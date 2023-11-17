Billy Danze (M.O.P) & Lady Lee Release 'Blessings & Prayers'

On the heels of getting their flowers from The Drink Champs, one-half of the legendary M.O.P (Mash Out Posse) announced a new solo album and also released a new single and video.

Today, Billy Danze released a new single and video for “Blessings & Prayers,” featuring Lady Lee. The video for “Blessings & Prayers” is available below and the single is now available at all DSP's.

“Blessings & Prayers” is a song powered by advice from my Father and Uncle. Jewels that would become rules throughout my life” Billy Danze recalls.

Along with the new single and visual, Billy announced a new solo album, The Answer, which will be released in the first quarter of 2024. The Answer will include guest appearances from his M.O.P. brethren Lil Fame, Ghostface Killah, Jadakiss, Redman, Pharoahe Monch, Faith Evans, Evidence, Styles P, B-Real and Inspectah Deck.

Billy chimed in with what you can expect from The Answer. “It's an album from a place of urban consciousness. That familiar space of hardship and rough upbringing. With the same commanding energy the fans love, The Answer dives into the emotions, fear, and trauma of urban life; and the consequences of actions.”

Watch Billy Danze FEAT Lady Lee “Blessings & Prayers” Video: