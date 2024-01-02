Beyond Wonderland SoCal 2024 Reveals Lineup

Insomniac, the world's leading music festival and live events experience creator, has revealed the lineup for the thirteenth edition of its beloved two-day electronic dance music event, Beyond Wonderland SoCal. Returning to the NOS Events Center on Friday, March 22 and Saturday, March 23, the celebrated music festival will bring together the best names across dubstep, house, techno, and more to the San Bernardino area.

Over two days, Headliners will go down the rabbit hole to discover multiple storybook-themed areas inspired by the iconic Alice in Wonderland. Across six psychedelic stages, including The Queen's Domain, Bassrush-hosted Mad Hatter's Castle, Lost In Dreams and Insomniac Records' Caterpillar's Garden, Basscon and Dreamstate's Cheshire Woods, Factory 93's The Looking Glass, and Night Trip and RNBW's Sea of Wonder, guests are welcome to explore immersive art installations, interactive experiences, costumed performers, and many other whimsical festival moments.

Over 100 of the world's most famed dance music acts are set to take the stage, including Grammy Award-winning artists The Chainsmokers and Benny Benassi, Grammy Nominated producer Alesso, as well as Madeon, Subtronics, Zeds Dead, Wax Motif, Chris Lorenzo, J. Worra and countless others.

Additionally, trance powerhouse Gareth Emery will bring his career-spanning Decade tour to Southern California for the first time, treating Headliners to 10+ years of undeniable hits. Beyond Wonderland SoCal's thirteenth edition will also showcase unique artist collaborations with more back-to-back sets than ever before, featuring Afrojack b2b R3hab, Dillon Francis b2b Valentino Khan, A Trak b2b Derrick Carter's, Aluna b2b Kaleena Zanders, amongst others.

Artists providing the soundtrack to Beyond Wonderland SoCal 2024 include:

999999999

A-Trak b2b Derrick Carter

Afrojack b2b R3hab

Alesso

Alignment

Aluna b2b Kaleena Zanders

A.M.C

Andrew Lux

Andrew Rayel

Andy C

Anfisa Letyago

Angerfist

Atmozfears & Sound Rush: 2/1

Bart Skils b2b Joyhauser

Basscon

Bassrush Experience

Benny Benassi

Biscits

Black Tiger Sex Machine

Black V Neck

Blossom

BOU

Bryan Kearney

Calussa

Chris Lorenzo

Clawz

Coone

Crankdat

Creeds

Crystal Skies

Dabin

Diesel

Dillon Francis b2b Valentino Khan

Discovery Project

Dreamstate

Dustin Husain

DZMA

Eli Brown b2b Lilly Palmer

Factory 93 Experience

Fatima Hajji

Flava D

Frosttop

Funtcase

Gareth Emery Presents: Decade

Ghastly

GRLSKOUT

Hamdi

Hartshorn

Haylee Wood

Highlnd

HOL!

HVDES

I Hate Models

Infected Mushroom

Insomniac Records

ION

J.Worra

Jason Ross

Jawns

Jia

Jorza

JoyRyde

Julian Jeweil

Justin Credible

Kanine

Keltek

Kill The Noise b2b Trivecta

Kyle Walker b2b Sosa

Kyle Watson

Kyruh

Last Heroes

Level Up

Lost In Dreams

Madeon (DJ Set)

Madgrrl

Marauda

Max Styler

Mefjus with Daxta MC

Metta & Glyde

MISS DRE

Muerte

Night Trip Presents

Nightfunk

No Redemption (Tchami x Malaa)

Nurko

OddKidOut

Odd Mob

Omnom

One True God

Paul Oakenfold

Pickle

RaeCola

Ravell

Rezz

RNBW Presents

Sara Landry

SAYMYNITTI

Shay De Castro

SIDEPIECE

Skepsis

Slander

Spartaque b2b Brennen Grey

Subtronics

Sullivan King

Taylor Torrence

Techno Tupac

The Chainsmokers

TNT

Tony Romera

TRYM

Tsu Nami

Vini Vici

Walker & Royce b2b VNSSA

Wax Motif

Whethan

Will Sparks

Zeds Dead

In addition to six state-of-the-art stages and a lineup that will leave Headliners grinning like the Cheshire Cat, Insomniac will also be hosting a nightly, indoor after party from 2am to 6am.

Two-day GA, GA+, and VIP tickets are on sale this Friday, January 5 at 12 p.m. PT at SoCal.BeyondWonderland.com, with a layaway deposit of just $9.99 for all ticket types.

Travel to Beyond Wonderland SoCal will be easier than ever. Available for purchase will be Metrolink's $20 Insomniac Weekend pass, which will get Headliners between LA Union Station and the San Bernardino Downtown station, including every stop in between. Departures have been extended to return from San Bernardino until 2:45am. Shuttles are also available to and from the festival from various locations across Southern California (LA, Riverside, Orange County, Ontario, and the San Fernando Valley).

