Bearings Announce New Album 'Hello, It's You'

Bearings have announced the details of their upcoming new album 'Hello, It's You', out November 20 through Pure Noise Records. It was produced by Courtney Ballard (Good Charlotte, Waterparks). Today, the band also releases the first single and music video for "Sway", which can be seen below.

As a whole, 'Hello, It's You' uses its lyrical poignancy to elevate universal emotions all too jumbled in the current climate. It's hard enough to be human, but add in the creeping existential dead de jour, and it's downright confounding at times. But by reassuring fans to embrace the conflict and messiness of life, Hello, It's You serves as a reminder of our own humanity, reaching deep into those emotions and stirring something important and long-lasting.

"Sway is a tongue in cheek track about someone who thinks they are way too damn cool," says vocalist Doug Cousins. "The song came about pretty quickly and once we got going with it, we knew it was going to be the first single we wanted everyone.... we wanted something everyone could move to. Something with a raw dose of energy."

Track Listing

1. Better Yesterday

2. Sway

3. Super Deluxe

4. So Damn Wrong

5. Lovely Lovely

6. Love Me Like You Did

7. Over Now

8. Dreams

9. I Feel It All

10. Transient Colours

