Billy Raffoul Announces New EP, 'I Wish You Were Here' and North American Tour With American Authors
I Wish You Were Here will be released on March 24, 2023.
Nashville/Toronto singer, songwriter, and producer Billy Raffoul is excited to announce his new EP I Wish You Were Here, will be released on March 24, 2023 via Nettwerk. Guitar in hand and microphone on, his voice echoes with a graceful grit that comes right from the gut as he tells stories straight from the heart.
He collaborated with longtime creative cohorts Justin Zuccato and Mike Crossey remotely and occasionally in-person, piecing together what would become, I Wish You Were Here.
"With these songs, the goal was to get them to a place where we see them on stage," shares Billy. "I write music to share it with other people. We simply want to keep growing as musicians and get more people in the room." In the end, Billy's songs will resonate through your speakers and from the stage.
Along with the announcement of his new EP, Billy will be supporting the viral rock band American Authors on their spring 2023 North American tour. The tour starts February 10th and will make stops in Washington D.C. at Union Stage, Philadelphia at World Cafe Live, New York at Racket (previously the old Highline Ballroom), Los Angeles at The Troubadour and wrapping up in Seattle at Neumo's. A full list of dates can be found below.
Tour Dates
February 1 - Toronto, ON, CA - Horseshoe Tavern
February 10 - Fairfield, CT - The Warehouse
February 15 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27
February 16 - Washington D.C. - Union Stage
February 17 - Philadelphia, PA - World Cafe Live
February 19 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
February 21 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Café and Music Hall
February 23 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre
February 24 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line Music Cafe
February 25 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
February 26 - St. Louis, MO - Old Rock House
February 28 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre
March 2 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
March 4 - Anaheim, CA - Parish Room
March 5 - Phoenix, AZ - Last Exit Live
March 7 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern
March 8 - Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour
March 9 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall
March 11 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
March 12 - Seattle, WA - Neumo's