Billy Talent Drop New Single, 'Forgiveness I + II'

Iconic Canadian rock group BILLY TALENT have released a new song. The track, "Forgiveness I + II," was produced by Juno Award nominee (Producer of the Year) and Billy Talent guitarist Ian D'Sa in the group's Toronto studio.

The lyric video for "Forgiveness I + II" can be viewed here

"Forgiveness I + II" marks the first new original Billy Talent recording since their highly successful Afraid of Heights album, which featured the chart-topping title track.

The release, which came as a complete surprise to fans, marks the beginning of what is expected to be a very active period for the band, which will be making another exciting announcement next week.

Billy Talent are one of Canada's most successful bands. They have sold nearly one million albums in Canada alone - and nearly three million albums internationally. They have won seven Juno Awards and have been nominated 23 times, including three nods for Afraid of Heights (Group of the Year, Rock Album of the Year, and Ian D'Sa for Producer of the Year). They have also been nominated for 32 MMVA Awards, taking home the prize 10 times. In 2018, the group was honored with a special "Legends of Live Special Achievement Award," presented by Canadian Music Week.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You