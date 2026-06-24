Beabadoobee Releasing 'Pylon' Album with Hayley Williams, Chino Moreno & More

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Singer-songwriter beabadoobee will release her hugely anticipated new album, Pylon, on September 18, 2026, via Dirty Hit and Interscope Records. Featuring appearances by Hayley Williams, Chino Moreno, Shane Moran, among others, it is available to pre-order and pre-save now here.

“A lot of the songs on this record are things I wish I could have said to someone,” says the musician. “This song has this petty tunnel vision—it’s like, I hate you. You’re gonna stay here and listen to how much I hate you. Because I never got to say that."

Also featured on the album, which serves as her follow-up to her UK number 1 album This Is How Tomorrow Moves, are Pinegrove’s Evan Stephens Hall, as well as Matty Healy and George Daniel of The 1975. Its first single, “Sun Has Set,” is available to stream below.

Beabadoobee will debut songs from the record on The Powerlines Tour, her first-ever arena shows and biggest tour to date, taking in shows across North America, the UK, and Europe this autumn-winter.

The Powerlines Tour kicks off October 1 and includes stops at Madison Square Garden, The Kia Forum, The O2, and more (full routing below). Support comes from Wisp in the US, Canada, and UK, and Violet Grohl in France, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Germany.

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning on Monday, June 29 at 10 am local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Thursday, July 2 at 10 am local time at beabadoobee.com/live.

Pylon Tracklist

Pylon

Sun Has Set

Estranged

Switchblade

Write Me A Letter

It’s Alright

In Motion

Memories

Nothing To Prove

Radio

Powerlines

Spark

Despite That

Satellite

The Powerlines Tour’ Dates

October 1 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena*

October 2 – Philadelphia, PA – Liacouras Center*

October 3 – Boston, MA – TD Garden*

October 5 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden*

October 7 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena*

October 8 – Laval, Canada – Place Bell*

October 10 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion*

October 11 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center*

October 13 – Orlando, FL – Addition Financial Arena*

October 14 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena*

October 16 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion*

October 17 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater*

October 19 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre*

October 21 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum*

October 24 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena*

October 26 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena*

October 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena*

October 29 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena*

November 14 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro*

November 16 – Cardiff, UK – Utilita Arena*

November 17 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena*

November 18 – London, UK – The O2*

November 23 – Copenhagen, DK – K.B. Hallen

November 24 – Stockholm, SE – Fryshuset Arenan

November 27 – Oslo, NO – Spektrum

November 30 – Paris, FR – Zenith^

December 2 – Amsterdam, NL – AFAS Live^

December 4 – Brussels, BE – Forest National^

December 6 – Berlin, DE – Tempodrom^

December 7 – Düsseldorf, DE – Mitsubishi Electric Halle^

Previously Announced Summer Dates

July 30 – Saint Charles, IA – Hinterland Music Festival

July 31 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed (Official Lolla Aftershow)

August 2 – Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza

August 4 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater*

August 7 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

support:

Wisp *

Violet Grohl ^

Photo credit: Erika Kamano

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