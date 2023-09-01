Billy Currington Releases New Single 'Anchor Man'

Multi-Platinum hitmaker Billy Currington is sailing into the end of summer with a brand-new track, “Anchor Man,” out everywhere today.

Written by Paul Overstreet and Scotty Emerick, the song is produced by Carson Chamberlain. Currington sings, “ain’t no bad news, only good views, the sky and the water are the only blues,” as his instantly identifiable tenor eases into escapism with a dual-meaning message set to serene guitars.

“Anchor Man” follows Currington’s recent release “City Don’t,” which drew praise from Whiskey Riff, proclaiming the song “sounds like backroad driving with the windows down.” Billboard.com noted the “welcome return to a more traditional-leaning country sound,” highlighting it as one of their “5 Must-Hear New Country Songs.” Additionally, Country Now named “City Don’t” one of the “New Country Songs You Need To Hear Right Now” stating, “Currington highlights all the best parts of small-town living.”

Next weekend, Currington will take the stage in Boca Raton, FL (9/8) and Clearwater, FL (9/9), with more tour dates scheduled through September. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.billycurrington.com.

About Billy Currington

Billy Currington has spent nearly two decades topping the country charts, parlaying his rich, emotion-laden tenor and unerring song sense into some of the format’s most memorable hits.

The Georgia native has tallied 12 No. 1 singles to his name, including 4X Platinum hit “People Are Crazy,” 3X Platinum “Good Directions,” 3X Platinum “Must Be Doin’ Somethin’ Right,” plus Platinum hits “Do I Make You Wanna,” “We Are Tonight,” “Don’t It” and more.

Equally skilled at delivering upbeat summertime anthems as well as exploring the complexities of life and love with a poignant ballad, Currington also joined Jessie James Decker on the wistful, slow-burning duet “I Still Love You.” Two new songs – “City Don’t” and “Anchor Man” – are out now, with more new music on the way.

Photo Credit: Rob Persau