Bennett Coast to Release Debut EP 'Where Are You Going?'

Rising L.A. musician and filmmaker Bennett Coast’s debut EP, Where Are You Going?, is set for release on August 4th via Pizzaslime Records / Mad Decent—pre-save/pre-order here. A new track, “Driver,” also debuts today alongside a video directed, shot and produced by Coast.

“Where Are You Going? EP is a synthesis of confessions, meditations, and declarations that emerged through the ages of 18 and 21,” says Coast. “Each song was written at fundamentally different stage of my life, and have quietly followed me into adulthood. They still speak to me today.”

“Driver” is taken from the forthcoming EP and follows “Bender,” which was released last month and was written, produced and recorded by Coast.

For his solo project, the 22-year-old is the creative mind behind all—directing his music videos, producing and recording the music and designing his own merch. Where Are You Going? is Coast’s largest body of work yet.

Like his work as a visual artist, Coast’s music is a reflection of his surroundings and his youth; a story of growing up as a Bay Area native who never quite fit in in the suburbs. The new music traverses themes of identity: fitting in, not fitting in, being who you think other people want you to be and finally settling into adulthood.

Born and raised in Northern California and now based in Los Angeles, Coast’s visual and sonic work emerges from the spaces between—the small-town suburbs and the city, youth and adulthood, the ebb and the flow. Self-taught in all respects, he examines the heartache of growing up and leaving home. Coast first emerged in 2019, his independent singles garnering critical attention and millions of streams before signing to Pizzaslime Records.