MILLY Share New Single 'Spilling Ink' From Upcoming Album

MILLY have shared the second preview off their new album Your Own Becoming.

“Spilling Ink” rips through its two-minute runtime with a searing riff and heartfelt chorus. The fastest-paced song that they’ve ever made, principal songwriter Brendan Dyer shares “We were trying to write the fastest song we have to date. A lot of the lyrics on this record were written on my daily walks to and from work into my phone. I live in a relatively suburban area of Los Angeles that reminds me of the East Coast where I grew up and so it only felt appropriate to sing about Picket Fenced yards. It's a sad song - there are feelings of the forgotten past, seasons changing, connecting patterns, and pulling through in silence. Just another 'keep on pushing' type of song.” Alt Press praised the tracks “surging riffs and urgency,” and 90’s indebted video.

Armed with towering, surging guitar riffs, crystalline and inviting hooks, and a newfound collaborative approach, MILLY’s sophomore LP feels like a total reinvention. Across 10 pummeling and undeniable songs, Your Own Becoming finds its power in channeling your darkest thoughts into something galvanizing and productive, a document of how doubling down on your art in the face of serious fear and doubt can be grounding.

Last month, the band announced the record with lead single “Drip From The Fountain.” By far the most infectious song of their entire catalog with an explosive chorus and airtight melodic hooks that recall early Death Cab For Cutie. The track was praised by Stereogum, Paste Magazine, Brooklyn Vegan, Rolling Stone (Song You Need To Know), and Consequence, who called it an "an anthemic slice of indie rock that melts into fuzzy, comforting shoegaze.”

Work on this release started thanks to a revelation that can only come from a period of personal crisis. Brendan Dyer, who’s dealt with anxiety for most of his life, decided to go on long walks every morning where he’d process his emotions, clear his mind, and do something that got him out of the house. “I think about death all the time,” says Dyer. “At this point in my life, I'm extremely aware of how time moves quickly.” While these thoughts could have devolved into potentially overwhelming him, this daily ritual allowed him some space. He jotted down notes from his dreams and he used his dread to grab onto the sustaining force in his life: his band. While the band’s debut LP 2022’s Eternal Ring and past tours with Swervedriver were successes, he wanted to be laser-focused on both his songwriting and his bandmates in the following year as he’d never done before.

On New Year’s Day, 2023, he corralled his bandmates to write and demo out Your Own Becoming, their most confident and organic effort to date. Dyer would take ideas he wrote down on his daily walks and each week, the band would meet up without fail. “There was newfound discipline and a renewed excitement about our music,” says Dyer. “I had always wanted to have a band that would just get together every week. Even if we're not writing, we're hanging out all the time, we're listening to music together, and we're jamming.” Dyer partly credits the collective laser focus on this album with how the band’s live lineup gelled from touring with bands like Teethe and waveform* as well as a burgeoning friendship with engineer and producer Sonny DiPerri (NIN, Narrow Head, My Bloody Valentine). “We were really inspired by him,” says Dyer. “Thanks to him we realized we could step things up a notch.”

While originally conceived as a solo project, MILLY embraced a newfound collaborative approach for Your Own Becoming, something that was only hinted at on 2022’s Eternal Ring. After a few months of painstakingly demoing songs, Dyer, along with bassist Yarden Erez and drummer Connor Frankel, decamped with DiPerri to East West Studios and Dangerbird’s Recording Studio in Los Angeles. (New guitarist Nico Moreta joined the band after recording).

Your Own Becoming is a resilient testament to leaning on the most sustaining and nourishing forces in your life when things get tough. In Dyer’s case, it's the therapeutic practice of making art and getting together with his closest friends. By making the most assured album yet and getting together as much as they could, his bandmates helped him cope. “While the title speaks to our dedication to MILLY, Your Own Becoming is really what it's like at the end of the finish line," he says. "We moved through a lot of emotions, a lot of work, and jumped through so many hoops to end up on the other side. It's the inevitable turnout of making it through better."

Fresh off a run of dates with Narrow Head, MILLY are gearing up for an East Coast run supporting Fiddlehead and Gel, kicking off with their own headline show in New York at Elsewhere’s Zone One on July 24th. The band will return home for album release shows in Los Angeles at the Troubadour and San Francisco at Bottom of the Hill alongside slowcore pioneers Idaho. They’ll join Basement for their LA show on Oct 18th at Hollywood Palladium. Tickets for all shows on-sale now, available HERE.

Tour Dates

*new dates in bold*

July 24th - Brooklyn, NY @ Zone One

July 26th - Norwalk, CT @ District Music Hall #

July 27th - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer #

July 28th - Baltimore, MD @ Zika Farm #

July 29th - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall #

July 30th - Asheville, NC Grey Eagle Tavern & Music Hall #

July 31st - Nashville, TN @ The Basement East #

Aug 1st - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West #

Aug 2nd - Louisville, KY @ Portal #

Aug 3rd - Cleveland, OH @ Mahalls #

Aug 7th - San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill ^

Aug 10th - Los Angeles, CA @ The Troubador ^

Oct 18th - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium *

# w/ Fiddlehead & Gel

^ w/ Idaho

* w/ Basement

Tracklist:

01 Blocked On Everything

02 Running The Madness

03 At Odds

04 Drip From The Fountain

05 Past The Glow

06 Spilling Ink

07 Bittersweet Mary

08 Living Days Again

09 Los Angeles Filter

10 Nothing To Learn From

Photo credit: Gilbert Trejo

