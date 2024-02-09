Bea and Her Business Debuts New Single 'Me Against My Head'

19-year-old Bea and her Business is quickly becoming one of the great new hopes of the UK pop scene. Led by the single “Born To Be Alive,“ her debut EP Introverted Extrovert has already exceeded 42 million streams and resulted in her first airplay at Radio 1.

Now Bea builds upon her flying momentum by sharing the new single “Me Against My Head,” co-written and produced by GRAMMY and Ivor Novello winner Fraser T. Smith (Adele, Sam Smith). Teasers for the track have already ignited anticipation, with 2.5 million views on TikTok alone and over 10,000 pre-saves.

A beautifully stripped back piano ballad, “Me Against My Head” finds Bea opening up her inner most insecurities for the world to see. The exquisite, expressive tone of her vocal dares to share vulnerabilities which so many people face: from body confidence issues to questions of self-doubt in social settings. And yet in spite of its challenging subject matter, it's a song that possesses the honesty to inspire others.

“I am so excited to share my new single ‘Me Against My Head' with you all,” shares Bea. “It paints the brutal relationship that I have had with myself and my body over my teenage years and I think in writing the song, it has allowed me to come to terms with it all a little bit more. Please be warned, it might rip your heart from your chest but it's worth it, I promise.”

“Me Against My Head” emerges as Bea prepares to play her second-ever headline show at London's Lafayette on April 9th after selling out her debut headline gig at Omeara late last year, while her first European tour has also just been announced. Her first public performance was on one of the biggest stages imaginable: in front of 100,000 people at a festival in Oslo.

Bea started writing songs in childhood. Her ability to capture honest observations and a little caustic humour from universal coming-of-age experiences reflects her early admiration of Lily Allen, while Lana Del Rey and Olivia Rodrigo are two of her current inspirations. But her influences go beyond personal experiences with a particular interest in the art of poetry, most significantly from Leonard Cohen and Kate Bingham. Bea's first social media following came with her expressive cover versions, but her own songs have forged a much deeper connection with fans.

Her upcoming tour dates are listed below and tickets are available HERE:

TOUR DATES

APRIL

9th – London, Lafayette

10th – Paris, Point Éphémère

11th – Amsterdam, Bitterzoet

14th – Cologne, Yuca

15th – Berlin, Maschinenhaus

17th – Oslo, Parktreatret

18th – Copenhagen, Hotel Cecil