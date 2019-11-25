Billie Eilish Honored as Billboard's 2019 'Woman of the Year'

Billboard announced today that six time Grammy-nominated artist, Billie Eilish, will be presented with the 2019 Woman of the Year award at the Women in Music Event on Thursday, December 12 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. Previous Woman of the Year award recipients include Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Madonna, Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift.

As Billboard's youngest-ever Woman of the Year recipient, 17-year-old superstar Billie Eilish has quickly become one of popular music's most innovative and in-demand voices. With her first live performance happening this Sunday at the American Music Awards, Eilish was the first artist born in the 21st century to top the Billboard 200 albums chart with her acclaimed debut WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?, which included the No. 1 hit "bad guy." The single became the first Alternative Songs No. 1 to top the Hot 100 in six years, and remains one of the longest-running songs on the Hot 100 chart of 2019. The genre-blending artist has also broken the record for most simultaneously charted Hot 100 titles among women (14), and is currently the most-streamed female artist, with over six billion on-demand streams in the U.S. alone, according to Nielsen Music. In between setting records and performing to thousands of fans across the country, Eilish has been a strong advocate for climate change action and gender equality in the music industry.

"Billie has disrupted the entertainment industry through her music and social media platforms, leaving an indelible impact on the global cultural zeitgeist," said Hannah Karp, Billboard's Editorial Director. "Her ability to speak to the Gen-Z population, making teens and young adults feel accepted in today's society has quickly allowed Billie to grow to the top of the charts, breaking the mold for this generation with her electric hair-color and sharp attitude."

Presented by YouTube Music and hosted by last year's Rising Star Hayley Kiyoko, Billboard's Women in Music event will celebrate the achievements of the top female artists and executives in the industry including Taylor Swift, Alanis Morissette, Brandi Carlile and Nicki Minaj with additional honorees in the coming weeks. The 14th annual Women in Music Event and Red Carpet Pre-show will stream live via YouTube.com/Billboard starting at 6pm PT/9pm ET.

Additional sponsors include American Express, Bumble Bizz, FIJI Water, Honda, JNSQ Wines, Live Nation / Women Nation and PATRÓN Tequila. For more information please head to https://www.billboard.com/women-in-music and be sure to follow on Instagram & Twitter at @billboard #BBWomenInMusic.

See more information via Billboard.





