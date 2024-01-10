Big Head Todd And The Monsters Release New Single & Embark On Winter Tour

Big Head Todd & The Monsters have unveiled a new single, “Her Way Out” via Relix Magazine. The Platinum-selling blues rockers will hit the ground running, kicking off their 2024 Winter Tour on January 11th in Omaha, Nebraska. The quartet looks forward to performing selections from their vast catalog of songs, spanning over three decades, and more obscure jams seldomly performed live.



With 38 years of continuous material recently recognized by the Colorado Music Hall of Fame, Big Head Todd and The Monsters are set to release their 12th full-length album in late Spring. The new single, “Her Way Out,” has been getting a lot of attention thanks to Relix Magazine premiering the track. When asked about the song, Todd Park Mohr sees it as a straightforward American pop rock: jangly, anthemic, and up-tempo. “It has become a band favorite for how it's musically reminiscent of Tom Petty, but also for its original and compelling lyrics and Springsteen-esque bridge. The song has a chorus that shifts meaning after each of the verses. ‘My way out' can mean a lot of things…. An excuse to get out of a relationship, an ending, or a new beginning together. Relationships can be a perfectly valid way out, as they also can be a prison in which one languishes unnecessarily. Basically, ‘Her Way Out' is tough guitar and piano rock betrayed by a lyric that implies trust is fragile, and true love is a difficult but empowering achievement if it is maintained.”



Big Head Todd and The Monsters have quietly become an American institution following three and a half decades of writing, recording, and touring (totaling over 3,500 performances). After countless sold-out shows and beaming their tunes to outer space (literally), earning the endorsement of everyone from Robert Plant to The Denver Broncos, and tallying tens of millions of streams, Big Head Todd and The Monsters cite the friendships formed in the crowd among their proudest accomplishments. Fast forward to 2024, and the Colorado quartet—Todd Park Mohr [vocals, guitar, keys, sax, harmonica], Brian Nevin [drums, percussion], Rob Squires [bass, vocals], and Jeremy Lawton [guitar, keys, vocals, steel guitar]—continue to unite audiences.



An early version of the band started in 1982 when Todd and Brian first crossed paths in their high school jazz band. Soon, the guys began to jam in Brian's basement, also joined by Rob. Sweat-soaked house party gigs and talent shows followed until they became a fixture on the bar circuit “before I was even old enough to drink,” laughs Todd. As perennial outliers, the musicians performed original material at these formative gigs, standing out from a bevy of cover bands performing in the same scene.



Adopting the name Big Head Todd and The Monsters, they served up their independent debut Another Mayberry in 1989 and Midnight Radio in 1990 to critical acclaim, setting the stage for their seminal 1993 breakout Sister Sweetly. Powered by staples “Broken Hearted Savior,” “It's Alright,” and “Bittersweet,” it eventually went platinum, and they supported Robert Plant on tour. At the time, Variety hailed Todd as “a soulful singer and nimble lead guitarist,” while The Los Angeles Times claimed, “Mohr, who has a voice like smoke, writes great songs that incorporate blues, folk, rock, and country, which sounds sort of like, well, Big Head Todd and the Monsters.”



The bottom line is that Big Head Todd and The Monsters love to make music and perform for their massive army of fans.

BIG HEAD TODD & THE MONSTERS WINTER TOUR 2024

Jan 11 Omaha, NE Slowdown LOW TIX

Jan 12 Des Moines, Hoyt Sherman Place SOLD OUT

Jan 13 St. Paul, MN Palace Theatre * LOW TIX

Jan 14 Milwaukee, WI Pabst Theater

Jan 16 Davenport, IA The Capitol Theatre

Jan 18 Carmel, IN The Palladium LOW TIX

Jan 19 St. Louis, MO The Pageant LOW TIX

Jan 20 Chicago, IL Riviera Theatre **

Jan 21 Detroit, MI St. Andrews Hall

Jan 23 Cleveland, OH House of Blues

Jan 25 Ithaca, NY State Theater

Jan 26 Wilkes-Barre, PA F.M. Kirby Center

Jan 27 New Haven, CT College Street Music Hall

Jan 28 Red Bank, NJ Count Basie Center for the Arts

Feb 7 East Greenwich, RI Greenwich Odeum LOW TIX

Feb 8 Portland, ME State Theatre

Feb 9 Beverly, MA Cabot Theatre LOW TIX

Feb 10 Tarrytown Music Hall Tarrytown, NY

Feb 12 Woodstock, NY Levon Helm Studios LOW TIX

Feb 13 Derry, NH Tupelo Music Hall

Feb 15 Ardmore, PA Ardmore Music Hall LOW TIX

Feb 16 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore (Silver Spring)

Feb 17 Richmond, VA The National (Richmond)

Feb 18 Annapolis, MD Rams Head on Stage SOLD OUT

Feb 20 Virginia Beach, VA Elevation 27

Feb 21 Rocky Mount, VA Harvester Performing Arts Center LOW TIX

Feb 23 Charlotte, NC Knight Theater

Feb 24 N. Myrtle Beach, SC House of Blues LOW TIX

Feb 25 Charleston, SC Charleston Music Hall



OPENING ACTS

* Martin Zellar

** Cracker

Photo By Kirsten Cohen