Big Gorgeous Release New Single 'Too Much Love'

After teasing fans and terrorizing the general populous with a number of its infamous live shows in 2021, "Perv Pop" pioneers Big Gorgeous have returned with the release of the new single "Too Much Love".

This latest titillating track comes as the first piece of new material that the band has released since its pheromone-tickling 2020 debut LP, Perv Pop. Mixed and mastered by award-winning producer Martin Kano, "Too Much Love" is pure Big Gorgeous, packed with all of the synths, sleaze, and soaring choruses that the trio is known (or notorious, depending on who you ask) for.

"We are overjoyed to the point of being disturbingly aroused for the release of our new single!" says Big Gorgeous. "This song was written for the most dedicated, wonderful, and sexually-charged fan base on the face of the earth. We owe our existence to them and will be forever in their debt for keeping our creative and bodily juices flowing."

Big Gorgeous is a Dance / Synth / Theatrical Metal / Perv Pop band from San Francisco, California. Its debut album, "Perv Pop", wreaked horny havoc and pandemonium upon people with ears worldwide earlier in 2020.

For 2021, the trio returned to stages across the Eastern United States to invite the unsuspecting populous to its infamous, outrageous, and unforgettable live performances. 2022's looking to be a busy year as well, with the band continuing to perform and teasing the first morsel of new material since early 2020.

Listen to the new single here: