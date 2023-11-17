Billy Danze (M.O.P) & Lady Lee Release 'Blessings & Prayers'

The video for “Blessings & Prayers” is available and the single is now available at all DSP's.

By: Nov. 17, 2023

On the heels of getting their flowers from The Drink Champs, one-half of the legendary M.O.P (Mash Out Posse) announced a new solo album and also released a new single and video.

Today, Billy Danze released a new single and video for “Blessings & Prayers,” featuring Lady Lee.  The video for “Blessings & Prayers” is available below and the single is now available at all DSP's.

“Blessings & Prayers” is a song powered by advice from my Father and Uncle.  Jewels that would become rules throughout my life” Billy Danze recalls. 

Along with the new single and visual, Billy announced a new solo album, The Answer, which will be released in the first quarter of 2024.  The Answer will include guest appearances from his M.O.P. brethren Lil Fame, Ghostface Killah, Jadakiss, Redman, Pharoahe Monch, Faith Evans, Evidence, Styles P, B-Real and Inspectah Deck. 

Billy chimed in with what you can expect from The Answer.  “It's an album from a place of urban consciousness.  That familiar space of hardship and rough upbringing.  With the same commanding energy the fans love, The Answer dives into the emotions, fear, and trauma of urban life; and the consequences of actions.” 

Watch Billy Danze FEAT Lady Lee “Blessings & Prayers” Video: 



The Boxer Rebellion Return With Lightness Out Of Darkness Photo
The Boxer Rebellion Return With 'Lightness Out Of Darkness'

The Boxer Rebellion returns with their new single 'Lightness Out Of Darkness', a meditative flow of powerfully-articulate beauty.

Nicki Minaj Shares Tour Locations For Pink Friday 2 Concerts Photo
Nicki Minaj Shares Tour Locations For 'Pink Friday 2' Concerts

Nicki Minaj has unveiled the locations for her upcoming 'Pink Friday 2' tour. The 'Super Freaky Girl' performer shared the cities that she will be visiting on her upcoming tour in support of her new album, 'Pink Friday 2.' Exact dates and venues are unknown but fans can currently register for pre-sale for the 2024 tour dates.

Zhu and Wax Motif Unleash New Single Better Recognize Photo
Zhu and Wax Motif Unleash New Single 'Better Recognize'

Released via Astralwerks, the incendiary single is a bold statement of intent from two influential artists at the top of their game. ZHU and Wax co-wrote the track and produced it together, recording at San Francisco's iconic Grace Cathedral and at Zhudio, ZHU's Los Angeles studio.

Queen Naija Drops Sultry, Soulful New EP After the Butterflies Photo
Queen Naija Drops Sultry, Soulful New EP 'After the Butterflies'

The EP kicks off with “Fading Away,” a soaring piano number, before moving on to highlights like the atmospheric track “All or Nothing” featuring Ella Mai, “No Fake Love,” the deeply relatable 'One Of Them Days' featuring R&B icon Monica, and 'Taboo,' a soulful collaboration with Eric Bellinger.

