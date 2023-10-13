Berlin Artist Robert Kretzschmar Releases New LP 'Homecoming'

The album was mixed by renowned producer Olaf Opal (The Notwist, International Music).

Oct. 13, 2023

Berlin indie pop / alt folk artist Robert Kretzschmar shares his debut full length, Homecoming, today via Einfach Jason + Wagram Stories Berlin.  

Robert, formerly of the duo IT'S A MUSICAL, has also played drums for Anna Erhard, Kat Frankie, Masha Qrella, Das Paradies and Albertine Sarges, among others. This is his first step out into the world as a solo artist, having written, played and produced Homecoming all on his own.

Check out the album here:



