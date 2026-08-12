Big Hassle Sets Fall 2026 Music and Book Release Slate

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Big Hassle has outlined a roster of forthcoming albums, EPs, and books arriving this fall, spanning independent artists and established labels alike. The list includes new music from Jim James, Brian Fallon, Nicole Atkins, Pokey LaFarge, Andre Cymone, and Ben Folds Five, whose self-titled album is set to receive a 30th-anniversary release through Capitol/UMe. Also included are several Trouser Press titles, among them a book edited by Ira A. Robbins and works by Tony Fletcher, Mitchell Cohen, and Nigel Dick.

Fall 2026 Releases

Trouser Press, Edited by Ira A. Robbins (8/11) — Zip It Up! Too — Trouser Press

Melaina Kol (8/14) — Okay that's a great idea because if I do that then — Julia's War Recordings

Kimiko (8/14) — Modern Dance — Independent

Andre Cymone (8/14) — Resurrection of Funk — Independent

Tony Fletcher (8/18) — Pow! When UK Punk Went Pop 1980-84 — Trouser Press

Lorg (8/19) — I Fell For Fantasy — Independent

Spaer (8/20) — Lessons and Nonsense — Vinegar Hill Sound

Jim James (8/28) — Wowed Out — ATO Records

Mitchell Cohen (9/1) — Wake Me, Shake Me: New York City, The '60s & The Pop-Rock Youthquake — Trouser Press Books

Fraternal Twin (9/4) — Halo Fell Forever — Independent

Ben Folds Five (9/4) — Ben Folds Five (30th Anniversary) — Capitol/UMe

Black Bananas (9/4) — Bad Bunch — Fire Records

Halfway Up a Jagged Hill (9/10) — HUAJH — Vinegar Hill Sound Records

Brian Fallon (9/10) — Not Bad For New Jersey — Lesser Known Records

Joyer (9/11) — On The Other End Of The Line... (Crossed Line Remixes) — Julia's War Recordings

Locust (9/11) — Spectral+ — TODO Records

Pokey LaFarge (9/11) — Rent Money — Boxer Boy Records

Animal Scream (9/11) — Midnight Summer — Independent

Nigel Dick (9/15) — Music Video Mischief — Trouser Press Books

Post Sex Nachos (9/18) — Big Bad — Independent

Nicole Atkins (9/18) — Drama — Sun Records

King Falcon (9/18) — Bloom — Independent

Palace (9/18) — Ox — AWAL/Palace Presents

Captains of Entropy (9/18) — Beatrice Comes Home — Independent

Leon III (9/18) — Candy Cigarettes — Independent

Josh Evert (9/18) — Photogenic Memory — Independent

Big Benny Bailey (9/18) — Business Spice — Thirty Tigers

Sage Bava (9/23) — In Whose Eyes — Independent

Forest (9/25) — Swan Dive — AWAL

Karina Rykman (9/25) — Late Checkout — Karina Rykman/High Rotation Records

Oh He Dead (9/25) — Vertigo — Wally Baba Records

Ted Sablay (9/25) — State and Motion — Independent

Tear Dungeon (10/2) — Squirm — TODO Records

Whisper Doll (10/2) — Lucky Clover — Take Care Records

Balthvs (10/7) — Manifest — Mixto Records

Caitlin Starr (10/9) — Speed Saves — G-Foil Records

North Beach Gritty (10/9) — North Beach Gritty — Independent

Badvril (10/16) — Lethal — Share It Music

Gollylagging (10/16) — Real Life — Disposable America

Porcelain (10/23) — Today's Minor Victories — TODO Records

Baby Snakes & The Electric Co. (10/23) — Ouroboros — Spaceflight Records

Scott Fagan (11/6) — Soon — Fire Records & Earth Recordings

Waylon Jennings (12/11) — Diamonds — Son of Jessi/Thirty Tigers

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