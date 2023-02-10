Bedouin Unveil Lead Single 'Voices In My Head'

Bedouin reveals their entrancing lead single "Voices In My Head" from their long-awaited debut album Temple of Dreams, coming later this year. "Voices In My Head" features Tamer Malki and Rami Abousabe showcasing their vocals in a mystic duet that weaves thrumming energy through a swath of commanding percussion. The single releases on February 10th via the Miami-based duo's label Human by Default.

The musicians, singer-songwriters, and producers have spent the better part of a decade fine-tuning their sound, which draws as much from their Middle Eastern heritage as it does their world travels as DJs playing iconic venues across the globe. Selecting "Voices In My Head" was an important choice to set the tone for the album, which Malki explains is a chance to "experiment and push the boundaries."

It differs from their previous work, as the album is intended to be a deep listening experience for the fans, rather than a slew of club cuts. The multi-talented artists sought to create a timeless sound in Temple of Dreams.

Malki outlines that the album lies between "what we play on stages around the world and what we're capable of writing and producing as musicians and producers. We wanted to exceed expectations and present something that you might think or feel you've heard before, yet it's something completely new-not what might be expected from us."

Pulling influences from "all across the musical spectrum, from different eras," Bedouin felt that "Voices In My Head" was the song that best defines what this next chapter means to them. Abousabe shares that the track "captures the overall essence of the album. It was one of the first duets that features both Tamer and myself. It felt very much like Bedouin, and that's why we're starting with an original from the two of us."

As they prepare to embark on their first-time album release and their beloved Saga residency at top Ibiza club Pacha, Bedouin brings mystique and complexity to the dancefloor with "Voices In My Head". The genre-bending new music from Bedouin is the sign of two artists at the top of their game.

Bedouin is an American-based music production and DJ partnership consisting of Tamer Malki and Rami Abousabe. Together they share a broad sonic vision that pulls from their diverse influences owing to their Middle Eastern heritage, Western upbringing, and worldly travels.

As musicians, singers, songwriters, and multi-instrumentalists, they've pioneered a distinctive and timeless sound that has connected with crowds from all corners of the world. Their sophisticated productions are featured on some of the world's most notable labels such as Crosstown Rebels, Get Physical, All Day I Dream, and recently their own imprint-Human By Default. Select major label releases include remixes for Black Coffee and the late Virgil Abloh on Ultra and Sony/Universal.

They have called Burning Man home since 2012, making it their cultural, social, and musical experimentation playground for nearly a decade. Burning Man became a creative refuge and gave them the freedom to take a new musical approach. Their time spent at Burning Man has been integral to the musical movement that is Bedouin.

The duo was featured twice on BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix and named Mixmag's "Breakthrough Artists". Having played major events such as Coachella, Tomorrowland, and Art Basel and iconic venues like Ushuaïa, Wynn Las Vegas, and Scorpios, Bedouin continue to make strides in their prolific career.

In 2017, they earned the Essential New Tune title for their revered remake-cover of Pink Floyd's "Set Control For The Heart Of The Sun" which was personally blessed by Pink Floyd's drummer Nick Mason. 2017 also marked the inception of the duo's weekly Ibiza residency and event concept, Saga, which quickly cemented itself as one of the island's most sought-after weekly parties, earning the 2019 award for "Best Night In Ibiza" by the DJ awards.

Followed by a slew of original releases, 2020 marked the launch of their record label Human By Default with their Whistleman EP, which was featured on Forbes. In 2022, Bedouin recorded and shared a groundbreaking Cercle set, filmed in Petra, Jordan.

Over the course of the pandemic, Malki and Abousabe spent a great amount of time finalizing songs created in the past 7 years, composing, songwriting, singing, and working on numerous projects including collaborations and new originals. Their debut album Temple of Dreams (Human by Default) was shaped from these sessions and captures the enigmatic sound of the versatile, forward-thinking group.

Listen to the new single here: