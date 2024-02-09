Bea and Her Business Debuts New Single 'Me Against My Head'

Her debut EP Introverted Extrovert has already exceeded 42 million streams and resulted in her first airplay at Radio 1.

By: Feb. 09, 2024

POPULAR

SOME LIKE IT HOT Wins GRAMMY Award for Best Musical Theater Album Photo 1 SOME LIKE IT HOT Wins GRAMMY Award for Best Musical Theater Album
Kylie Minogue Is Planning a U.S. Tour Photo 2 Kylie Minogue Is Planning a U.S. Tour
Taylor Swift to Drop New Album in April: Pre-Order 'The Tortured Poets Department' Now Photo 3 Taylor Swift to Drop New Album in April: Pre-Order 'The Tortured Poets Department' Now
Il Divo Concert to Premiere on PBS in February Photo 4 Il Divo Concert to Premiere on PBS in February

Bea and Her Business Debuts New Single 'Me Against My Head'

19-year-old Bea and her Business is quickly becoming one of the great new hopes of the UK pop scene. Led by the single “Born To Be Alive,“ her debut EP Introverted Extrovert has already exceeded 42 million streams and resulted in her first airplay at Radio 1.

Now Bea builds upon her flying momentum by sharing the new single “Me Against My Head,” co-written and produced by GRAMMY and Ivor Novello winner Fraser T. Smith (Adele, Sam Smith). Teasers for the track have already ignited anticipation, with 2.5 million views on TikTok alone and over 10,000 pre-saves.

A beautifully stripped back piano ballad, “Me Against My Head” finds Bea opening up her inner most insecurities for the world to see. The exquisite, expressive tone of her vocal dares to share vulnerabilities which so many people face: from body confidence issues to questions of self-doubt in social settings. And yet in spite of its challenging subject matter, it's a song that possesses the honesty to inspire others. 

“I am so excited to share my new single ‘Me Against My Head' with you all,” shares Bea. “It paints the brutal relationship that I have had with myself and my body over my teenage years and I think in writing the song, it has allowed me to come to terms with it all a little bit more. Please be warned, it might rip your heart from your chest but it's worth it, I promise.”

“Me Against My Head” emerges as Bea prepares to play her second-ever headline show at London's Lafayette on April 9th after selling out her debut headline gig at Omeara late last year, while her first European tour has also just been announced. Her first public performance was on one of the biggest stages imaginable: in front of 100,000 people at a festival in Oslo. 

Bea started writing songs in childhood. Her ability to capture honest observations and a little caustic humour from universal coming-of-age experiences reflects her early admiration of Lily Allen, while Lana Del Rey and Olivia Rodrigo are two of her current inspirations. But her influences go beyond personal experiences with a particular interest in the art of poetry, most significantly from Leonard Cohen and Kate Bingham. Bea's first social media following came with her expressive cover versions, but her own songs have forged a much deeper connection with fans.

Her upcoming tour dates are listed below and tickets are available HERE:

TOUR DATES

APRIL

9th – London, Lafayette

10th – Paris, Point Éphémère

11th – Amsterdam, Bitterzoet

14th – Cologne, Yuca

15th – Berlin, Maschinenhaus

17th – Oslo, Parktreatret

18th – Copenhagen, Hotel Cecil



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
JP Saxe Drops New Live Album In Midst Of 50+ Date World Tour Photo
JP Saxe Drops New Live Album In Midst Of 50+ Date World Tour

The 8-song collection features new arrangements of fan-favorite tracks from Saxe's new album with special guests including Cory Henry, Tal Wilkenfeld (singer, songwriter, bassist and guitarist who has performed with artists including Jeff Beck, Prince, Incubus, Eric Clapton, Herbie Hancock, and Mick Jagger), Ryan Lerman and more.

2
Rising R&B Group Wanmor Release New Single Baby Photo
Rising R&B Group Wanmor Release New Single 'Baby'

Produced by Hitmaka [Big Sean, Chris Brown] and The Breed [Anderson .Paak], the track's smooth soundscape hinges on a mesmerizing synth loop and head-nodding beat. Against this backdrop, the members trade heartfelt vocals back-and-forth, alternating between towering high register and smooth crooning.

3
MAX Drops New Single Stupid in Love Featuring Huh Yunjin of LE SSERAFIM Photo
MAX Drops New Single 'Stupid in Love' Featuring Huh Yunjin of LE SSERAFIM

MAX has released a new single titled 'Stupid in Love' featuring Huh Yunjin of Le Sserafim. Check out the song now! “STUPID IN LOVE” continues MAX's recent string of collaborations with K-Pop superstars. Most notably, he co-wrote BTS' single “Yet To Come” and teamed up with SUGA of BTS on “Blueberry Eyes” as well as Agust D on the mixtape D-2. 

4
BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE Soundtrack Released Photo
BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE Soundtrack Released

The music on the Bob Marley: One Love soundtrack is drawn from several of the Island albums that launched Marley to stardom: Catch a Fire (1973), Burnin' (1973), Rastaman Vibration (1976), Exodus (1977), Kaya (1978), and Uprising (1980).

More Hot Stories For You

Elisapie And Dominique Fils-Aimé Earn 2024 JUNO NominationsElisapie And Dominique Fils-Aimé Earn 2024 JUNO Nominations
Jenna Paulette Signs to Leo33 Independent LabelJenna Paulette Signs to Leo33 Independent Label
Club44 Records Presents BACK TO THE GARDEN The New Album From Celebrated Chanteuse Natalie DouglasClub44 Records Presents BACK TO THE GARDEN The New Album From Celebrated Chanteuse Natalie Douglas
Video: Australian Indie Artist Imogen Clark Premieres Video For 'All Hard Feelings'Video: Australian Indie Artist Imogen Clark Premieres Video For 'All Hard Feelings'

Videos

Broadway Sessions Welcomes Back All-Stars to Celebrate Black History Month Video
Broadway Sessions Welcomes Back All-Stars to Celebrate Black History Month
WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Company Gets Ready for Broadway Video
WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Company Gets Ready for Broadway
ALADDIN's Michael James Scott Kicks Off Black History Month at Disney World Video
ALADDIN's Michael James Scott Kicks Off Black History Month at Disney World
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central A SIGN OF THE TIMES
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
THE BOOK OF MORMON
Ticket Central TICKET DISCOUNTS
THE NOTEBOOK
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG