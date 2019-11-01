BigCityBeats WORLD CLUB DOME: Winter Edition Announces Genre Lineup

BigCityBeats' WORLD CLUB DOME is returning with its Winter Edition on January 10th- 12th, with a lineup that is bigger and more varied than ever before. Returning to the Merkur Spiel Arena in Düsseldorf for the second year running, and with 90,000 party-goers in attendance last year, the second edition is the first major event in next year's dance music calendar.



Setting the bar sky high with the initial waves of artist announcements, which included Martin Garrix, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Robin Schulz, Steve Aoki, Moguai and Gianluca Vacchi - the revolutionary events company have now added a mind-boggling list of DJs, both old and new, set to join some of the 20 club stages that span the indoor festival.



Electronic dance music extraordinaires Afrojack and Laidback Luke are some of the first major electronic stars to be added to the bill. Both come with vast commercial success and extraordinary live shows that will see them dominate the main stage with sets that aren't to be missed.



Not only will these stages host every variety of electronic music under the sun, but a scintillating range of other genres will also be on offer. A world first, the Winter Edition will play host to the biggest Hip Hop takeover ever witnessed at a dance music festival. Taking the helm, legendary rapper Ice-T will be making a hugely anticipated appearance, joined by Hip Hop pioneer Afrika Islam, and homegrown talent Luciano, Sido and Bausa are just some of the great Urban and Bass artists gracing the festival.



House giants Alma and Zonderling will be leading a lineup of House and Future House DJs to cater to all your electronic needs, which also includes Swiss DJ and Grammy-nominated producer EDX. Techno DJs Ben Sims, Drumcomplex and Joyhauser are some of the names announced from the tech contingent.



Stages catering to Hardstyle and Psytrance will be wowing audiences all weekend. Lost Identity, Vini Vici, Wildstylez and Sefa are just a handful of the brilliant talent playing on these stages. Other legendary DJs, Da Hool and DJ Quicksilver will be spinning classics from their collection, while a host of other artists ranging in style and genre can be heard across the three days, including Mausio, Ask:Me and Dj Teddy-O.



With one of the most diverse lineups on offer, BigCityBeats are asserting their monumental success and party acumen, which has enabled them to book some of the most sought-after acts in the music industry. Attracting tens of thousands of party-goers worldwide to their shows, the Winter Edition is on track to be one of the biggest parties on the planet. Get your tickets now.

GENRE LINEUP (in alphabetical order)



2Elements

Adam de Great

Afrika Islaam

Alfred Heinrichs

Alexia K

Angemi

Anna Reusch

Anie

Animale

Arado

ASK:ME

Atmozfears

Bausa

Bebo

Ben Sims

Bedrud

Blasterjaxx

Blondee

Brieuc

Carstn

Chris Packer

Chris Ruiz

Chris WIllsman

Con Tacto

Curbi

Da Hool

Daniela Hensel

Debris

Deepaim

DJ Gan-G

DJ Maxxx

DJ Quicksilver

DJ Thomilla

Dr Phunk

Dr. Rude

Drumcomplex

Dust In Dawn

EDX

Felix Kröcher

Firebeatz

Frontliner

Garmiani

Halbsteiv

Hiddn

Inpetto

Jens Witzig

Jones Vendera

Juan Manuel

Justin Prince

Karotte

Klaudia Gawlas

Kurd Maverick

Laidback Luke

Levt

Lexy & K-Paul

LNY TNZ

Loredana

Lost Identity

Luciano

Man At Arms

Marcel Demand

Marcus Brodowski

Marisha

Mark Reeve

Mattn

Maurice West

Max Lean

Maxim Lany

Mero

Mesto

Mike Candys

Monkey Safari

Nate

Nico Jansen

Oldschoolrockerz

Oliver Magenta

Paul Elstak

Phil Fuldner

Picco B

PlusMinusEins

Quintino

Robert Mozza

Roger Horton

SEFA

Sidney Spaeth

Sido

Sorgenkint

Talla 2XLC

Tesfy

Timbo

Werninghaus

Wildstylez

Woody van Eyden

Zenemy

Zootah

Zonderling

Zyrus 7





Related Articles View More Music Stories