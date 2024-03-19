Billy Tibbals Unveils New Single 'Dream Away'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Los Angeles rocker Billy Tibbals unveiled his newest single + video, “Dream Away.” The rock & roll ballad is the latest track off his Chris Robinson (The Black Crowes) produced sophomore EP Nightlife Stories, set for release on April 26 via Silver Arrow Records.

Tibbals' music has been featured across multiple Apple Music playlists including New Music Daily, New In Rock, Breaking Rock, All Guitars, and more, as well as CREEM's New Music playlist.



Reflecting on the tribulations of growing up, “Dream Away” captures the wistful longing for childhood innocence as time reshapes dreams into memories. The track unveils a softer, meditative side of Tibbals, emphasizing the bittersweet nature of nostalgia and the longing to hold onto the magic of youth.

Billy says, "It might be my favorite song I've ever written. I think it captures pretty much exactly how I feel about this strange modern world we live in. Hopefully some people can relate to it." In the accompanying video, directed by Fred Joseph, Billy serenades on a dreamlike stage amidst a swirling haze of smoke and sparkles.



Next month, Billy Tibbals will be embarking on tour in support of The Black Crowes, with tickets and dates available here. Tibbals also just announced a headline show at the House of Blues in Anaheim, CA on April 11, and will be performing at this year's Evolution Festival in Saint Louis, MO in September.

Billy Tibbals was born and raised in London before his family moved to Los Angeles when he was 11. He started writing songs in high school, singing verses into his iPhone and teaching himself how to play piano and guitar so he could eventually start practicing the songs accumulating in his head.

Tibbals' 2023 debut Stay Teenage marked the first time he ventured into a real recording studio and spent time touring. While he was happy with the results of his first EP, on stage he felt something else emerging, saying, “there was definitely a more loud and raucous feel to the live shows which I wanted to capture on the next record.”



On his sophomore EP Nightlife Stories, Billy Tibbals offers a beacon of hope for a new generation of rock fans—an audience he believes is enjoying a resurgence. The project features a roaring mixture of raucous guitar and charming harmonies, with echoes of classic glam and glitter—the elegant stomp of T. Rex, Sparks, ‘70s David Bowie—filtered through a wide range of modern influences and attitudes. Tibbals' music brings glam rock to 2024 within a once-again-burgeoning LA rock scene.

He explains, “I wanted to make something a little more aggressive. It's called ‘Nightlife Stories,' and so it's about seedy creatures of the night.” The result is six tracks that are bold, stone cold, and ready to mold the minds of the American youth. Chris Robinson says, “Billy has the rock & roll dream in his eyes, stardust in his hands, a head full of music, and the dance floor at his feet." With his mop of curls and brazen, spangled outfits, Tibbals is a return to old-school glamor with eccentric hooks and dramatic swings that demand to be played loud again and again.

Tour dates

March 24 & 31 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Monty Bar

April 8 - Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium*

April 10 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre*

April 11 - Anaheim, CA @ The Parish at House of Blues Anaheim

April 12 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre*

April 15 - Seattle, WA @ McCaw Hall*

April 16 - Vancouver, Canada @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre*

Sept 28 & 29 - Evolution Festival - St. Louis, MO @ Forest Park

*w/ The Black Crowes

Photo Credit: Miranda Penn Turin