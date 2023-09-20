Beach Weather Announces Debut Headlining Tour Set For 2024

Following a busy two years with many successful firsts, breakthrough alternative pop-rock band Beach Weather is heading into 2024 with another one - a national headlining tour. 2022 saw the band reunite after a multi-year hiatus and sign with Arista Records. Their hit single “Sex, Drugs, Etc” peaked at #1 on the Alt Radio charts and simultaneously claimed the fastest rise to number one that year. The band also made their debut on late night TV with a performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Fast forward to 2023, the band attended the iHeartRadio Music Awards supporting their nomination in the Best New Alt/Rock Artist category, and is currently approaching the Top 10 with their single “Unlovable” on the alternative charts at radio. Most notably the band released their long-awaited debut full length album Pineapple Sunrise - which rocketed the band to reach an average 10 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

“Sex, Drugs, Etc” continued to reach ground breaking success - with its Gold certification in Canada and its Platinum certification at home in the US. The band also released an alternate version of “Unlovable” featuring Heather Baron-Gracie of Pale Waves.

The band appeared across the US on numerous major music festival stages - including the likes of Bottlerock, Hangout Fest, Shaky Knees, and the upcoming Life Is Beautiful in Las Vegas. They also made their first international appearance in several years, with a House of Vans show in Mexico City. Beach Weather will spend their fall on a largely sold out run across Canada with their beachy sisters of the north, The Beaches.

With 2024 fast approaching, Beach Weather is showing no signs of slowing down. The band has announced their first ever headlining tour - a national run split into two legs which will take them across the US and Canada over the course of March and April 2024.

Of the tour announcement, bassist Reeve Powers comments, “it’s been a few years in the making now. Finally, the Beach Weather Rock & Roll Club is all aboard the traveling pineapple. A lot of our lives have gone into the making of this album & now it’s time to share it with the world - live on stage. We hope the people are ready to dance, laugh, shout & create memories with their friends, because we’ve been hard at work to make this an experience to remember; not only for the audience, but for ourselves as well. Join us on Pineapple Sunrise: The Tour to experience Beach Weather in full form!”

Pre-sale tickets for the tour are now available, and the general on sale will begin Friday September 22nd. Fans can purchase tickets and VIP upgrades directly through the band’s website.

TOUR DATES

9/21 - Las Vegas, NV - Life Is Beautiful Pre-Part @ Sand Dollar

9/22 - Las Vegas, NV - Life Is Beautiful Festival

9/23 - Tempe, AZ - Tempe Marketplace *Free Show

9/24 - Oceanside, CA - Super Girl Surf Pro *Free Show

Supporting The Beaches

10/26 - Kitchener, ON - Centre In The Square

10/27 - Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Concert Hall

10/28 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS

10/30 - Kingston, ON - The Alehouse

11/1 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

11/2 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

11/5 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

11/8 - Edmonton, AB - Midway

11/9 - Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall Concerts

11/10 - Kelowna, BC - Kelowna Community Theatre

11/12 - Vancouver, BC - The Orpheum

11/13 - Victoria, BC - Royal Theatre

Headlining

3/1 Toronto, ON - The Opera House

3/2 Ferndale, MI - The Loving Touch

3/5 Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

3/6 St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam Bar and Hall

3/8 Milwaukee, WI - The Rave / Eagles Club

3/9 Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

3/10 Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi

3/11 Nashville, TN - The Basement East

3/13 Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

3/14 Durham, NC - Motorco Music Hall

3/15 Harrisburg, PA - XL Live

3/16 Pittsburgh, PA - Mr Smalls Theatre

3/17 Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry

3/19 Washington, DC - The Atlantis

3/21 New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

3/22 Uncasville, CT - Wolf Den @ Mohegan

3/23 Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

4/17 Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

4/19 Austin, TX - Domain Northside

4/20 Ft. Worth, TX - Tulips FTW

4/21 Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Music Hall

4/23 Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

4/24 Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

4/26 Boise, ID - Shrine Basement

4/27 Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

4/30 Roseville, CA - Goldfield

5/1 Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom

5/3 San Diego, CA - Music Box