Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Billy Raffoul Announces New EP, 'I Wish You Were Here' and North American Tour With American Authors

Billy Raffoul Announces New EP, 'I Wish You Were Here' and North American Tour With American Authors

I Wish You Were Here will be released on March 24, 2023.

Dec. 05, 2022  

Nashville/Toronto singer, songwriter, and producer Billy Raffoul is excited to announce his new EP I Wish You Were Here, will be released on March 24, 2023 via Nettwerk. Guitar in hand and microphone on, his voice echoes with a graceful grit that comes right from the gut as he tells stories straight from the heart.

He collaborated with longtime creative cohorts Justin Zuccato and Mike Crossey remotely and occasionally in-person, piecing together what would become, I Wish You Were Here.

"With these songs, the goal was to get them to a place where we see them on stage," shares Billy. "I write music to share it with other people. We simply want to keep growing as musicians and get more people in the room." In the end, Billy's songs will resonate through your speakers and from the stage.

Along with the announcement of his new EP, Billy will be supporting the viral rock band American Authors on their spring 2023 North American tour. The tour starts February 10th and will make stops in Washington D.C. at Union Stage, Philadelphia at World Cafe Live, New York at Racket (previously the old Highline Ballroom), Los Angeles at The Troubadour and wrapping up in Seattle at Neumo's. A full list of dates can be found below.

Tour Dates

February 1 - Toronto, ON, CA - Horseshoe Tavern

February 10 - Fairfield, CT - The Warehouse

February 15 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27

February 16 - Washington D.C. - Union Stage

February 17 - Philadelphia, PA - World Cafe Live

February 19 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

February 21 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Café and Music Hall

February 23 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre

February 24 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line Music Cafe

February 25 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

February 26 - St. Louis, MO - Old Rock House

February 28 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre

March 2 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

March 4 - Anaheim, CA - Parish Room

March 5 - Phoenix, AZ - Last Exit Live

March 7 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern

March 8 - Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour

March 9 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall

March 11 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

March 12 - Seattle, WA - Neumo's



Havanna Winter Releases Holiday Single Daddys Kissing Santa Claus! Photo
Havanna Winter Releases Holiday Single 'Daddy's Kissing Santa Claus!'
The single is accompanied by a video starring Havanna, Marsha Molinari as the Mom, Carlos Guevera as Santa, Vince Rossi as the Dad, Jordan Xidas as the Creepy Uncle, Jonnie Reinhart as the strict Grandma, Justin Love as vain Aunt Beth, Terrell Jones as the cookie eating Brother, and Niels van den Heuvel and Jonah Almanzar as Santa’s elves.
Sheffield Indie-Rockers VIVAS Release ‘Feel’ Photo
Sheffield Indie-Rockers VIVAS Release ‘Feel’
Sheffield-based Indie-Rock outfit VIVAS are due to release their latest single ‘Feel’ on 18th November 2022. This year has been significant for the band as they became an underground favourite in their hometown as well as gained an engaged following online which led to their first UK Tour that started in October.
Taylor Swift-Signed Guitar Added to Auction for Veterans and First Responders Photo
Taylor Swift-Signed Guitar Added to Auction for Veterans and First Responders
Launched on Veterans Day and running through December 12th, Raven Drum Foundation’s second annual 12 Drummers Drumming auction brings together a list of rock’s most influential and legendary figures to raise vital funds for people dealing with PTSD, trauma, and suicidal ideation.
Migrant Motel Shares New Single Shame Photo
Migrant Motel Shares New Single 'Shame'
Migrant Motel combines modern Alt.Pop sounds with contemporary production techniques into a blend that is unique yet familiar.  They have been making music and developing their sound since 2017 and the band has built their fan base in Mexico and throughout Latin America. Watch the new music video now!

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Hayes Warner Releases Video for 'SHUT UP'VIDEO: Hayes Warner Releases Video for 'SHUT UP'
December 5, 2022

On the heels of her anthemic single “SHUT UP” which dropped late last month, Gen Z pop songstress Hayes Warner shares the accompanying, high-energy video now. Directed by ROOK (French Montana, Saweetie, Roddy Ricch), the carefree video follows Hayes and her friends as they take on the town in a not-so-typical night out
The Velvet Hands Release 'Over It Now'The Velvet Hands Release 'Over It Now'
December 5, 2022

Rising London-via-Cornwall four-piece THE VELVET HANDS have dropped their last track of the year, “Over It Now”. Blending hedonistic hooks reminiscent of The Strokes with a slacker kind of storytelling plucked straight from Pavement’s playbook, the band’s latest outing is an anti-capitalist anthem spun with an easy-going, lackadaisical charm.
VIDEO: Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy & More Star in Netflix's YOU PEOPLE Teaser TrailerVIDEO: Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy & More Star in Netflix's YOU PEOPLE Teaser Trailer
December 5, 2022

The cast includes Jonah Hill, Lauren London, David Duchovny, Nia Long, Sam Jay, Elliott Gould, Travis Bennett, Molly Gordon, Rhea Perlman, Deon Cole, Andrea Savage, Mike Epps, Emily Arlook, Alani La La Anthony, Bryan Greenberg with Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Eddie Murphy. Watch the new video trailer now!
Fight From Within Release New Single 'Vivisepulture'Fight From Within Release New Single 'Vivisepulture'
December 5, 2022

The explosive track boasts a short drum-fill intro, leaving no time to prepare for the barrage of immediate mosh-inducing fight riffs. The dual bouncing guitars peppered with wailing solos coupled with the seething vocals of Mikey Hayes and Paddy Mull create an atmosphere of intensity in its purest form. Watch the new music video now!
Limoblaze Releases AfroGospel Christmas Song 'Silent Night'Limoblaze Releases AfroGospel Christmas Song 'Silent Night'
December 5, 2022

First up was 'Silent Night (Hush),' featuring Crystal Nicole & Q Parker (112), followed by 'Silent Night (Afrobeats),' performed by AfroGospel rising star, Limoblaze, Rehmahz, and Emandiong, with additional vocals by Jordan Dollar. 'Silent Night (Afrobeats)' was produced by Happi, Dunnie, Tumeh 'DJ Tag' Gailor, and Lasanna 'ACE' Harris.
share