Beyond Wonderland SoCal 2024 Reveals Lineup

The festival is returning to the NOS Events Center on Friday, March 22 and Saturday, March 23.
POPULAR
Insomniac, the world's leading music festival and live events experience creator, has revealed the lineup for the thirteenth edition of its beloved two-day electronic dance music event, Beyond Wonderland SoCal. Returning to the NOS Events Center on Friday, March 22 and Saturday, March 23, the celebrated music festival will bring together the best names across dubstep, house, techno, and more to the San Bernardino area.
Over two days, Headliners will go down the rabbit hole to discover multiple storybook-themed areas inspired by the iconic Alice in Wonderland. Across six psychedelic stages, including The Queen's Domain, Bassrush-hosted Mad Hatter's Castle, Lost In Dreams and Insomniac Records' Caterpillar's Garden, Basscon and Dreamstate's Cheshire Woods, Factory 93's The Looking Glass, and Night Trip and RNBW's Sea of Wonder, guests are welcome to explore immersive art installations, interactive experiences, costumed performers, and many other whimsical festival moments.
Over 100 of the world's most famed dance music acts are set to take the stage, including Grammy Award-winning artists The Chainsmokers and Benny Benassi, Grammy Nominated producer Alesso, as well as Madeon, Subtronics, Zeds Dead, Wax Motif, Chris Lorenzo, J. Worra and countless others.
Additionally, trance powerhouse Gareth Emery will bring his career-spanning Decade tour to Southern California for the first time, treating Headliners to 10+ years of undeniable hits. Beyond Wonderland SoCal's thirteenth edition will also showcase unique artist collaborations with more back-to-back sets than ever before, featuring Afrojack b2b R3hab, Dillon Francis b2b Valentino Khan, A Trak b2b Derrick Carter's, Aluna b2b Kaleena Zanders, amongst others.
999999999
A-Trak b2b Derrick Carter
Afrojack b2b R3hab
Alesso
Alignment
Aluna b2b Kaleena Zanders
A.M.C
Andrew Lux
Andrew Rayel
Andy C
Anfisa Letyago
Angerfist
Atmozfears & Sound Rush: 2/1
Bart Skils b2b Joyhauser
Basscon
Bassrush Experience
Benny Benassi
Biscits
Black Tiger Sex Machine
Black V Neck
Blossom
BOU
Bryan Kearney
Calussa
Chris Lorenzo
Clawz
Coone
Crankdat
Creeds
Crystal Skies
Dabin
Diesel
Dillon Francis b2b Valentino Khan
Discovery Project
Dreamstate
Dustin Husain
DZMA
Eli Brown b2b Lilly Palmer
Factory 93 Experience
Fatima Hajji
Flava D
Frosttop
Funtcase
Gareth Emery Presents: Decade
Ghastly
GRLSKOUT
Hamdi
Hartshorn
Haylee Wood
Highlnd
HOL!
HVDES
I Hate Models
Infected Mushroom
Insomniac Records
ION
J.Worra
Jason Ross
Jawns
Jia
Jorza
JoyRyde
Julian Jeweil
Justin Credible
Kanine
Keltek
Kill The Noise b2b Trivecta
Kyle Walker b2b Sosa
Kyle Watson
Kyruh
Last Heroes
Level Up
Lost In Dreams
Madeon (DJ Set)
Madgrrl
Marauda
Max Styler
Mefjus with Daxta MC
Metta & Glyde
MISS DRE
Muerte
Night Trip Presents
Nightfunk
No Redemption (Tchami x Malaa)
Nurko
OddKidOut
Odd Mob
Omnom
One True God
Paul Oakenfold
Pickle
RaeCola
Ravell
Rezz
RNBW Presents
Sara Landry
SAYMYNITTI
Shay De Castro
SIDEPIECE
Skepsis
Slander
Spartaque b2b Brennen Grey
Subtronics
Sullivan King
Taylor Torrence
Techno Tupac
The Chainsmokers
TNT
Tony Romera
TRYM
Tsu Nami
Vini Vici
Walker & Royce b2b VNSSA
Wax Motif
Whethan
Will Sparks
Zeds Dead
In addition to six state-of-the-art stages and a lineup that will leave Headliners grinning like the Cheshire Cat, Insomniac will also be hosting a nightly, indoor after party from 2am to 6am.
Two-day GA, GA+, and VIP tickets are on sale this Friday, January 5 at 12 p.m. PT at SoCal.BeyondWonderland.com, with a layaway deposit of just $9.99 for all ticket types.
Travel to Beyond Wonderland SoCal will be easier than ever. Available for purchase will be Metrolink's $20 Insomniac Weekend pass, which will get Headliners between LA Union Station and the San Bernardino Downtown station, including every stop in between. Departures have been extended to return from San Bernardino until 2:45am. Shuttles are also available to and from the festival from various locations across Southern California (LA, Riverside, Orange County, Ontario, and the San Fernando Valley).
Insomniac produces some of the most innovative, immersive music festivals and events in the world. Enhanced by state-of-the-art lighting, pyrotechnics and sound design, large-scale art installations, theatrical performers and next-generation special effects, these events captivate the senses and inspire a unique level of fan interaction. The quality of the experience is the company's top priority.
Founded 30 years ago, Insomniac produces 10,000 concerts, club nights and festivals for seven million attendees annually across the globe. The company's premier annual event, Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas, is the world's largest dance music festival and attracts more than 525,000 fans over three days.
The company was founded by Pasquale Rotella and has been based in Los Angeles since it was formed in 1993. In 2013, Insomniac entered into a partnership with global entertainment company Live Nation.
Keep up with Insomniac announcements and news on Insomniac.com, Facebook, and Twitter.
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL