Benny The Butcher Unleashes New Single 'One Foot In' Ft Stove God Cooks

“One Foot In” turns up the volume and sets the stage for the release of the Butcher's highly anticipated new album EVERYBODY CAN'T GO, arriving on January 26, 2024.

By: Dec. 08, 2023

Benny The Butcher - the Grammy-Nominated and Emmy-Award-winning member of Buffalo's acclaimed Griselda collective - unleashes a new single and music video entitled “One Foot In” ft. Stove God Cooks, produced by HIT-BOY, via Def Jam Recordings. 

“One Foot In” turns up the volume and sets the stage for the release of the Butcher's highly anticipated new album EVERYBODY CAN'T GO, arriving on January 26, 2024. Pre-order/Pre-save HERE.

A head-nodding beat sets the tempo for the track as he lays down some ground rules. “Everybody can't go, and you probably won't make it.” He threads together one quotable rhyme after another with a precise flow. Taking a victory lap, he gets braggadocious, “You beat out the best, and then you weed out the rest,” and he confesses, “Now look at God, I wrote this verse in my GRAMMY outfit.”

Meanwhile, the hook illustrates his duality as he examines a life with one foot in the streets and one in the rap game. The accompanying visual illustrates this vibe on-screen as Benny simply shines.

Last month, the proud member of Buffalo's Griselda collective served up the single “Big Dog” featuring Lil Wayne. “Big Dog” has already amassed 3.2 million Spotify streams and counting, in addition to 2.5 million YouTube views on the music video. It earned widespread critical acclaim as The FADER praised how “they are clearly having fun with their bars.”

Stereogum raved, “Sometimes, Benny The Butcher and Lil Wayne get together to rip an Alchemist beat to pieces.” Brooklyn Vegan proclaimed, “It finds the Butcher's boom bap revival sounding as gritty and alluring as ever.”

Butcher season is upon us…

ABOUT BENNY THE BUTCHER:

Benny The Butcher's flow might be the only thing colder than the winter in his native Buffalo, NY. He realized his destiny at just 10 years old, honing his lyricism with wisdom and wit. He quietly established himself as one of the most elite rappers in the game with a series of mixtapes under the moniker of B.E.N.N.Y.

In 2014 he joined forces with his cousins and Westside Gunn and Conway the Machine, to form the trio known as Griselda.”  The group flipped the game upside down as Benny prolifically dropped solo projects, including My First Brick and Butcher On Steroids with DJ Green Lantern. 2018 saw Benny reach critical mass with Tana Talk 3, paving the way for the tastemaker-approved Burden of Proof in 2020.

The latter cracked the Top 30 of the Billboard 200 anchored by “One Way Flight” [feat. Freddie Gibbs], “Legend,” and “New Streets.” He leveled up again to another stratosphere in 2022 with Tana Talk 4, debuting in the Top 25 of the Billboard 200 and spawning the hit single “Johnny P's Caddy” [feat. J. Cole].

The single reached gold status vaulted onto the Billboard Hot 100, and tallied over 100 million streams and counting. However, he comes out swinging in 2024. Benny's icy flow, infectious hooks, and irresistible sense of soul drive his 2024 opus, EVERYBODY CAN'T GO [Def Jam Recordings]. The Butcher is back, and the bars cut deep. Beware.



