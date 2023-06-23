Bebe Rexha Joins Loud Luxury & Two Friends on 'If Only I'

The candy colored music video captures the feel-good essence of the track as the collaborators take on the California coast with special guest influencer Hannah Stocking.

By: Jun. 23, 2023

Diamond and multi-platinum selling dance music duo Loud Luxury and acclaimed producer/DJ duo Two Friends release their collaborative single, “If Only I” with award-winning pop singer Bebe Rexha. Two Friends’ massive 30+ date ‘Planet Two Friends’ North American headline tour is currently underway, stopping at iconic venues such as Forest Hills Stadium in New York. Tickets are available for purchase HERE

Grammy-nominated, pop superstar Bebe Rexha’s smooth vocals paired with the carefully-crafted beats of Two Friends and Loud Luxury makes for a dance music fan’s dream: a true powerhouse collaboration resulting in what is sure to be the song of the summer.

The candy colored music video captures the feel-good essence of the track as the collaborators take on the California coast with special guest influencer Hannah Stocking. Viewers are immersed into an oceanside dance party complete with a beach picnic and ATV rides, alongside Bebe Rexha, Two Friends, and Loud Luxury.

In April, Two Friends delighted Coachella fans with the first live performance of “If Only I”, bringing out collaborator Bebe Rexha for a special appearance. Watch the performance HERE. Loud Luxury also gave it a similar, special pre-release treatment, closing out their set at the EDC Las Vegas mainstage with a firework filled high tempo rendition.

The new single follows Two Friends’ recent collaboration with multi-platinum country singer Russell Dickerson in “More Than Yesterday.” Slowly beginning with Dickerson’s rich vocals over acoustic plucking, the song steadily progresses, building instrumental and electronic beats , and culminating in a powerful, danceable chorus featuring drums, synths, and a catchy trumpet hook, the track has quickly become a warm-weather anthem. In February, the duo released “No Saving Us (ft. SAYGRACE)” their first original single of the year giving fans a taste of their monumental year ahead.

They have earned a coveted Vegas residency at the Wynn’s XS & Encore this summer and the second annual edition of their very own festival, Big Bootie Land  recently took place in Chicago on June 2nd, where they unveiled their Big Bootie Mix Vol.23. The official Planet Two Friends headline tour continues through July, concluding at New York City’s Forest Hills Stadium on July 8th. Fans can purchase tickets HERE.

Two Friends will return to their hometown later this summer to play LA Historic State Park with The Chainsmokers, ARMNHMR, and NOTD. Tickets are on-sale now HERE.

UPCOMING TWO FRIENDS TOUR DATES

June 23 - Washington, DC - Echostage

June 24 - Washington, DC - Echostage

June 27 - Newport, KY - Megacorp Pavilion

June 29 - Charleston, SC - Firefly Distillery

June 30 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre

July 1 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium 

July 8 - New York, NY - Forest Hills Stadium 

July 15 - Las Vegas, NV - Encore Beach Club

July 21 - Las Vegas, NV - XS Las Vegas

July 29 - Las Vegas, NV - Encore Beach Club

August 4-6 - Toronto, ON - Veld Music Festival

August 6 - Las Vegas, NV - XS Las Vegas

August 19 - Los Angeles, CA - Los Angeles State Historic Park **

August 27 - Las Vegas, NV - Encore Beach Club

September 9 - Gatineau, QC - Riverside Music Festival

September 10 - Las Vegas, NV - Encore Beach Club

** With The Chainsmokers

Photo: Greg Fry



