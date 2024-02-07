Billie Eilish To Receive Vanguard Spotlight Award At Costume Designers Guild Awards

The Costume Designers Guild announced today that award-winning songwriter and musician Billie Eilish will be honored with the inaugural Vanguard Spotlight Award at the 26th CDGA (Costume Designers Guild Awards).

The Costume Designers Guild Vanguard Spotlight Award celebrates a trailblazer who ignites the imaginations of cognoscenti and audiences alike. This accolade is a tribute to a performing artist who sets new standards in their sphere, not only for their outstanding achievements but also for their courage as a visionary that serves as an inspiration to us all.

Throughout her career, Eilish has consistently used her platform across the touring, music video and events sector to highlight and celebrate innovative designers who continue to push the envelope in fashion. Whether it's using her platform to encourage major fashion houses to go fur free or wearing upcycled and sustainable designs for a better world, Eilish has always prioritized ethics and incorporated her beliefs into her looks, while remaining true to herself and never compromising her image.

Last month, the Costume Designers Guild revealed the official nominees in nine categories for the 26th CDGA, the Career Achievement Award honoree Francine Jamison-Tanchuck and the Spotlight Award honoree Annette Bening.

Celebrating excellence in film, television, and short form costume design, and costume illustration, the annual awards ceremony will take place live on Wednesday, February 21 at NeueHouse in Hollywood, California. The CDGA is the one night a year when the attention of the world turns to costume design. Actors, filmmakers, costume designers and artists come together to celebrate.

This year, CDG is proud to welcome Western Costume Company as their premier sponsor and is thrilled to welcome back Westfield Century City as a supporting sponsor.

The 26th CDGA host, presenters and additional honorees will be announced in the coming weeks. For more information on the awards show, please visit the CDGA on X, Instagram and Facebook.

Billie Eilish – 2024 Vanguard Spotlight Award Recipient

With the release of her sophomore album 'Happier Than Ever' debuting at #1 in the Billboard 200 in the U.S. and in 19 countries across the globe, the 22-year-old Los Angeles native remains one of the biggest stars to emerge in the 21st century. Since the release of her debut single “ocean eyes” in 2015, Eilish continues to shatter the ceiling of music with her genre-defying sound.

Fast forward from her humble breakout, her album WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? also debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in the U.S as well as 17 additional countries around the world upon release in 2019, and was the most streamed album of that year. Both album's were critically acclaimed worldwide and were written, produced and recorded entirely by Billie Eilish and brother FINNEAS.

Billie Eilish has made history as the youngest artist to receive nominations and win in all the major categories at the 62nd GRAMMY Awards, receiving an award for Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album, and is also the youngest artist to write and record an official James Bond theme song, ‘No Time To Die,' which won an Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2022.

In 2023, Eilish wrote and released the critically acclaimed song “What Was I Made For?” for the Greta Gerwig-directed motion picture Barbie, which has since won numerous prestigious awards including a Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song, two GRAMMY Awards for Song of the Year (the first song written for a motion picture to win this category since 1999) and Best Song Written For Visual Media, and has been nominated as Best Original Song for the upcoming 96th Academy Awards.

About The Costume Designers Guild

The Costume Designers Guild, IATSE Local 892, is a Union formed for the promotion and protection of the art of costume design. Members, including costume designers, assistant costume designers, and illustrators, use their artistry and technical expertise to create believable characters within the narratives of motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos, and short form design. Over 1,200 members strong, the CDG is a proud affiliate of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees.