Billy Currington Announces Spring 2024 Tour With Kip Moore

Billy Currington will hit the road this spring with Kip Moore and special guests Larry Fleet and Redferrin on select dates, produced by Live Nation. Taking his Multi-Platinum hits and energetic live show to major markets including Atlanta, Nashville, New York, and more, tickets go on sale this Friday (1/26) at 10am local time at BillyCurrington.com/tour.

Billy Currington Tour Dates:

April 26 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park #

April 27 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater #*

May 3 – Portsmouth, VA – Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion #*

May 4 – Simpsonville, SC – CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park #*

May 11 – Youngstown, OH – Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre #*

May 17 – Tuscaloosa, AL – Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater #+

May 18 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater #+

June 14 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre *+

June 21 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater *+

June 22 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17 *+

# = with Kip Moore

* = with Larry Fleet

+ = with Redferrin

Portsmouth, VA on sale 2/2

About Billy Currington:

Billy Currington has spent nearly two decades topping the country charts, parlaying his rich, emotion-laden tenor and unerring song sense into some of the format's most memorable hits. Across multiple Platinum-certified albums, the Georgia native has tallied 12 No. 1 singles, including 4X Platinum hit “People Are Crazy,” 3X Platinum “Good Directions,” 3X Platinum “Must Be Doin' Somethin' Right,” plus Double-Platinum “Do I Make You Wanna,” Platinum “We Are Tonight,” and more.

Equally skilled at delivering upbeat summertime anthems as well as exploring the complexities of life and love with a poignant ballad, Currington joined Jessie James Decker on the wistful, slow-burning duet “I Still Love You.” Two new songs – “City Don't” and “Anchor Man” – are out now, with more new music on the way. For more information and upcoming tour dates, visit www.billycurrington.com.

About Kip Moore:

Multi-PLATINUM singer/songwriter Kip Moore recently released his fifth studio album DAMN LOVE. Praised by Holler as “the best album of Kip Moore's career.” Moore's DAMN LOVE WORLD TOUR in 2023 saw more play sold-out headlining shows - including stadiums - in Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, The U.K., Europe, and the U.S. Known as “one of country's more thoughtful artists” (Billboard), Moore has toured the world earning acclaim and a rabid fanbase as an all-in performer in each setting, consistently selling out headlining shows internationally with huge followings.

Praised by Noisey as “an uncompromising, genre-defying artist firing on all cylinders” Moore has blazed his trail, with “a bit more Southern rock than traditional country… to be a Kip Moore fan suddenly became a marker of your having a certain refinement in your country-music taste” (Chicago Tribune).

Moore first splashed into the mainstream with the double-PLATINUM “Somethin' ‘Bout a Truck” in 2012, then followed up with three more best-selling No. Ones (“Hey Pretty Girl,” “Beer Money” and “More Girls Like You”). In 2024, Moore will hit the road with Billy Currington as part of a limited Billy Currington & Kip Moore: Live In Concert run, as well as join HARDY this summer for his QUIT!! Tour. For more information and tour dates visit kipmoore.net.

About Larry Fleet:

Tennessee-born troubadour Larry Fleet grew up on a stack of records spanning Merle Haggard, Otis Redding, Willie Nelson, and Marvin Gaye. A thoughtful songwriter with a knack for a one-liner, an ear for a sturdy hook, and a powerhouse voice that strikes like a match, Fleet was working blue-collar jobs to make ends meet long before landing his recording contract with Big Loud Records.

Six years in, the devout family man is turning heads among fans and critics with albums full of soon-to-be-classics; 2021's tribute to the music that raised him, Stack of Records, his aptly titled 2019 debut, Workin' Hard, and his third effort, Earned It, out now. Saving Country Music puts it simply: “If you're looking for the future of traditional country music, then look no further than...Larry Fleet.”

A road-tested live show standout, Fleet wrapped 2022 and 2023 with his headlining One For The Road Tour and Larry Fleet Live, respectively, following up crowd-winning opening slots supporting Darius Rucker, Willie Nelson, Jamey Johnson, Jon Pardi, and many more. He just announced his upcoming headlining run, The Earned It Tour, set for the top of 2024.

About Redferrin:

In many ways, Warner Music Nashville's rising artist Redferrin is a musical version of the famous Jack Daniels Old No. 7 blend. Made in Tennessee just like the whiskey, the singer-songwriter is emerging from behind the scenes of country's edgy new post-modern era. He packs a punch you can't ignore, and although his mix of country heart and hip-hop swagger might be an acquired taste, he's been bringing fans a full-bodied buzz for years now – most recently with his viral hit “Jack & Diet Coke,” which has surpassed 25 million global streams and charted on Spotify's Viral 50 (US) chart.

But with his long-awaited Old No. 7 debut, out February 16, those fans can now savor their buzz longer than ever. Each song on the EP was co-produced by Redferrin himself – another important new ingredient making Old No. 7 his most potent (and exciting) small-batch yet. Best known as a collaborator, his co-written hits include good-timing anthems by early believers Florida Georgia Line – tracks like “Lil Bit” (featuring Nelly), “New Truck,” “Countryside” and more, plus a record-breaking Canadian No. 1, “Can't Help Myself” by Dean Brody & The Reklaws.

No longer sending his best songs away, Redferrin is all-in on his artistic vision. The man behind the scenes is now stepping into the spotlight and it's about time. The 2024 Amazon Breakthrough Artist to Watch has amassed over 60 million global streams so far and will tour across the country throughout the year with artists such as Niko Moon, Billy Currington and more. For more information, please visit https://www.redferrin.com/.