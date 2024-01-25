Billy Tibbals Announces New EP & New Single 'Burn Out!'

Los Angeles rocker Billy Tibbals announced his sophomore EP Nightlight Stories, set for release on April 26 via Silver Arrow Records. Produced by Chris Robinson (The Black Crowes), the project is a roaring mixture of raucous guitar and charming harmonies, with echoes of classic glam and glitter—the elegant stomp of T. Rex, Sparks, ‘70s David Bowie—filtered through a wide range of modern influences and attitudes.

Robinson says, “Billy has the rock & roll dream in his eyes, stardust in his hands, a head full of music, and the dance floor at his feet." Tibbals' return follows his debut Stay Teenage, released last year.



Alongside the announcement, Billy Tibbals also shared a look into the EP with the single + video, “Burn Out!,” first premiered via MXDWN. The high-powered rocker is a cautionary tale about a cynical rockstar falling into the clichés of the genre: trying to keep up appearances while dealing with inner chaos and the fear of burning out. Beginning with a bang and extravagant riffs, the dynamic track spins out with 70's style harmonies before flowing into an anthemic bridge.

The track showcases the larger than life size of Tibbals' sound on his upcoming EP, bringing his signature swagger to a new audience.“‘Burn Out!' is the wild opening track of the new record. It's a sort of cautionary tale of a jaded rock and roll star,” Tibbals explains. “I guess it's sort of expressing my fears of falling into some of those less appealing clichés of the genre. That's not gonna happen though!”



Billy Tibbals will also be embarking on a tour in support of The Black Crowes this April. Tickets and dates are available here.

Billy Tibbals was born and raised in London before at age 11, his family moved to the bustling Los Angeles scene. He started writing songs in high school, singing verses into his iPhone and teaching himself how to play piano and guitar so he could eventually start practicing the songs accumulating in his head.

Tibbals' 2023 debut Stay Teenage marked the first time he ventured into a real recording studio and spent time touring with acts like Mac Saturn. While he was happy with the results of his first EP, on stage he felt something else emerging, saying, “there was definitely a more loud and raucous feel to the live shows which I wanted to capture on the next record.”



On his sophomore EP Nightlife Stories, Billy Tibbals offers a beacon of hope for a new generation of rock fans—an audience he believes is enjoying a resurgence. Tibbals' music brings glam rock to 2024 within a once-again-burgeoning LA rock scene. He explains, “I wanted to make something a little more aggressive. It's called ‘Nightlife Stories,' and so it's about seedy creatures of the night.” The result is six tracks that are bold, stone cold, and ready to mold the minds of the American youth. With his mop of curls and brazen, spangled outfits, Tibbals is a return to old-school glamor with eccentric hooks and dramatic swings that demand to be heard.

Tour dates w/ The Black Crowes:

April 8 - Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

April 10 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

April 12 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

April 15 - Seattle, WA @ McCaw Hall

April 16 - Vancouver, Canada @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre



Photo Credit: Miranda Penn Turin