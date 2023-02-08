Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Bird Streets Releases Latest Single 'Let You Down' Produced by Michael Lockwood, Zach Jones (Sting), Pat Sansone (Wilco)

Bird Streets Releases Latest Single 'Let You Down' Produced by Michael Lockwood, Zach Jones (Sting), Pat Sansone (Wilco)

The effortless, catchy folk-pop track is the more soul-baring love songs from Lagoon, the second album from the artist.

Feb. 08, 2023  

Brooklyn's Bird Streets releases their latest single "Let You Down" on Friday, February 10, 2023 featuring members from Wilco, Sting and A Great Big World. Bird Streets, named NPR Music's "Artist to Watch," recorded in Brooklyn with producers Zach Jones (Sting) and Oscar Albis Rodriguez (A Great Big World) and mixed it in Nashville with Pat Sansone (Wilco).

The effortless, catchy folk-pop track is the more soul-baring love songs from Lagoon, the second album from the artist. The song is a breakup song with a healthy dose of self-loathing and self-awareness written by John Brodeur after the breakup of his marriage. "I don't want to let you go, but I don't want to let you down," sings Brodeur.

As Bill Bentley of Americana Highway writes "Even though the music was birthed in the shadow of a divorce there is such an undercurrent of hope and desire." Musoscribe calls it "a candidate for Lagoon's best track," while I Don't Hear a Single says it "has the potential to be a classic."

"Let You Down" is one of Lagoon's three collaborations with Zach Jones and Oscar Albis Rodriguez. On the recording, Jones - who was recently featured in Modern Dummer Magazine for his work with Sting - plays drums and sings the stacked backing harmonies while Rodriguez is on bass, slide guitar, piano and synthesizers. The track was mastered by Grammy-nominated engineer Pete Lyman (Brandi Carlisle).

Lagoon's previous single "Sleeper Agent" has crossed over 10,000 plays on Spotify and is the fastest growing song so far in the Bird Streets catalog. The track also features piano and backing vocals from renowned English musician Ed Harcourt and was produced by Michael Lockwood. Mixed by Grammy award winner (Michael Brauer) (Coldplay & John Mayer).

"There's only one way to write rock music with mainstream potential that sounds timeless and honest, and pulling it off is no east feat. It consists of finding a fine balance between melody, tension, character, meaning and relatability that few artists are able to strike. The music of Bird Streets features these qualities." - The Deli

Brodeur enlisted production by Michael Lockwood (Aimee Mann, Fiona Apple) making Lagoon an enormous step forward from an artist who has been hailed for his evocative storytelling and keen attention to craft. Lagoon is available now on audiophile, double-vinyl, CD and on all DSPs.



Australian Duo The Long And Short Of It Soar To Success With New Single A Little Love Will Photo
Australian Duo The Long And Short Of It Soar To Success With New Single "A Little Love Will Fix You Up"
The Long and Short Of Its highly successful single 'A Little Love Will Fix You Up' takes listeners instantly to a place of high vibrancy and bright energy, feeling whisked away to a world of positive reassurance that love will fix you up.
Hailey Whitters Drops All-New Apple Music Session Photo
Hailey Whitters Drops All-New Apple Music Session
Apple Music Sessions feature some of the world's most prolific artists and emerging artists, all in Spatial Audio. Recorded out of Apple Music's studios around the world, Apple Music Sessions gives artists the opportunity to reimagine and recreate hits from their catalog, and creative covers of beloved classics.
Chicagos FACS Announce New Album Still Life In Decay Photo
Chicago's FACS Announce New Album 'Still Life In Decay'
While FACS are a heavy band, they don’t necessarily feel like one— Case’s fluttering, melodic guitar lines are buoyed by the insistent, underlying pulse of an expert rhythm section. Bassist Alianna Kalaba, who stepped in for founding member Jonathan Van Herik in 2018, makes her amicable last stand here with the group.
Foo Fighters, Weezer & More Join Sea.Hear.Now 2023 Lineup Photo
Foo Fighters, Weezer & More Join Sea.Hear.Now 2023 Lineup
Sea.Hear.Now announces an incredible 2023 lineup featuring Foo Fighters, The Killers, Greta Van Fleet, Weezer, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Mt. Joy, Sheryl Crow, The Beach Boys and more. Teams will also feature big wave surfer Will Skudin and legendary ladies Cassidy McClain and Jamie DeWitt, as well as Jersey’s Rob Kelly and more.

From This Author - Michael Major


Hailey Whitters Drops All-New Apple Music SessionHailey Whitters Drops All-New Apple Music Session
February 7, 2023

Apple Music Sessions feature some of the world's most prolific artists and emerging artists, all in Spatial Audio. Recorded out of Apple Music's studios around the world, Apple Music Sessions gives artists the opportunity to reimagine and recreate hits from their catalog, and creative covers of beloved classics.
Chicago's FACS Announce New Album 'Still Life In Decay'Chicago's FACS Announce New Album 'Still Life In Decay'
February 7, 2023

While FACS are a heavy band, they don’t necessarily feel like one— Case’s fluttering, melodic guitar lines are buoyed by the insistent, underlying pulse of an expert rhythm section. Bassist Alianna Kalaba, who stepped in for founding member Jonathan Van Herik in 2018, makes her amicable last stand here with the group.
THE PORTABLE DOOR Coming Exclusively to MGM+ in AprilTHE PORTABLE DOOR Coming Exclusively to MGM+ in April
February 7, 2023

The Jim Henson Company comedy stars multi-time Golden Globe nominee Sam Neill (Peter Rabbit, Jurassic Park) and Patrick Gibson (The OA, Tolkien),  joining two-time Academy Award winner Christoph Waltz (Django Unchained, No Time to Die) and Sophie Wilde (Eden, You Don’t Know Me).
Foo Fighters, Weezer & More Join Sea.Hear.Now 2023 LineupFoo Fighters, Weezer & More Join Sea.Hear.Now 2023 Lineup
February 7, 2023

Sea.Hear.Now announces an incredible 2023 lineup featuring Foo Fighters, The Killers, Greta Van Fleet, Weezer, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Mt. Joy, Sheryl Crow, The Beach Boys and more. Teams will also feature big wave surfer Will Skudin and legendary ladies Cassidy McClain and Jamie DeWitt, as well as Jersey’s Rob Kelly and more.
Audra McDonald & Myles Frost Join Ava DuVernay's CASTE FilmAudra McDonald & Myles Frost Join Ava DuVernay's CASTE Film
February 7, 2023

Audra McDonald and Myles Frost have joined the cast of Ava DuVernay’s upcoming film Caste: The Origins of our Discontents. The pair will join the previously announced Jasmine Cephas-Jones, Aunjanue Ellis, Niecy Nash, Vera Farmiga, Nick Offerman, Connie Nielsen, and Jon Bernthal.
share