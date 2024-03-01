Bendigo Fletcher Release New Single 'Sweet Tooth'

Louisville, KY's Bendigo Fletcher have unveiled a new single entitled “Sweet Tooth”. The track is available on all streaming platforms. Watch the song's accompanying visual below!

“Sweet Tooth” marks the second song Bendigo Fletcher have shared from their forthcoming sophomore album Two Things At Once, which is due for release on March 22, 2024 via Elektra. The album is available for pre-order/pre-save on all streaming platforms now HERE.

On “Sweet Tooth,” delicate acoustic guitar brushes up against pensive verses as lead vocalist/guitarist Ryan Anderson exhales, “I've had enough of all this.” Once the electric guitar and shimmering piano kick in, the momentum picks up on a falsetto-inflected refrain, “No sleep till the money.” Sporting “a sour sense of humor,” it takes aim at the systemic inequality between the haves and the have-nots.

Anderson shares, “That song comes from trying to not let the situation steal from us what makes us human — to scrape for compassion for the world and in our relationships, to make music, to cry together, to not let the fight for freedom take our joy. When life is sad, there is beauty in coming together and sharing perspective.”

Two Things At Once pulls together threads of folk, psychedelia, indie, alt-country, and rock into a charcuterie board of vibrant characters, vivid memories, and vital moments. It's a recipe for 11 intoxicating and irresistible anthems earmarked by American Songbook-worthy storytelling and elevated songcraft.

For the album, they notably reteamed with producer Ken Coomer [a founding member of Wilco and Uncle Tupelo], recording at Cartoon Moon Recording in Nashville and at Southern Grooves in Memphis joined by GRAMMY Award-winning engineer Matt Ross-Spang [Jason Isbell, John Prine, Margo Price].

Bendigo Fletcher ushered in Two Things At Once with the February release of lead single “Upcountry Lemonade”, which arrived to praise from Ones To Watch, Atwood Magazine, and more. Watch the track's accompanying visual HERE. Last weekend, Bendigo Fletcher personally previewed Two Things At Once for a group of 20 fans at a secluded hideaway in the woods outside of Louisville. This cohort of listeners joined the band for a hike to the house where they heard the album in its entirety and enjoyed an unforgettable stripped-down live performance.

In support of the album, Bendigo Fletcher will embark on a North American headline tour this spring. The 33-city trek kicks off on March 8 in Indianapolis, visits major markets coast-to-coast, and wraps on May 11 in Cincinnati. Get tickets HERE.

Last year, Bendigo Fletcher supported The Backseat Lovers on their Waiting To Spill Summer Tour. They also joined The Brook & The Bluff on a 7-week run which saw them perform to sold out crowds across North America. As a powerhouse live presence, the band has previously toured supporting Caamp, Mt. Joy, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Shakey Graves, Madison Cunningham, and more.

Last fall, Bendigo Fletcher surprised fans with a cover of Cults' 2011 classic “Go Outside”. “Go Outside (From Natural Bridge State Resort Park)” is available to stream and download HERE via Elektra. Recorded live at Slade, KY's Natural Bridge State Resort Park, the release was accompanied by a stunning visual of the band performing the song in the picturesque location. Watch HERE.

Bendigo Fletcher encourages fans to support the Kentucky State Parks Foundation, a non-profit organization aimed at connecting residents and guests to the outdoors. The band also partnered with Kentucky Parks Club on a limited edition t-shirt, designed by frontman Ryan Anderson. The shirt is available now HERE.

"Go Outside (From Natural Bridge State Resort Park)" marked Bendigo Fletcher's first new music since the 2023 Fourth of July single ”Uncle Mick's Fireworks Extravaganza" and their 2022 Wingding EP. Praised for their blend of folk-rock and psychedelic twang, the band garnered acclaim from publications like MUD and Consequence. Their debut album, Fits Of Laughter, released in 2021, featured hits like "Sugar In The Creek" and "Evergreen," earning accolades from FLOOD Magazine, Music Connection, American Songwriter, and Atwood Magazine for its unique blend of alt-rock and folk-Americana roots.

Bendigo Fletcher Tour Dates

March 08, 2024 - Indianapolis, IN - HI-FI Indy

March 09, 2024 - St. Louis, MO - Blueberry Hill

March 16, 2024 - Dallas, TX - Tulips

March 21, 2024 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

March 22, 2024 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Purgatory)

March 23, 2024 - Asheville, NC - Grey Eagle

March 24, 2024 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle Backroom

March 26, 2024 - Washington, DC - DC9

March 28, 2024 - Asbury, NJ - Wonder Bar

March 29, 2024 - New York, NY - Sultan Room

March 30, 2024 - Boston, MA - Cafe 939

March 31, 2024 - Portland, ME - Portland House of Music

April 02, 2024 - Toronto, ON - The Garrison

April 04, 2024 - Columbus, OH - Woodlands

April 05, 2024 - Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall

April 06, 2024 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

April 08, 2024 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon

April 09, 2024 - Minneapolis, MN - Amsterdam

April 12, 2024 - Billings, MT - Pub Station

April 15, 2024 - Boise, ID - Shrine Social Club

April 16, 2024 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

April 18, 2024 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

April 20, 2024 - Boulder, CO - Bluebird Music Festival*

April 21, 2024 - Fort Collins, CO - Aggie Theatre

April 23, 2024 - Great Falls, MT - The Newberry

April 25, 2024 - Seattle, WA - Barboza

April 26, 2024 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir

April 28, 2024 - San Francisco, CA - Bottom of the Hill

May 01, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - Moroccan Lounge

May 02, 2024 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar

May 04, 2024 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf

May 07, 2024 - Oklahoma City, OK - Ponyboy OKC

May 11, 2024 - Newport, KY - Southgate House Revival

*Festival Appearance