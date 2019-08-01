Billie Eilish and Apple Announce Music Lab: Remix Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish and Apple today officially announced Music Lab: Remix Billie Eilish where fans around the world are invited to visit their local Apple Store and learn how to create their own unique remix of Eilish's hit "you should see me in a crown".

Apple's new Music Lab: Remix is a series of sessions featuring today's best and brightest artists where fans learn how to deconstruct hit songs, receive firsthand encouragement and inspiration from the people who wrote those songs and then create their own, unique versions using GarageBand, Apple's music creation app, on iPhone. During these sessions, customers experience how the power of iPhone combined with GarageBand's easy to use interface provides them with all the tools they need to make music right in the palm of their hand. Whether they are GarageBand masters or just trying it first time, Music Lab: Remix offers something for everyone.

Customers can register to attend Music Lab: Remix Billie Eilish starting today. Please visit Apple.com/today for more information or to register for a session.

Eilish is no stranger to Apple. She was an Apple Music 'Up Next' artist and has done multiple interviews with Zane Lowe on Beats 1 and even hosts her own Beats 1 radio show called "groupies have feelings too." Her critically acclaimed album "WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?" was the most streamed Alternative record in a 24hour time period on Apple Music and reached number 1 on the Apple Music album chart in 96 countries. The album was also the most Pre-added album in Apple Music history. Eilish also co-wrote a brand-new song called "come out and play" special for Apple's "Share Your Gifts" holiday campaign with her brother FINNEAS, who she frequently collaborates with and produces her music.

Earlier this year Apple Music released the exclusive video for "you should see me in a crown" directed by famed artist Takashi Murakami. Watch the video and catch up on all things Billie Eilish on Apple Music HERE.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You