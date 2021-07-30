Benny Duhay Releases New Single 'Know It All'

In perhaps his most lyrically impressive hit yet, Los Angeles rapper Benny Duhay gears up to release his highly anticipated single "Know It All" on all streaming platforms. Admittedly stubborn with jaded opinions, the song's message falls right in line with Benny's desire for people to finally just tell him something he doesn't already know. Brilliantly capturing the monotonous vibe of conversations we feel like we've had a million times, Benny's lyrics prove incredibly relatable. Produced by Wardogg, "Know It All" delivers a high energy instrumental that keeps perfect pace with Benny's witty lyrical delivery; a seamless follow-up to his previous hit "WWBD". In "WWBD", Benny chose to manifest his future world tour, and if he keeps pumping out hits like "Know It All", it's safe to say that he'll be well on his way.

"I wrote this song while out in Cabo, it had a huge influence on the song as a whole. In fact most of the verse lyrics I wrote while partying at the pool or at Squid Roe." - Benny Duhay

Keeping consistent with the party vibes of Cabo, "Know It All" introduces a dynamic energy that is undeniably a vibe perfect for the summer months. A first generation American Hip Hop artist from Tel Aviv, Benny did not speak a word of English when he arrived in the states. Now, hearing him spit complex bars over fast-paced beats, Benny continues to impress listeners on an international scale. "Know It All" will release ahead of Benny's debut project, which is slated to go LIVE this August. Offering a brilliant balance of skill and good vibes, Benny's music has received high praises from Medium Magazine, The Source, IHeart Radio and many more. Often compared to artists like G Eazy, Benny is making his mark on the industry and since we don't already "know it all", we hope to continue to witness the growth and expansion of his catalog for years to come.

Listen to "Know It All" on Spotify below!