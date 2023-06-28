Bennett Coast to Release Debut EP 'Where Are You Going?'

Bennett Coast’s debut EP, Where Are You Going?, is set for release on August 4.

By: Jun. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month Photo 1 Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month
Music Review: Jeremy Jordan Shows No MERCY With His New Hard Rock Album With AGE OF MADNES Photo 2 AGE OF MADNESS Releases First Album MERCY
Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium Photo 3 Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium
French International Pop Sensation Jain's Hit Song 'Makeba' Goes Globally Viral Photo 4 Jain's Hit Song 'Makeba' Goes Globally Viral

Bennett Coast to Release Debut EP 'Where Are You Going?'

Rising L.A. musician and filmmaker Bennett Coast’s debut EP, Where Are You Going?, is set for release on August 4th via Pizzaslime Records / Mad Decent—pre-save/pre-order here. A new track, “Driver,” also debuts today alongside a video directed, shot and produced by Coast.

“Where Are You Going? EP is a synthesis of confessions, meditations, and declarations that emerged through the ages of 18 and 21,” says Coast. “Each song was written at fundamentally different stage of my life, and have quietly followed me into adulthood. They still speak to me today.”

“Driver” is taken from the forthcoming EP and follows “Bender,” which was released last month and was written, produced and recorded by Coast. 

For his solo project, the 22-year-old is the creative mind behind all—directing his music videos, producing and recording the music and designing his own merch. Where Are You Going? is Coast’s largest body of work yet.

Like his work as a visual artist, Coast’s music is a reflection of his surroundings and his youth; a story of growing up as a Bay Area native who never quite fit in in the suburbs. The new music traverses themes of identity: fitting in, not fitting in, being who you think other people want you to be and finally settling into adulthood.  

Born and raised in Northern California and now based in Los Angeles, Coast’s visual and sonic work emerges from the spaces between—the small-town suburbs and the city, youth and adulthood, the ebb and the flow. Self-taught in all respects, he examines the heartache of growing up and leaving home. Coast first emerged in 2019, his independent singles garnering critical attention and millions of streams before signing to Pizzaslime Records. 



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
BRENN! Single 4RUNNER Earns Spot on Billboard Top 50 Photo
BRENN! Single '4RUNNER' Earns Spot on Billboard Top 50

The Tuscaloosa, AL native and University of Alabama student was writing and recording music in his bedroom when “4Runner” took on a life of its own across social media platforms. In early January, Brennan posted a self-recorded version on TikTok, the daredevil filming himself on his roof for the accompanying video.

2
Kim Petras Continues Feed the Best Takeover Photo
Kim Petras Continues 'Feed the Best' Takeover

With 15 tracks of pop perfection, Feed The Beast is Kim’s declaration about being willing to be consumed by her biggest passion – pop music. Heavily inspired by the Eurodance hits that she would lose herself in growing up, the album, out now via Republic Records/Amigo Records, features stand out track “King of Hearts.” Check out tour dates!

3
Gareth Donkin Shares Silky New Single Nothing We Cant Get Through Photo
Gareth Donkin Shares Silky New Single 'Nothing We Can't Get Through'

“Nothing We Can’t Get Through” is the next offering from his upcoming debut album Welcome Home, due via drink sum wtr, a new label formed by A&R Nigil Mack in partnership with Secretly Group, as a part of the newly minted All Flowers Group. Fans can pre-order Welcome Home digitally and on vinyl via Bandcamp.

4
Velvet Starlings Share New Single HG Wells Photo
Velvet Starlings Share New Single 'HG Wells'

LA’s Velvet Starlings have dropped a new single, “HG Wells.” The single is a boisterous, uncompromising vision, politically and musically. In the accompanying video produced and directed by Jake Webber (part 2 of a story arc), the band’s frontman, 20-year-old Christian Gisborne, goes back in time to kill the past version of himself.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

BRENN! Single '4RUNNER' Earns Spot on Billboard Top 50BRENN! Single '4RUNNER' Earns Spot on Billboard Top 50
Kim Petras Continues 'Feed the Best' Takeover With WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE & 'Call Her Daddy' AppearancesKim Petras Continues 'Feed the Best' Takeover With WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE & 'Call Her Daddy' Appearances
Gareth Donkin Shares Silky New Single 'Nothing We Can't Get Through'Gareth Donkin Shares Silky New Single 'Nothing We Can't Get Through'
Velvet Starlings Share New Single 'HG Wells'Velvet Starlings Share New Single 'HG Wells'

Videos

Video: Hulu Debuts IMAGINE DRAGONS LIVE IN VEGAS Trailer Video Video: Hulu Debuts IMAGINE DRAGONS LIVE IN VEGAS Trailer
Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam' Video
Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam'
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Go Inside Opening Night of ROCK & ROLL MAN Video
Go Inside Opening Night of ROCK & ROLL MAN
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
PARADE
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel CHARM AVIATION
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SWEENEY TODD