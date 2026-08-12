Big Hassle Sets Fall 2026 Music and Book Release Slate
Releases span artists such as Pokey LaFarge, Palace, and Andre Cymone alongside new Trouser Press books.
Big Hassle has outlined a roster of forthcoming albums, EPs, and books arriving this fall, spanning independent artists and established labels alike. The list includes new music from Jim James, Brian Fallon, Nicole Atkins, Pokey LaFarge, Andre Cymone, and Ben Folds Five, whose self-titled album is set to receive a 30th-anniversary release through Capitol/UMe. Also included are several Trouser Press titles, among them a book edited by Ira A. Robbins and works by Tony Fletcher, Mitchell Cohen, and Nigel Dick.
Fall 2026 Releases
Trouser Press, Edited by Ira A. Robbins (8/11) — Zip It Up! Too — Trouser Press
Melaina Kol (8/14) — Okay that's a great idea because if I do that then — Julia's War Recordings
Kimiko (8/14) — Modern Dance — Independent
Andre Cymone (8/14) — Resurrection of Funk — Independent
Tony Fletcher (8/18) — Pow! When UK Punk Went Pop 1980-84 — Trouser Press
Lorg (8/19) — I Fell For Fantasy — Independent
Spaer (8/20) — Lessons and Nonsense — Vinegar Hill Sound
Jim James (8/28) — Wowed Out — ATO Records
Mitchell Cohen (9/1) — Wake Me, Shake Me: New York City, The '60s & The Pop-Rock Youthquake — Trouser Press Books
Fraternal Twin (9/4) — Halo Fell Forever — Independent
Ben Folds Five (9/4) — Ben Folds Five (30th Anniversary) — Capitol/UMe
Black Bananas (9/4) — Bad Bunch — Fire Records
Halfway Up a Jagged Hill (9/10) — HUAJH — Vinegar Hill Sound Records
Brian Fallon (9/10) — Not Bad For New Jersey — Lesser Known Records
Joyer (9/11) — On The Other End Of The Line... (Crossed Line Remixes) — Julia's War Recordings
Locust (9/11) — Spectral+ — TODO Records
Pokey LaFarge (9/11) — Rent Money — Boxer Boy Records
Animal Scream (9/11) — Midnight Summer — Independent
Nigel Dick (9/15) — Music Video Mischief — Trouser Press Books
Post Sex Nachos (9/18) — Big Bad — Independent
Nicole Atkins (9/18) — Drama — Sun Records
King Falcon (9/18) — Bloom — Independent
Palace (9/18) — Ox — AWAL/Palace Presents
Captains of Entropy (9/18) — Beatrice Comes Home — Independent
Leon III (9/18) — Candy Cigarettes — Independent
Josh Evert (9/18) — Photogenic Memory — Independent
Big Benny Bailey (9/18) — Business Spice — Thirty Tigers
Sage Bava (9/23) — In Whose Eyes — Independent
Forest (9/25) — Swan Dive — AWAL
Karina Rykman (9/25) — Late Checkout — Karina Rykman/High Rotation Records
Oh He Dead (9/25) — Vertigo — Wally Baba Records
Ted Sablay (9/25) — State and Motion — Independent
Tear Dungeon (10/2) — Squirm — TODO Records
Whisper Doll (10/2) — Lucky Clover — Take Care Records
Balthvs (10/7) — Manifest — Mixto Records
Caitlin Starr (10/9) — Speed Saves — G-Foil Records
North Beach Gritty (10/9) — North Beach Gritty — Independent
Badvril (10/16) — Lethal — Share It Music
Gollylagging (10/16) — Real Life — Disposable America
Porcelain (10/23) — Today's Minor Victories — TODO Records
Baby Snakes & The Electric Co. (10/23) — Ouroboros — Spaceflight Records
Scott Fagan (11/6) — Soon — Fire Records & Earth Recordings
Waylon Jennings (12/11) — Diamonds — Son of Jessi/Thirty Tigers