Better Joy Release Debut Single 'Hard To Love'

The song was recorded in Chapel Studios in Lincoln and produced with Mike Peden and Happy Mondays and New Order producer Steve Osborn.

Oct. 17, 2023

Manchester based Better Joy have announced their debut single ‘Hard To Love’ released on 17th October via new independent label Fader Amp. 

Fronted and created by Bria Keely and completed by her band, Better Joy’s alternative pop sound is a deft fusion of the classic and the contemporary. Boldly experimenting between opposites, such as deep lyrics combined with forthrightly simple melodies, and sheer vulnerability matched with innate steeliness, is what makes Better Joy so exhilaratingly fresh.

Beginning writing songs at university, initially on piano and then guitar, Bria started making and sending out demos, which led to a friend putting her in contact with producer Mike Peden. Introducing her to his sons, Joe and Chris Peden, the trio began writing together and Better Joy was born. 

Influenced by an array of artists from The Jesus & Mary Chain to Phoebe Bridgers, and The Cure to Fazerdaze, Bria revels in exploring the bittersweet beauty of love, through romance, friendships and by examining her relationship with herself. 

Recorded in Chapel Studios in Lincoln and produced with Mike Peden and Happy Mondays and New Order producer Steve Osborn, debut single ‘Hard To Love’ is a majestic balance of the introverted and extroverted. Lyrically profound about the difficulties of accepting yourself for who you are, musically it packs a colourful and uplifting punch with jangly guitar riffs, tight drums and haunting vocals. The video, directed by Sam Kristofski (Tame Impala, Broods) was filmed in LA and captures the essence of youthful carelessness and fun. 

Bria says, “’Hard to love is a song of self-realisation and acceptance. We all have parts of ourselves that feel unlovable. Finding someone who loves you despite those flaws, and sometimes even for those flaws, is pretty great. It’s an appreciation song to that person who puts up with you and takes you for who you are, the good and bad. Love is messy - and so are people."

‘Hard To Love’ is more than just a heady introduction to the band’s Manchester-based frontwoman - it’s a compelling addition to the rich musical legacy of the North-West. 

Photo Credit: Kevin Cummins



Written by Stapleton, Ronnie Bowman and Jerry Salley,  the song was produced by Dave Cobb, Morgane Stapleton and Chris Stapleton, Higher was recorded at Nashville’s RCA Studio A and showcases his supernatural voice and musical versatility across 14 songs that defy genre.

THE SLEEPING SOULS - have shared “Weathering The Storm”, the latest single to be plucked from their debut album ‘Just Before The World Starts Burning.’ The new single follows the recent announcement of the band’s first ever headline UK tour - with shows in Glasgow, Nottingham, Manchester, Bristol, and London all on sale now

New York based pop artist Tina DeCara is an unmistakable star in the making. Inspired and influenced by a wide variety of modern day artists such as Amy Winehouse, Lady Gaga, Dave Grohl with a nod to legends including Ella Fitzgerald, Nina Simone and Michael Jackson, Tina has been regularly turning heads.

