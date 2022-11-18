Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Billy Raffoul Shares Emotional New Single 'I Wish You Were Here'

Nov. 18, 2022  

Nashville/Toronto singer, songwriter, and producer Billy Raffoul shares his vulnerable and lush new single, "I Wish You Were Here." Accompanied by a gorgeous live video and co-written with Raffoul's brother, Peter, "I Wish You Were Here" hinges on cinematic piano and soft harmonies.

"The first lyric I wrote of this song was 'Oh my dear, without you here it's been one hell of a year,' I think that sums it up. It's been a hell of a few years," shares Raffoul. "I Wish You Were Here" is available at all digital retailers.

Billy made his debut in 2017 with the single "Driver." Following the 1975 EP and The Running Wild EP, he released his debut full-length, A Few More Hours at YYZ in 2020. The single "Acoustic" generated over 60.7 million Spotify streams as "Easy Tiger" surpassed 19.4 million Spotify streams.

The same year, he maintained this momentum with International Hotel and shared bills with Kings of Leon, Kaleo, X Ambassadors and more. Reaching another level, 2021 saw him garner the SOCAN Songwriting Prize for the single "Western Skies."

Despite the Pandemic lockdown, he focused on writing and recording as much as possible. He collaborated with longtime creative cohorts Justin Zuccato and Mike Crossey remotely and occasionally in-person, piecing together what would become his upcoming EP, details forthcoming.

Watch the new music video here:



