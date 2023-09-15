Bella Poarch Ready to 'Crush' on New Single With Lauv

Igniting a bright, bold, and brilliant next chapter, platinum-certified Filipino-American artist, songwriter, visionary, and the “third most-followed creator on TikTok” Bella Poarch returns with a new single and music video entitled “Crush” with Lauv out today via Warner Records. It notably marks her first release of 2023 and first collaboration with multiplatinum phenomenon Lauv!

About the song, co-writted by Lauv, she commented, “‘Crush’ is this fun, brighter side of me that I’m excited to showcase. The song itself is light, cheeky, and it gives you the flirty feeling of butterflies in your stomach that you get when sparks begin to fly. It’s about being in the moment and indulging in the simple things like binging Love Island, or having an innocent crush without overthinking it (which I’m guilty of). Lauv is such an incredible artist and being able to work with him is such an honor. He's one of the sweetest people I've ever met, and I LAUVed working with him hehe.”

Lauv added, “’Crush’ is about that feeling when you’re into someone but don’t wanna cross the line cause it’s so fun just being slightly into them. I wrote this song in Thailand with some amazing songwriters and when Bella wanted to record it, I was so excited to hear her take on it. Love singing with her and so happy ‘Crush’ is finally out!”

The single paves the way for a whole lot more to come from Bella Poarch soon. You’re going to “Crush” on her like never before!

Last year, she unveiled her fan favorite Dolls EP. Beyond piling up over 1 billion streams, it received widespread acclaim. Rolling Stone praised, “Dolls succeeds because of Poarch’s commitment to a unified aesthetic,” and Variety summed it up best as “kick-ass.” The FADER applauded the music video for the title track as “an action-packed mini-movie.” Not to mention, she graced the cover of Cosmopolitan’s 2022 Music Issue, and the publication went as far as to christen her “Pop’s New Powerhouse.”

ABOUT BELLA POARCH

If somebody told you Bella Poarch was actually a superhero from another planet or reality, it would be very hard to deny. What the Filipino-American pop provocateur has done in just two years since her 2021 emergence is nothing short of astounding.

She went from a humble childhood on a small farm in the Philippines to serving in the U.S. Navy as a proud servicewoman responsible for helicopters and jets to unassumingly launching her TikTok in 2020. Bella’s dynamic vocals, expansive vision, unpredictable approach, and undeniable spirit transformed her into a global sensation as her debut single “Build A Bitch” made history by achieving “the biggest debut ever on YouTube for a new artist” and went RIAA platinum.

In its wake, she unleashed “INFERNO” [with Sub Urban], “Dolls,” and “No Man’s Land” [feat. Grimes], leading up to her 2022 debut EP, Dolls. Thus far, she has gathered 2 billion streams and counting and just shy of 1 billion YouTube views as well as regularly averaging 4.8 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Along the way, she also garnered honors at the MTV Movie & TV Awards and Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in addition to nominations at the People’s Choice Awards. Beyond emerging as “the third most-followed creator on TikTok,” she has earned unanimous praise from Cosmopolitan, E! Online, The FADER, NME, Rolling Stone, Variety, and more.

Plus, she was named to the 2022 Gold House A100 List in recognition of those who uplifted in invest in the API community and its future. However, she flexes and flaunts her superpowers like never before in 2023 on a series of singles, beginning with “Crush” with Lauv. Bella’s about to blast off, and she’s bringing pop music and culture with her.

Photo Credit Pol Kurucz