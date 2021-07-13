Billy Strings Extends Headline Tour Through December

Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Billy Strings will continue his extensive headline tour through the end of the year including newly confirmed shows at Minneapolis' The Palace Theatre (two nights), Chicago's Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, Philadelphia's The Fillmore (two nights), Washington DC's The Anthem, Boston's Boch Center Wang Theatre, Austin's ACL Live at The Moody Theater, Dallas' The Factory in Deep Ellum and Atlanta's The Eastern (four nights) among several others. See below for complete itinerary. Tickets for the shows go on-sale this Friday, July 16 at 10:00am local time, full details can be found at billystrings.com/tour.

The new dates add to a landmark year for Strings, who was recently named Breakthrough Artist of the Pandemic at the 2021 Pollstar Awards after continuing to perform consistently, both in-person and virtually. Reflecting on his recent shows, Pollstar declares, "The hottest hand in jamgrass mastered pandemic touring...in a fraught year, Strings and those around him parlayed that fervor into the rare pandemic success story, blazing trails in livestreaming, drive-in touring and socially distanced podded shows while remaining true to their core values of authenticity and fan engagement." Additionally, Relix featured Strings on the cover of their April/May issue praising, "Strings' exuberance speaks to the boundless, resourceful spirit of his music...beyond his technical mastery, it's his authenticity that continues to animate his music and, in turn, the fans who are drawn to that music."

Furthering his recent success, Strings taped his PBS "Austin City Limits" debut last week, which will appear as part of the legendary program's upcoming 47th season, and recently released two new collaborations: "Wargasm" featuring special guest RMR, and a new version of Bill Monroe favorite, "Midnight on the Stormy Deep," with bluegrass legend Del McCoury, of which Jambands praises, "Their live performance swells with fine mandolin and guitar runs, as the 82-year-old and 28-year-old harmonize their respective high tenor and soulful euphonious voices."

Adding to an already triumphant career, Strings won Best Bluegrass Album at the 63rd GRAMMY Awards for hisacclaimed 2019 record, Home. Released on Rounder Records, Home was produced by Glenn Brown and furthers Strings' reputation as "one of string music's most dynamic young stars" (Rolling Stone). Of the album, The Associated Press proclaims, "it is his creative musical storytelling, paired with solid vocals on Home that should seal the deal, pleasing fans of the genre and creating some new ones...the perfect blend of pure talent and pluck," while The Wall Street Journalpraises, "Billy Strings has clearly emerged as a premier guitar flatpicker of this era." Strings and the album also topped Billboard's 2020 year-end chart in both Bluegrass categories: Top Bluegrass Artists and Top Bluegrass Albums.

Michigan-born and now Nashville-based, Strings arrived on the music scene as one of the most compelling new artists with the release of his 2017 debut LP, Turmoil & Tinfoil. Since his debut, Strings has been awarded Guitar Player of the Year and New Artist of the Year at the 2019 International Bluegrass Music Awards, selected as one of Rolling Stone's 2017 "New Country Artists to Know" and performed on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and PBS' "Bluegrass Underground." Often playing over 200 shows per year, Strings keeps the improvisational tradition of bluegrass alive while incorporating elements of several diverse genres. WXPN's World Café declares, "a bona fide phenom...with his virtuosic guitar playing front and center, Strings fuses bluegrass to psych rock, country and jam music, without fussing over what bluegrass should be."

