Billy Strings Announces 'Meet Me At The Drive-In Tour'

Fresh off the massively successful '"Streaming Strings Tour," Billy Strings has announced today that he and his band will embark on a seven-night tour dubbed the "Meet Me At The Drive-In Tour" which will kick off on Sept 11 for three nights at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, PA. The tour will then take the band to the Chicago area for two already sold-out shows on Sept 16 and 17 at McHenry Outdoor Theater and then the band will head to Peoria, IL for two nights at the Expo Gardens on Sept 18 and 19. Show presale tickets are available beginning on Thursday, August 20 at 12 pm ET for Billy Strings newsletter subscribers. Public on-sale begins Friday, August 21 at 12 pm ET. All tickets are available via billystrings.com.

All CDC and local guidelines will be followed. The Billy Strings band and crew are working closely with local promoters and government to ensure this event meets or exceeds all recommended standards.

Vehicles will be spaced to accommodate social distancing.

Patrons may only leave their vehicles to use their tailgating space adjacent to their vehicle, restrooms or to obtain concessions.

Masks/Face coverings must be worn by any patrons traveling to and from restrooms, concessions areas.

Safe social distancing will be strictly enforced.

MEET ME AT THE DRIVE-IN TOUR

September 11 @ Mohegan Sun Arena | Wilkes-Barre, PA

September 12 @ Mohegan Sun Arena | Wilkes-Barre, PA

September 13 @ Mohegan Sun Arena | Wilkes-Barre, PA

September 16 @ McHenry Outdoor Theater | McHenry, IL - SOLD OUT

September 17 @ McHenry Outdoor Theater | McHenry, IL - SOLD OUT

September 18 @ Expo Gardens | Peoria, IL

September 19 @ Expo Gardens | Peoria, IL

Billy Strings has been hailed as the future of bluegrass, transcending tradition and genre with his high velocity, flat-picking guitar technique, and intense, confessional songwriting. HOME (Rounder Records), Strings' remarkable second studio album, is undoubtedly the Michigan-born, Nashville-based artist's bravest excursion thus far, completely rewiring bluegrass with elements of punk, country, folk rock, and genuine psychedelic exploration to fashion something altogether his own. Strings has infused the aesthetic with his own experiences and inspirations, adopting traditional sonic and lyrical idioms to confront contemporary social truths. With guest appearances from the likes of Jerry Douglas and Molly Tuttle and produced by Glenn Brown (Greensky Bluegrass, Marcus Miller), HOME marks a landmark on Billy Strings' ongoing creative journey, its fearless songs and freewheeling approach recasting string-based American music in his own inimitable image.

