Billy Raffoul Announces New EP, 'I Wish You Were Here' and North American Tour With American Authors

Nashville/Toronto singer, songwriter, and producer Billy Raffoul is excited to announce his new EP I Wish You Were Here, will be released on March 24, 2023 via Nettwerk. Guitar in hand and microphone on, his voice echoes with a graceful grit that comes right from the gut as he tells stories straight from the heart.

He collaborated with longtime creative cohorts Justin Zuccato and Mike Crossey remotely and occasionally in-person, piecing together what would become, I Wish You Were Here.

"With these songs, the goal was to get them to a place where we see them on stage," shares Billy. "I write music to share it with other people. We simply want to keep growing as musicians and get more people in the room." In the end, Billy's songs will resonate through your speakers and from the stage.

Along with the announcement of his new EP, Billy will be supporting the viral rock band American Authors on their spring 2023 North American tour. The tour starts February 10th and will make stops in Washington D.C. at Union Stage, Philadelphia at World Cafe Live, New York at Racket (previously the old Highline Ballroom), Los Angeles at The Troubadour and wrapping up in Seattle at Neumo's. A full list of dates can be found below.

Tour Dates

February 1 - Toronto, ON, CA - Horseshoe Tavern

February 10 - Fairfield, CT - The Warehouse

February 15 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27

February 16 - Washington D.C. - Union Stage

February 17 - Philadelphia, PA - World Cafe Live

February 19 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

February 21 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Café and Music Hall

February 23 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre

February 24 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line Music Cafe

February 25 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

February 26 - St. Louis, MO - Old Rock House

February 28 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre

March 2 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

March 4 - Anaheim, CA - Parish Room

March 5 - Phoenix, AZ - Last Exit Live

March 7 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern

March 8 - Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour

March 9 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall

March 11 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

March 12 - Seattle, WA - Neumo's