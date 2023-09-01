Billy Currington Releases New Single 'Anchor Man'

“Anchor Man” follows Currington’s recent release “City Don’t.”

By: Sep. 01, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: Joplin & Virginia Woolf Live Inside Mary Bridget Davies On Her New Live Albu Photo 1 Mary Bridget Davies Frees Her Mind Musically
Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates Photo 2 Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates
Video: Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young' Photo 3 Video: Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young'
Mariah Carey to Release 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition Photo 4 Mariah Carey to Release 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition

Billy Currington Releases New Single 'Anchor Man'

Multi-Platinum hitmaker Billy Currington is sailing into the end of summer with a brand-new track, “Anchor Man,” out everywhere today.

Written by Paul Overstreet and Scotty Emerick, the song is produced by Carson Chamberlain. Currington sings, “ain’t no bad news, only good views, the sky and the water are the only blues,” as his instantly identifiable tenor eases into escapism with a dual-meaning message set to serene guitars.

“Anchor Man” follows Currington’s recent release “City Don’t,” which drew praise from Whiskey Riff, proclaiming the song “sounds like backroad driving with the windows down.” Billboard.com noted the “welcome return to a more traditional-leaning country sound,” highlighting it as one of their “5 Must-Hear New Country Songs.” Additionally, Country Now named “City Don’t” one of the “New Country Songs You Need To Hear Right Now” stating, “Currington highlights all the best parts of small-town living.”

Next weekend, Currington will take the stage in Boca Raton, FL (9/8) and Clearwater, FL (9/9), with more tour dates scheduled through September. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.billycurrington.com.

About Billy Currington

Billy Currington has spent nearly two decades topping the country charts, parlaying his rich, emotion-laden tenor and unerring song sense into some of the format’s most memorable hits.

The Georgia native has tallied 12 No. 1 singles to his name, including 4X Platinum hit “People Are Crazy,” 3X Platinum “Good Directions,” 3X Platinum “Must Be Doin’ Somethin’ Right,” plus Platinum hits “Do I Make You Wanna,” “We Are Tonight,” “Don’t It” and more.

Equally skilled at delivering upbeat summertime anthems as well as exploring the complexities of life and love with a poignant ballad, Currington also joined Jessie James Decker on the wistful, slow-burning duet “I Still Love You.” Two new songs – “City Don’t” and “Anchor Man” – are out now, with more new music on the way. 

Photo Credit: Rob Persau



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Floor Space Share New Single with Album Announcement Photo
Floor Space Share New Single with Album Announcement

Pop rock project Floor Space have released their triumphant single, “Smile While It’s Ending” produced by John Naclerio. (My Chemical Romance, Brand New). “Smile While It’s Ending” can be heard as an anthem of frustration, delving into the struggles of growing up, self destruction and acceptance with memorable hooks and infectious melodies.

2
Queen Naija Teams up With Youngboy Never Broke Again on New Single Photo
Queen Naija Teams up With Youngboy Never Broke Again on New Single

Accompanied by a feel-good, VHS-inspired video, the sizzling single, which samples Amerie's seminal 2002 hit 'Why Don't We Fall In Love' comes on the heels of two other slow-burning stunners this year in “Let’s Talk About It” and “Words of Affirmation.” Co-written by Queen and NBA YoungBoy, “No Fake Love” kicks off with a warning.

3
Icona Pop Release Highly Anticipated Second Album Club Romantech Photo
Icona Pop Release Highly Anticipated Second Album Club 'Romantech'

They canvased the globe on sold out tours with Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, and One Direction and joined Tiësto for the banger ‘Let’s Go’ in 2014. Along the way, the duo has performed alongside everyone from Avicii to The Chainsmokers as well as gracing the stages of Ultra, Tomorrowland, Mark Ronson’s Club Heartbreak, and more. 

4
Dina Ayada Releases New Single Flowers! Photo
Dina Ayada Releases New Single 'Flowers!'

Dina Ayada returns with her new single ‘Flowers!’ out now via LISTEN TO THE KIDS / Santa Anna in partnership with RCA Records UK, produced by Chuki Beats, Joe Stanley and KimJ. Since her last release, Dina has been busy hanging out with KPOP stars like Giselle and aespa, wrapping up her deput EP and her usual: breaking the internet.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER Shifts Release As Taylor Swift Sets 'Eras Tour' MovieTHE EXORCIST: BELIEVER Shifts Release As Taylor Swift Sets 'Eras Tour' Movie
Babe Rainbow Releases New Single 'Juice Of The Sun'Babe Rainbow Releases New Single 'Juice Of The Sun'
PROTEINS OF MAGIC Returns With 'Flesh It Out'PROTEINS OF MAGIC Returns With 'Flesh It Out'
THE PURGE & Blumhouse Experiences Coming to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios HollywoodTHE PURGE & Blumhouse Experiences Coming to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood

Videos

Video: Kylie Minogue Releases Brand New Video Tension Video Video: Kylie Minogue Releases Brand New Video Tension
Watch Ariana Grande Honor Mac Miller With 'The Way' Performance Video
Watch Ariana Grande Honor Mac Miller With 'The Way' Performance
Ariana Grande Performs 'Tattooed Heart' For 'Yours Truly' Anniversary Video
Ariana Grande Performs 'Tattooed Heart' For 'Yours Truly' Anniversary
Michael C. Hall's Princess Goes Band Drops 'BLUR' Music Video Video
Michael C. Hall's Princess Goes Band Drops 'BLUR' Music Video
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HADESTOWN
THE BOOK OF MORMON
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
MOULIN ROUGE!
SIX