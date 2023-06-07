Ben Howard Shares New Single 'Life In The Time' & North American Tour Dates

His new album is being released on Friday, June 16.

By: Jun. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Music Review: KPOP Kast ReKording Komes Klose, But No Kick For KPOP Photo 1 No Kick For KPOP
Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical Photo 2 Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical
Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video Photo 3 Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video
Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single Photo 4 Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single

Ben Howard Shares New Single 'Life In The Time' & North American Tour Dates

Ben Howard has shared a new single, “Life In The Time,” off his forthcoming album Is It? which is being released on Friday, June 16 (Island Records).  He notes the song is “about the settling of disputes, friends buried in the hillside and drifting apart.”

On October 20 Howard will embark on his first North American tour in support of Is It?  The dates kick off in Washington, DC and conclude in Los Angeles on November 15.  Along the way he will stop in New York City for a show at The Beacon Theatre on October 24. 

Tickets are now available via The Artist Presale and public tickets go on sale Friday, June 9 at 10 am local here.  Ben is currently on-tour in the UK and Europe and the dates include a sold-out show at London’s new Alexandra Palace Park on July 22.  All shows are listed below.  

To give fans the best chance to buy tickets at face value, the artist has requested tickets to this event be mobile only and restricted from transfer. If you purchase a ticket and can’t attend, you can list your ticket for sale at the price paid on Ticketmaster’s Face Value Exchange. Exchange sellers must have a US or CAN bank account to accept payment. More information on how the Ticketmaster Exchange works is available here

The states of NY, IL, and CO have laws in place to protect ticket brokers by prohibiting artists from restricting resale to face value exchanges only. For shows in these states, or at venues that don’t offer restricted transfer, fans are strongly encouraged to only buy or sell tickets to one another at the price they paid.

Previous to today’s single, Ben Howard has also teased the LP with “Walking Backwards” and “Couldn’t Make It Up.” Ben Howard recently performed the single “Walking Backwards” in France for the La Blogothèque series.

Ben and his band recorded Is It? over 10 days in the Le Manoir de Léon studios, nestled between Bordeaux and Biarritz in the South of France. It was produced by Bullion (Westerman, Nilüfer Yanya, Orlando Weeks).

The ten-song record is a lush and sonically splintered album which captures Ben working through some intense moments of seismic shift having experienced two mini strokes (Transient Ischemic Attacks (TSAs)) back in early 2022. 

Following a series of inconclusive hospital tests, Ben headed back to France and put all of his focus and much of his soul into creating one of his most upbeat and uplifting records in years. 

Ben Howard Live

6/15/23 – Fairview Park - Dublin

6/17/23 – Piknik I Parken - Oslo, Norway

6/19/23 – Carré Theatre - Amsterdam SOLD OUT

6/20/23 - Carré Theatre - Amsterdam SOLD OUT

6/21/23 – Phil Haarlem - Netherlands

6/30/23 – Rock Werchter - Werchter

7/1/23 – On The Mount At Wasing - Berkshire

7/2/23 – Down the Rabbit Hole - Beuningen

7/4/23 – Philarmonie de Paris - Paris

7/6/23 – Arena Wien - Vienna

7/7/23 – Pohoda Festival - Trenčín

7/9/23 – Sexto ‘Nplugged - Sesto Al Reghena

7/11/23 – Žluté Lázně - Prague

7/12/23 – Progresja Summer Stage - Warsaw

7/14/23 – Zitadelle - Berlin

7/15/23 – Stadtpark - Hamburg

7/17/23 – Tonhalle - Munich

7/18/23 – X-Tra - Zurich

7/21/23 – SWG3 Yard - Glasgow

7/22/23 – Alexandra Palace Park - London SOLD OUT

7/23/23 – Cardiff Castle, Cardiff

8/11/23 – Boardmasters - Newquay

8/27/23 – Victorious Festival - Portsmouth

10/20/23 - Anthem - Washington, DC

10/21/23 - The Fillmore - Philadelphia, PA

10/24/23 - Beacon Theatre - New York, NY

10/27/23 - MGM Music Hall Fenway - Boston, MA

10/28/23 - Place Bell - Laval, QC

10/29/23 - History - Toronto, ON

10/30/23 - History - Toronto, ON

11/1/23 - Riviera Theatre - Chicago, IL

11/3/23 - Mission Ballroom - Denver, CO

11/4/23 - The Union - Salt Lake City, UT

11/7/23 - Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver, BC

11/8/23 - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall - Portland, OR

11/9/23 - Paramount Theatre WA - Seattle, WA

11/12/23 - Fox Theater - Oakland, CA

11/14/23 - The Sound - San Diego, CA

11/15/23 - The Orpheum Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

Photo by Toby Coulson




RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Steely Dans Third Album Pretzel Logic Returns To Vinyl Photo
Steely Dan's Third Album 'Pretzel Logic' Returns To Vinyl

Steely Dan’s third album, Pretzel Logic, will return to vinyl for the first time in over 35 years. Originally released in 1974, the best-selling album marked the band’s first to break Billboard’s Top 10, “Rikki Don’t Lose That Number,” plus such favorites as “Any Major Dude Will Tell You,” “East St. Louis Toodle-Oo,” and “Barrytown.”

2
PJ Harvey Releases New Song I Inside the Old I Dying Photo
PJ Harvey Releases New Song 'I Inside the Old I Dying'

The forthcoming album, I Inside the Old Year Dying - Harvey’s first since 2016’s Grammy-nominated The Hope Six Demolition Project. This highly anticipated release is produced by long-time collaborators Flood and John Parish. The animated music video was directed by Cristóbal León and Joaquín Cociña.

3
NOCUI Returns With 00s Inspired Single Faster Photo
NOCUI Returns With 00s Inspired Single 'Faster'

Hot on the heels of his captivating  ‘Anomie’ EP earlier this year, multi-instrumentalist NOCUI is back with seductive dancefloor mover ‘Faster’. Bubbling with irresistible groove, analogue synths, rhythmic vocal samples and early 00s references, it’s a track that may’ve been cooking for a while but is absolutely served to perfection.

4
Baaba Maal Releases New Track Freak Out (Baba Ali Remix) Photo
Baaba Maal Releases New Track 'Freak Out (Baba Ali Remix)'

The Relived Mix of “Freak Out” follows Baaba Maal’s joyous performance at London’s Barbican last week, enthralling an audience who had their awareness raised and their hearts lifted. Additionally, Maal has announced a performance and signing event at Rough Trade NYC on June 20th at 6pm.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

glaive Unveils New Song 'all I do is try my best'glaive Unveils New Song 'all I do is try my best'
Aluna to Release Sophomore Solo Album 'Mycelium' in JulyAluna to Release Sophomore Solo Album 'Mycelium' in July
Yungblud Returns With New Single 'Lowlife' Marking the Beginning of a New EraYungblud Returns With New Single 'Lowlife' Marking the Beginning of a New Era
Saint Harison Drops Debut EP 'Lost a Friend'Saint Harison Drops Debut EP 'Lost a Friend'

Videos

Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Just Wanted to Tell the Truth Video
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Just Wanted to Tell the Truth
Talking Tonys with the Nominees from COST OF LIVING Video
Talking Tonys with the Nominees from COST OF LIVING
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHUCKED
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET