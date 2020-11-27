Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Billen Ted Drop Carefree New Single 'Satisfied'

Centred around a sample from the Chaka Khan 1984 classic ‘I Feel For You.’

Nov. 27, 2020  
UK production duo Billen Ted have unveiled their new single 'Satisfied', out now on Black Butter.

Centred around a sample from the Chaka Khan 1984 classic 'I Feel For You', 'Satisfied' is an infectious dance-pop jam, combining feelgood piano chords, euphoric vocals and a deep, bumping bassline.

Operating out of Ealing Studios in West London, Billen Ted are a production-writing duo who have made the unlikely transition from death metal bands to the world of dance music. Working with a long list of artists from the club and pop scenes, they have previously written tracks for the likes of 220 Kid, Hugel, MNEK, Sleepwalkrs, Melanie C and many more.

Drawing inspiration from one of the most iconic tracks from the 1980s, 'Satisfied' is a floorfiller with serious crossover appeal.

Listen here:


