Beechwood Shares New Single I KNOW IT'S NOT RIGHT

Alive Naturalsound Records has just released the latest single "I Know It's Not Right" from the NYC garage/psych rock band Beechwood. The track was originally recorded during their sessions from their acclaimed 2018 album Songs from the Land of Nod, and is now available for the first time via digital and streaming platforms.

Singer-songwriter-guitarist Gordon Lawrence recalls of the track, "I was in bad shape when I wrote and recorded this song. I was physically and mentally broken and didn't see a way out at the time, but I still believed that things would get better, even at my worst. I just didn't know what that would look like or when it would be. It's hard for me to listen this song because I don't like to think of that time, but at least I was self aware enough to come out and say 'I know it's not right.' I've never tried to justify what I was doing, but I knew it was wrong. I just didn't know how to get help until about two years later. Recordings capture a moment in time, and as dark as things may have been, I'm still happy that I was able to capture how I felt, just in case I ever forget."

Check out the track here:





