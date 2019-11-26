Bill Bruford's Earthworks Announce the Release of HEAVENLY BODIES - THE EXPANDED COLLECTION

Bill Bruford was the drummer with Yes and King Crimson before he moved to jazz with his band Earthworks. Heavenly Bodies - The Expanded Collection takes 23 tracks from the 'Earthworks Complete' Deluxe box set to present a tidy overview of the band's 20-year history in a double CD.

Bruford says: "Heavenly Bodies - The Expanded Collection serves as the ideal 'beginners' guide' for newcomers to the band. Progressive Jazz isn't a million miles from Progressive Rock: both genres prioritise change from inside and out. People would come away from our gigs saying "I didn't think I liked jazz, but if that's jazz, I love it!" Heavenly Bodies - The Expanded Collection is the perfect jumping off point to dip your toes in the water."

Heavenly Bodies - The Expanded Collection can be ordered here: https://geni.us/BBSF029CD

All audio, visual and print materials for this compilation were sourced and curated by Bill Bruford and the package comes with additional original artwork by award-winning illustrator, photographer and filmmaker Dave McKean.

The 20 CD / 4 DVD Earthworks Complete deluxe box set was released in mid-2019 and continues to be available here: https://geni.us/EarthworksComplete

A tremendous treasure trove of material known and previously unheard (All about Jazz)

This is a heady concoction indeed, and one which joyously breaks down all sorts of musical barriers in its path(The Times, London)





[Earthworks] mixes up styles, moods and meters as effortlessly as it ignores musical boundaries (Wall St. Journal)