Bikini Kill Announces 2024 North American Tour Dates

Bikini Kill continue to enrapture fans across the globe with dates in South America, Mexico, UK and Europe in the coming months.

After an exhilarating reunion in 2019 which marked their first full shows since 1997, the legendary feminist punk band has just announced a slew of North American tour dates. The new US stint offers fans another chance to experience their formidable live show during a time when we need their political rally cry more than ever.

These shows see the band performing with their iconic line-up of Kathleen Hanna on vocals, Tobi Vail on drums, and Kathi Wilcox on bass -- along with guitarist Sara Landeau. Hailed by The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Pitchfork and The Los Angeles Times, the reunion has sparked critical discussion on the band’s legacy and influence on culture and music today with Entertainment Weekly, NYLON, The New York Times.

Bikini Kill 2024 Tour Dates - TICKETS

3/3: Mexico City, Mexico @ Pabellón Oeste

3/5: São Paulo, Brazil @ Audio

3/7: Santiago, Chile @ Blondie

3/9: Buenos Aires, Argentina @ C Complejo Art Media

3/12: Lima, Peru @ Teatro Leguia

3/14: São Paulo, Brazil @ Audio

6/1: Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

6/2: Bordeaux, FR @ Grand Parc w/ Comet Gain

6/3: Paris, FR @ Elysée Montmartre w/ Big Joanie

6/5: Antwerp, BE @ De Roma w/ Big Joanie

6/6: Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg w/ Big Joanie

6/8: Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus w/ Tropical f Storm

6/9: Copenhagen, DK @ Vega w/ Tropical f Storm

6/10: Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik w/ Tropical f Storm

6/12: London, UK @ Roundhouse w/ Snoozers

6/13: Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy Leeds w/ R.AGGS

6/14: Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glasgow w/ R.AGGS

6/16: Birmingham, UK @ The Crossing (Afternoon show) w/ R.AGGS

8/15: Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

8/16: Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

8/18: San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

8/19: San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

8/21: Forest Grove, OR @ Grand Lodge

8/27: Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

8/29: Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater

8/30: Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed (Indoor)

8/31: Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

9/3: Toronto, ON @ History

9/4: Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia

9/6: Portland, ME @ State Theatre

9/7: Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

9/8: Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

9/10: Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

9/11: Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

About Bikini Kill:

Active from 1990 to 1998, Bikini Kill is a feminist punk band that started in Olympia, WA, and later moved to Washington, DC. Billy Karren joined Kathleen Hanna, Kathi Wilcox and Tobi Vail on guitar after the band had played several shows as a three-piece. Credited with instigating the Riot Grrrl movement in the early ’90s via their political lyrics, zines and confrontational live shows, Bikini Kill encouraged women and girls to start bands as a means of cultural resistance.

They used touring as a way to create an underground network between girls who played music, put on shows and made fanzines. This informal network created a forum for multiple female voices to be heard.

Bikini Kill started touring in June 1991, serving up their radical feminist punk rage to crowds across the US several times, as well as making their way through Europe, Australia and Japan. The band recorded and released a demo tape, two EPs, two LPs and three singles which are available via their independent label Bikini Kill Records.

The band has re-issued Pussy Whipped and Reject All American, available now on vinyl & CD for the first time since they went out of print. They also uploaded their entire catalog on streaming services. Now available for streaming on Spotify, Tidal and Apple Music, the catalog includes landmark releases from 1991’s Revolution Girl Style Now to 1998’s The Singles, which features production, guitar and vocals from Joan Jett.