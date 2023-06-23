Big Freedia Releases 'Central City' Album

Big Freedia, the Queen Diva of Bounce, makes a triumphant return with her first album in nine years, 'Central City,' releasing today via her label Queen Diva (ADA Worldwide).

'Central City' arrives as a testament to Big Freedia's unwavering commitment to her roots, her city, and the transformative power of music. It proudly embraces the intersections of Pride and Black Music Month, solidifying its status as an essential work that celebrates and uplifts diverse communities.

This long-awaited album features an all-star lineup of guest artists, including Lil Wayne, Faith Evans, Ciara, Kelly Price, Boyfriend, Kamaiyah, Sonyae, and The Soul Rebels. Together, they contribute to the eclectic and vibrant soundscapes that Big Freedia has meticulously crafted for 'Central City.'

Transporting listeners to the bustling streets of New Orleans, Big Freedia's 'Central City' seamlessly weaves a tapestry of musical influences. “This album is like walking through the streets of New Orleans,” says Freedia, reminiscing on the people and places that make the city magical. “From Josephine to Melpomene, to Calliope and Magnolia. To Second and D to Third and G, Central City is all the places in between. This is the sound of Uptown New Orleans. It’s the people, the food, the culture, and the music. It’s a mixture of Black history, with a little bit of French, and that voodoo that creates a unique gumbo. And everybody wants a taste.”

In addition to promoting 'Central City,' the Queen Diva just launched a new original series, 'Big Freedia Means Business’, with her longtime partners at FUSE. The show provides a captivating glimpse into Big Freedia's prolific entrepreneurial endeavors. With her fearless drive and relentless work ethic, Big Freedia continues to make strides in various ventures, leaving an indelible mark on the industry.

Furthermore, visuals and even more new music are already in the works, promising an immersive and dynamic artistic experience for Big Freedia's fans. With her unparalleled energy and boundary-pushing creativity, Big Freedia's forthcoming projects are sure to captivate audiences worldwide.

But in the greater scheme of things, Big Freedia hopes her voice and platform as an unapologetically authentic artist will inspire, especially at a time when the rights of LGBTQ+ people are under constant attack. Through her music, performances, and relentless advocacy, Big Freedia continues to be a beacon of inclusivity and acceptance.

Big Freedia Tour Dates:

6/23: Brooklyn, NY at Ladyland Festival

6/24: San Francisco, CA at Great Northern Pink Block Party

6/25: Denver, CO at Denver Pride

7/13: Chicago, IL at Millennium Park

7/15: Detroit, MI at Soundboard at Motor City Casino Hotel

7/20: Asheville, NC at The Grey Eagle

7/21: Knoxville, TN at The Bijou Theatre

7/22: Memphis, TN at Growlers

7/23: Little Rock, AR at Black Pride

7/28: Napa, CA at Blue Note Jazz Festival

8/4: Newport Jazz Festival

8/5: Montgomery, NY at City WInery

8/19: Charlotte, NC at Charlotte Pride

8/25: Columbus, OH at Wonderbus Music and Arts Festival