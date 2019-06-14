Big Wild Unveils The SUPERDREAM (Remixes) EP

Following the release of Alex Metric's dancefloor-ready remix of 'City of Sound', US producer, composer and vocalist Big Wild (aka Jackson Stell) unveils the full Superdream (Remixes) EP, out now via Counter Records.



Australian trio Crooked Colours ramp up the psychedelic indie vibe with their remix of 'City of Sound', while American producer pluko injects an unmistakable electro-pop feel to 'Purple Sand (My Home)'. Australian producer GG Magree rounds it off, offering up a bass-heavy interpretation of 'Heaven' - fit with an energetic yet measured drop. These reworks join the recently released 'City of Sound' remix by GRAMMY award-winning producer, Alex Metric. "The 'Superdream (Remixes)' EP features some really great interpretations of the original tracks, from a diverse group of artists," Big Wild reflects.



Thus far, Big Wild has amassed over 259 million streams in his career. His recently released debut album, Superdream, marked a shift in Stell's creative stance, he served as the primary vocalist for the first time ever.



In support of the album, he embarked on the nearly sold-out 'Superdream Tour' this spring, taking in dates on both sides of the Atlantic, before rounding things off with a successful debut appearance in the UK at The Great Escape (Brighton) and a sold-out performance at The Lexington (London) this spring. He continues onwards with a series of festival appearances this summer including Outside Lands and Firefly, followed by a headline US Fall Tour.



Previously working with the likes of Hundred Waters, Tove Styrke, TroyBoi and Khary Durgans among others, the US producer has received strong support from pillars such as BBC Radio 1, Diplo & Friends, BBC Radio 1Xtra and Rinse FM.



The Superdream (Remixes) EP highlights each artists' superb, unique production style while complimenting Stell's original album tracks, presenting his work in a new light.



Big Wild - Superdream (Remixes) EP Tracklist

Big Wild - 'City of Sound' (Alex Metric Remix) Big Wild - 'Purple Sand (My Home)' (pluko Remix) Big Wild - 'City of Sound' (Crooked Colours Remix) Big Wild - 'Heaven' (GG Magree Remix)

Listen on Spotify here:





