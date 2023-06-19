Big Freedia, Lil Wayne & Boyfriend Join Forces on 'El Niño'

"El Niño" is the fourth single from Big Freedia's upcoming album, 'Central City,' which will release this Friday, June 23rd.

By: Jun. 19, 2023

Big Freedia, Lil Wayne & Boyfriend Join Forces on 'El Niño'

NOLA Bounce Icon Big Freedia is back with a fiery track “El Niño”. Releasing as a salute to Juneteenth, the song boasts features from acclaimed rapper Lil Wayne and rising star Boyfriend.

Freedia excited shared, “El Niño is about going hard in any storms that come in your life and conquering them! It’s one of my favorite songs on this record, it features my longtime collaborator Boyfriend, and it’s also my first collab with Lil Wayne, who I’ve wanted to work with for a long time. We put it down for our city, and this song is gonna have everyone blowin down!”

"El Niño" is the fourth single from Big Freedia's upcoming album, 'Central City,' which will release this Friday, June 23rd. The album, released through her own label Queen Diva (ADA Worldwide), promises to be a groundbreaking project that pushes boundaries and showcases Big Freedia's evolution as an artist.

'Central City' is a musical masterpiece that brings together an incredible lineup of talent. Alongside Lil Wayne and Boyfriend, the album features captivating collaborations with esteemed artists such as Faith Evans, Ciara, Kelly Price, Kamaiyah, Sonyae, and The Soul Rebels. Big Freedia's unique blend of infectious energy, fearless lyricism, and genre-defying soundscapes will captivate listeners and solidify her status as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.

Big Freedia Tour Dates:

6/23: Brooklyn, NY at Ladyland Festival 

6/24: San Francisco, CA at Great Northern Pink Block Party

6/25: Denver, CO at Denver Pride 

7/13: Chicago, IL at Millennium Park

7/15: Detroit, MI at Soundboard at Motor City Casino Hotel 

7/20: Asheville, NC at The Grey Eagle 

7/21: Knoxville, TN at The Bijou Theatre 

7/22: Memphis, TN at Growlers 

7/23: Little Rock, AR at Black Pride 

7/28: Napa, CA at Blue Note Jazz Festival 

8/4: Newport Jazz Festival 

8/5: Montgomery, NY at City WInery 

8/19: Charlotte, NC at Charlotte Pride

8/25: Columbus, OH at Wonderbus Music and Arts Festival 



