The track also features piano and backing vocals from renowned English musician Ed Harcourt and was produced by Michael Lockwood. Mixed by Grammy award winner (Michael Brauer) (Coldplay & John Mayer).

"There's only one way to write rock music with mainstream potential that sounds timeless and honest, and pulling it off is no east feat. It consists of finding a fine balance between melody, tension, character, meaning and relatability that few artists are able to strike. The music of Bird Streets features these qualities." - The Deli

Brodeur enlisted production by Michael Lockwood (Aimee Mann, Fiona Apple) making Lagoon an enormous step forward from an artist who has been hailed for his evocative storytelling and keen attention to craft. Lagoon is available now on audiophile, double-vinyl, CD and on all DSPs.