Beabadoobee Releasing 'Pylon' Album with Hayley Williams, Chino Moreno & More
Beabadoobee will debut songs from the record on The Powerlines Tour, her first-ever arena shows and biggest tour to date.
Singer-songwriter beabadoobee will release her hugely anticipated new album, Pylon, on September 18, 2026, via Dirty Hit and Interscope Records. Featuring appearances by Hayley Williams, Chino Moreno, Shane Moran, among others, it is available to pre-order and pre-save now here.
“A lot of the songs on this record are things I wish I could have said to someone,” says the musician. “This song has this petty tunnel vision—it’s like, I hate you. You’re gonna stay here and listen to how much I hate you. Because I never got to say that."
Also featured on the album, which serves as her follow-up to her UK number 1 album This Is How Tomorrow Moves, are Pinegrove’s Evan Stephens Hall, as well as Matty Healy and George Daniel of The 1975. Its first single, “Sun Has Set,” is available to stream below.
Beabadoobee will debut songs from the record on The Powerlines Tour, her first-ever arena shows and biggest tour to date, taking in shows across North America, the UK, and Europe this autumn-winter.
The Powerlines Tour kicks off October 1 and includes stops at Madison Square Garden, The Kia Forum, The O2, and more (full routing below). Support comes from Wisp in the US, Canada, and UK, and Violet Grohl in France, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Germany.
Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning on Monday, June 29 at 10 am local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Thursday, July 2 at 10 am local time at beabadoobee.com/live.
Pylon Tracklist
Pylon
Sun Has Set
Estranged
Switchblade
Write Me A Letter
It’s Alright
In Motion
Memories
Nothing To Prove
Radio
Powerlines
Spark
Despite That
Satellite
The Powerlines Tour’ Dates
October 1 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena*
October 2 – Philadelphia, PA – Liacouras Center*
October 3 – Boston, MA – TD Garden*
October 5 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden*
October 7 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena*
October 8 – Laval, Canada – Place Bell*
October 10 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion*
October 11 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center*
October 13 – Orlando, FL – Addition Financial Arena*
October 14 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena*
October 16 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion*
October 17 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater*
October 19 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre*
October 21 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum*
October 24 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena*
October 26 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena*
October 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena*
October 29 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena*
November 14 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro*
November 16 – Cardiff, UK – Utilita Arena*
November 17 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena*
November 18 – London, UK – The O2*
November 23 – Copenhagen, DK – K.B. Hallen
November 24 – Stockholm, SE – Fryshuset Arenan
November 27 – Oslo, NO – Spektrum
November 30 – Paris, FR – Zenith^
December 2 – Amsterdam, NL – AFAS Live^
December 4 – Brussels, BE – Forest National^
December 6 – Berlin, DE – Tempodrom^
December 7 – Düsseldorf, DE – Mitsubishi Electric Halle^
Previously Announced Summer Dates
July 30 – Saint Charles, IA – Hinterland Music Festival
July 31 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed (Official Lolla Aftershow)
August 2 – Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza
August 4 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater*
August 7 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre*
support:
Wisp *
Violet Grohl ^
Photo credit: Erika Kamano