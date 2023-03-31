Big Freedia Releases New Single 'Central City Freestyle'

2023 is shaping up to be the year of Big Freedia. The New Orleans Queen of Bounce kicked off the year serving sickening looks as the face of Rick Owens x Converse collaboration campaign, got her entrepreneur on with the announcement of her new TV show Big Freedia Means Business coming Summer 2023 via Fuse TV, and unveiling plans to open her own hotel, aptly named Hotel Freedia, by Mardi Gras 2024.

In addition, she received major flowers - getting a massive nod with Beyoncé's chart-topping single "Break My Soul" (which samples Freedia's track "Explode") earning the GRAMMY award for Best Dance/Electronic Recording. The Queen Diva also became the first-ever recipient of the Breaking Barriers award at PFLAG's 50th-anniversary gala.

Today, Big Freedia starts another musical chapter with the release of her track, "Central City Freestyle," releasing via her label Queen Diva (ADA Worldwide). The dancefloor ready tune gives fans a small taste of what to expect from Freedia next, as the multi-talented artist taps into her roots and steps into her hip-hop icon era.

When asked about "Central City Freestyle", Big Freedia shared, "This song and video is one for the people of my city. It was recorded in one take and it's a Bounce Freestyle- raw and off the cuff-celebration of everything New Orleans!"

Directed by Tony Broussard, the "Central City Freestyle" music video shows Big Freedia taking to the streets of New Orleans surrounded by her community of spirited dancers. The posse show the world what they're twerkin' with, launching this new Freedia season with undeniable energy and ferocity.

Watch Big Freedia's "Central City Freestyle" music video here:

Big Freedia Tour Dates:

April 13 - Orpheum Theater - New Orleans, LA +

April 14 - French Quarter Festival*

April 21 - San Antonio, TX - Sunken Garden Theatre

April 28 - New Orleans Jazz Festival 2023

April 29- Houston, TX at Houston Botanical Gardens*

May 4 - The Metropolitan Night Club - New Orleans, LA

May 5- Toulouse Theatre, New Orleans

May 6 - Toulouse Theatre, New Orleans, LA

June 2 - Re:SET Bay Area - Stanford, CA

June 3 - Re:SET San Diego - San Diego, CA

June 4 - Re:SET Los Angeles - Pasadena, CA

June 9 - Re:SET New Orleans - New Orleans, LA

Jun 10 - Re:SET Atlanta - Atlanta, GA

June 11 - Re:SET Dallas - Grand Prairie, TX

June 15 - Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival - Manchester, TN

June 17 - Boulevardia - Kansas City, MO

June 18 - Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival *

June 24 - Pink Block Party - San Francisco, CA

July 1 - Roskilde Festival, Roskilde, Denmark

July 7-8 - Jazz a Vienne Festival, Vienne, France

July 15 - Motorcity Casino Hotel - Detroit, MI

July 23 - Little Rock Black Pride 2023 - Little Rock, AR

August 4 - Newport Jazz Festival

August 25 - Wonderbus Music and Arts Festival - Columbus OH

+ with the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra

* with the Soul Rebels