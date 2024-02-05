Bikini Kill Announces 2024 North American Tour Dates

Tickets are available now.

By: Feb. 05, 2024

POPULAR

SOME LIKE IT HOT Wins GRAMMY Award for Best Musical Theater Album Photo 1 SOME LIKE IT HOT Wins GRAMMY Award for Best Musical Theater Album
Kylie Minogue Is Planning a U.S. Tour Photo 2 Kylie Minogue Is Planning a U.S. Tour
Taylor Swift to Drop New Album in April: Pre-Order 'The Tortured Poets Department' Now Photo 3 Taylor Swift to Drop New Album in April: Pre-Order 'The Tortured Poets Department' Now
Il Divo Concert to Premiere on PBS in February Photo 4 Il Divo Concert to Premiere on PBS in February

Bikini Kill Announces 2024 North American Tour Dates

Bikini Kill continue to enrapture fans across the globe with dates in South America, Mexico, UK and Europe in the coming months.

After an exhilarating reunion in 2019 which marked their first full shows since 1997, the legendary feminist punk band has just announced a slew of North American tour dates. The new US stint offers fans another chance to experience their formidable live show during a time when we need their political rally cry more than ever.

These shows see the band performing with their iconic line-up of Kathleen Hanna on vocals, Tobi Vail on drums, and Kathi Wilcox on bass -- along with guitarist Sara Landeau. Hailed by The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Pitchfork and The Los Angeles Times, the reunion has sparked critical discussion on the band’s legacy and influence on culture and music today with Entertainment Weekly, NYLON, The New York Times.

Bikini Kill 2024 Tour Dates - TICKETS

3/3: Mexico City, Mexico @ Pabellón Oeste

3/5: São Paulo, Brazil @ Audio

3/7: Santiago, Chile @ Blondie

3/9: Buenos Aires, Argentina @ C Complejo Art Media

3/12: Lima, Peru @ Teatro Leguia

3/14: São Paulo, Brazil @ Audio

6/1: Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

6/2: Bordeaux, FR @ Grand Parc w/ Comet Gain

6/3: Paris, FR @ Elysée Montmartre w/ Big Joanie

6/5: Antwerp, BE @ De Roma w/ Big Joanie

6/6: Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg w/ Big Joanie

6/8: Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus w/ Tropical f Storm

6/9: Copenhagen, DK @ Vega w/ Tropical f Storm

6/10: Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik w/ Tropical f Storm

6/12: London, UK @ Roundhouse w/ Snoozers

6/13: Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy Leeds w/ R.AGGS

6/14: Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glasgow w/ R.AGGS

6/16: Birmingham, UK @ The Crossing (Afternoon show) w/ R.AGGS

8/15: Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

8/16: Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

8/18: San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

8/19: San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

8/21: Forest Grove, OR @ Grand Lodge

8/27: Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

8/29: Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater

8/30: Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed (Indoor)

8/31: Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

9/3: Toronto, ON @ History

9/4: Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia

9/6: Portland, ME @ State Theatre

9/7: Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

9/8: Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

9/10: Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

9/11: Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

About Bikini Kill:

Active from 1990 to 1998, Bikini Kill is a feminist punk band that started in Olympia, WA, and later moved to Washington, DC. Billy Karren joined Kathleen Hanna, Kathi Wilcox and Tobi Vail on guitar after the band had played several shows as a three-piece. Credited with instigating the Riot Grrrl movement in the early ’90s via their political lyrics, zines and confrontational live shows, Bikini Kill encouraged women and girls to start bands as a means of cultural resistance.

They used touring as a way to create an underground network between girls who played music, put on shows and made fanzines. This informal network created a forum for multiple female voices to be heard.

Bikini Kill started touring in June 1991, serving up their radical feminist punk rage to crowds across the US several times, as well as making their way through Europe, Australia and Japan. The band recorded and released a demo tape, two EPs, two LPs and three singles which are available via their independent label Bikini Kill Records.

The band has re-issued Pussy Whipped and Reject All American, available now on vinyl & CD for the first time since they went out of print. They also uploaded their entire catalog on streaming services. Now available for streaming on Spotify, Tidal and Apple Music, the catalog includes landmark releases from 1991’s Revolution Girl Style Now to 1998’s The Singles, which features production, guitar and vocals from Joan Jett.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Taylor Swift to Drop New Album in April: Pre-Order The Tortured Poets Department Now Photo
Taylor Swift to Drop New Album in April: Pre-Order 'The Tortured Poets Department' Now

Taylor Swift will be releasing 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)' on March 21. The 'Cruel Summer' singer first hinted at the release when she changed her profile pictures on social media to a black-and-white photo, an aesthetic frequently associated with the album. Swift has previously released '1989 (Taylor's Version)' in October.

2
NOAHFINNCE Releases New Single 3 DAY HEADACHE; Will Play Gramercy Theatre in March Photo
NOAHFINNCE Releases New Single '3 DAY HEADACHE'; Will Play Gramercy Theatre in March

NOAHFINNCE US headline tour with support from Chase Petra, Teenage Joans, and TX2. Tour kicks off on March 14th and includes a stop at Gramercy Theatre on March 19th.

3
Photos: Go Inside the ASCAP Grammy Brunch with Lenny Kravitz, Kelsea Ballerini, and More Photo
Photos: Go Inside the ASCAP Grammy Brunch with Lenny Kravitz, Kelsea Ballerini, and More

ASCAP celebrated its 2024 ASCAP Grammy Award nominees and top songwriter and composer members on Friday afternoon at the ASCAP Grammy Brunch held in the garden of the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills. Check out photos from the event here!

4
Banshee Covers Lana Del Reys High By The Beach Photo
Banshee Covers Lana Del Rey's 'High By The Beach'

Sirencore songstress BANSHEE has released the new single and music video for her cover of Lana Del Rey's 'High by the Beach.' After experiences with abuse and sexual assault while playing in bands in her local music scene, Banshee aka Rachel Knight decided to move to Los Angeles to spend all of her time on her newly created project Banshee.

More Hot Stories For You

NOAHFINNCE Releases New Single '3 DAY HEADACHE'; Will Play Gramercy Theatre in MarchNOAHFINNCE Releases New Single '3 DAY HEADACHE'; Will Play Gramercy Theatre in March
Photos: Go Inside the ASCAP Grammy Brunch with Lenny Kravitz, Kelsea Ballerini, and MorePhotos: Go Inside the ASCAP Grammy Brunch with Lenny Kravitz, Kelsea Ballerini, and More
Banshee Covers Lana Del Rey's 'High By The Beach'Banshee Covers Lana Del Rey's 'High By The Beach'
Kyshona Releases New Track 'Comin' Out Swingin' (Ft. Kelvin Armstrong)'Kyshona Releases New Track 'Comin' Out Swingin' (Ft. Kelvin Armstrong)'

Videos

Watch Chip Zien Perform Rabbi's Final Monologue from HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL, Closing Today Video
Watch Chip Zien Perform Rabbi's Final Monologue from HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL, Closing Today
Character Breakdown: THE NOTEBOOK Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: THE NOTEBOOK Cast Unpacks Their Roles
First Look At Dana Delany & Dot Marie-Jones in Goodman's HIGHWAY PATROL Video
First Look At Dana Delany & Dot Marie-Jones in Goodman's HIGHWAY PATROL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
WICKED
Ticket Central WINTER '24 TICKET DISCOUNT PRO
ALADDIN
SPAMALOT