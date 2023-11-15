Ben Frost Shares New Track 'Turning The Prism'

The track was released alongside a visualizer.

Nov. 15, 2023

Ben Frost Shares New Track 'Turning The Prism'

Ben Frost releases his first studio music in six years via Mute. Renowned for his groundbreaking contributions to composition, production, direction, and sound art over the past 15 years, Frost adds this to a series of acclaimed releases on the label, dating back to 2014.

“Turning the Prism” marks a long-awaited shift from Ben's recent collaborative ventures. In the past year, Frost co-created two projects fueled by profound ecological inspirations – the first, with acclaimed sound artist, composer, and musician Francesco Fabris, Vakning (2023, Room40), and the second with his long-time creative partners, photographer Richard Mosse and cinematographer Trevor Tweeten, resulting in the album and multidisciplinary art exhibition, Broken Spectre.

On the new track, “Turning the Prism,” Ben Frost masterfully intertwines his vivid sonic storytelling, commanding sound physicality, and subtle field recordings into a unified entity. The track encapsulates his distinctive signature, characterized by intricate interplays of tension, fragility, and life force. At the same time, “Prism” refracts and reprojects Frost's latest multidisciplinary endeavors, showcasing his strong dynamic evolution in the realms of sound and artistry.

Ben Frost's prolific portfolio boasts five studio albums, each a milestone in its own right. From his debut Steel Wound (2003, Room40), the innovative Theory of Machines and By The Throat (2007 and 2010, Bedroom Community), to the evocative A U R O R A (2014, Mute/Bedroom Community) and The Centre Cannot Hold (2017, Mute), recorded by Steve Albini. Frost's artistic expression extends into installations, dynamic live performances, and emotive scores tailored for dance, theater, as well as collaborations with artists like Brian Eno, Tim Hecker, Swans, and composer Daníel Bjarnason.

Frost's diverse impact reverberates across film, television, and opera, earning critical acclaim for his score for Julia Leigh's Palme d’Or-nominated Sleeping Beauty and scores for acclaimed TV series including 1899, Vaal, Raised By Wolves, Fortitude, and the cult series Dark.

Additionally, his operas, including The Wasp Factory and The Murder of Halit Yozgat, have graced esteemed stages such as London's Royal Opera House and Hannover's Staatsoper, cementing his position in the world of contemporary music and live art.

Following successful exhibitions at London's 180 Studios earlier this year and Melbourne's National Gallery of Victoria last year, Broken Spectre will open at The Momentary Museum in Bentonville, Arkansas on November 18th, right next to Ben Frost's newest solo installation Among The Petals. Frost's score of Susannah Sayler and Edward Morris’ Prophecy of Butterflies will also be on view at The Momentary. This follows the acclaimed solo installation, A Predatory Chord, which Frost presented in Athens in May. The New York debut of Broken Spectre will follow at Jack Sheinman Gallery on January 8th, 2024.

BEN FROST LIVE 2024:

1/27/2024-1/28/2024 - CTM Festival, Berlin (DE)
4/5/2024 - Rewire Festival, The Hague (NL)

photo credit: Topper Komm


