Big Smile Announce Upcoming Single 'Killdozer'

Pop punk quintet Big Smile have announced the upcoming release of their new single "Killdozer," out on all digital platforms July 31st. Their first release of 2020, "Killdozer" is an ambitious vocal performance with biting lyrics concerning the pharmaceutical industry, delving into the complexities of addiction. Intertwined with dynamic instrumentation, the track takes listeners on a stirring ride, ranging from bouncy and energetic to driving and emotional. About the single, the band states:

We recorded "Killdozer" with Seth Henderson at ABG Studios and I really think he brings out the best in us. We got up there with an idea and a message we want to get across and he turns it into art every single time. Our next collection of songs is the best we've ever written together and brought us closer together than ever before, as well as helping us grow and learn about ourselves along the way. We have high hopes for the future as we go into the release of "Killdozer".

After releasing two songs in late 2017, Big Smile hit the ground running in 2018 with the release of their first EP 'When I Left Home,' produced by Seth Henderson (Real Friends, Knuckle Puck, Sleep On It), which quickly gained recognition around the local Cincinnati/Dayton music scene. Shortly after a string of shows, including some with local heavyweights like Settle Your Scores, You vs. Yesterday, and Mascots, the band embarked on their first small tour which included shows with Abandoned By Bears and Youth Fountain.

The Pop-Punk quintet returned to Always Be Genius Studios in late 2018 in preparation for their 2019 release 'Dependent,' which quickly gathered 100k streams on Spotify behind lead single, 'Pillbox Hill.' The single landed on multiple Spotify playlists such as Pop Punk's Not Dead and The Scene and opened the door for the band to tour as well as open for national acts such as State Champs, The Dangerous Summer, and Grayscale. After their late 2019 release of their video for the song 'Oscillate', which premiered on Live Nation's 'The Noise', Big Smile hit the road one last time before returning to ABG to record another batch of tunes set for release throughout 2020.

Photo Credit: Alex Zarek

