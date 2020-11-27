Billen Ted Drop Carefree New Single 'Satisfied'

UK production duo Billen Ted have unveiled their new single 'Satisfied', out now on Black Butter.

Centred around a sample from the Chaka Khan 1984 classic 'I Feel For You', 'Satisfied' is an infectious dance-pop jam, combining feelgood piano chords, euphoric vocals and a deep, bumping bassline.

Operating out of Ealing Studios in West London, Billen Ted are a production-writing duo who have made the unlikely transition from death metal bands to the world of dance music. Working with a long list of artists from the club and pop scenes, they have previously written tracks for the likes of 220 Kid, Hugel, MNEK, Sleepwalkrs, Melanie C and many more.

Drawing inspiration from one of the most iconic tracks from the 1980s, 'Satisfied' is a floorfiller with serious crossover appeal.

Listen here:

View More Music Stories Related Articles