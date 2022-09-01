Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Billy Raffoul, The Soulful Canadian Rock Singer, Songwriter, and Producer Signs With Nettwerk & Shares Single 'Better'

Billy Raffoul, The Soulful Canadian Rock Singer, Songwriter, and Producer Signs With Nettwerk & Shares Single 'Better'

Raffoul will soon release a new EP.

Sep. 01, 2022  

Nettwerk Music Group is excited to announce the signing of Canadian singer, songwriter, and producer Billy Raffoul. Based in Toronto and Nashville, Raffoul's voice echoes with a graceful grit that comes right from the gut as he tells stories straight from the heart.

His latest single, "Better," is a moving introduction to the new chapter of music he has created while writing and recording with longtime creative cohorts Justin Zuccato and Mike Crossey during the pandemic. "Better" is simply a lush love song featuring Raffoul's delicately plucked acoustic guitar paired with his soft intimate vocals.

Billy shares, "For me, 'Better' is about treating someone with kindness regardless of everything else. It's a simple, familiar, and feel-good song."

Billy made his debut in 2017 with the single "Driver." Following the 1975 EP and The Running Wild EP, he released his debut full-length, A Few More Hours at YYZ in 2020. The single "Acoustic" generated over 60.7 million Spotify streams as "Easy Tiger" surpassed 19.4 million Spotify streams. The same year, he maintained this momentum with International Hotel and shared bills with Kings of Leon, Kaleo, X Ambassadors, and more. Reaching another level, 2021 saw him garner the SOCAN Songwriting Prize for the single "Western Skies."

Despite the Pandemic lockdown, he focused on writing and recording as much as possible. He collaborated with longtime creative cohorts Justin Zuccato and Mike Crossey remotely and occasionally in-person, piecing together what would become his upcoming EP, details forthcoming.

Billy Raffoul joins Nettwerk's expanding label roster, which also includes Passenger, Wild Rivers, Banners, Harrison Storm, and more. Stay tuned for more music and info.

Listen to the new single here:

Billy Raffoul Tour Dates

Sept 24 - Hamburg, Germany @ Reeperbahn Festival 2022

Oct 13 - Winnipeg, Canada @ Park Theatre

Oct 14 - Regina, Canada @ The Exchange

Oct 15 - Saskatoon, Canada @ Louis' Pub

Oct 18 - Victoria, Canada @ Capitol Ballroom

Oct 19 - Vancouver, Canada @ Commodore Ballroom

Oct 21 - Edmonton, Canada @ The Starlite Room

Oct 22 - Calgary, Canada @ Commonwealth Bar & Stage

Oct 23 - Grand Prairie, Canada @ Better Than Fred's

Oct 24 - Red Deer, Canada @ Bo's Bar & Grill

Nov 12 - London, Canada @ London Music Hall

Nov 17 - Kingston, Canada @ The Alehouse

Nov 18 - Montreal, Canada @ Le Studio TD




