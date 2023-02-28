Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Bayonne Drops New Single 'Words'

The track is off his upcoming studio album, Temporary Time, releasing via Nettwerk on May 26th.

Feb. 28, 2023  

Multi-hyphenate experimental musician Roger Sellers, aka Bayonne, drops new single and heartfelt compilation video for "Words" off his upcoming studio album, Temporary Time, releasing via Nettwerk on May 26th. He also announces a forthcoming North American headlining tour.

Bayonne describes the new single, "In many ways, Words is a pinnacle of the record to me. I mean this in terms of musicality and sonic creativity. The meaning is a bit all over the place, but there is definitely a kind of Part A/Part B quality because it was written through a longer and emotionally denser period of time. The first half is more of a contemplation of a romantic relationship that I was involved in at the time. Second half pulls in more of the record's concept - self-help/discovery."

He continues, "I love the transition between first and second section. Around 2:24 it feels like it all hits cruise control. This is kind of a moment of clarity. Realizing that I'm overthinking problems. This is when I start expressing more external/social feelings and get a bit positive and satirical. "Useless Millennial / Happiness is on the phone / I think you should take it / Time for you to let it go."

The compilation video for "Words" features home footage from Bayonne's childhood. The audio from these home videos is laced ethereally throughout the beauty that is Temporary Time. The most moving part of this compilation piece are the moments in time captured of his dad, who sadly passed away last year. Learning to edit video, Bayonne spent hours sifting through old family VHS tapes to craft this emotional and nostalgic piece.

Today, Bayonne also announces his upcoming headline tour throughout North America that will kick off May 30th in Phoenix and will make stops in Los Angeles, New York, and more. A full list of dates is below. Tickets go on Spotify Fan pre-sale Wednesday at 10am local time and to the general public this Friday at 10am local time here.

Bayonne Tour Dates:

5/30 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar

5/31 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah

6/2 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Troubadour

6/3 - San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

6/5 - Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou's

6/6 - Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club

6/7 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

6/9 - Salt Lake City @ Kilby Court

6/10 - Denver, CO @ Lost Lake

6/12 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry

6/13 - Chicago, IL @ Schubas

6/15 - Columbus, OH @ The Basement

6/16 - Cleveland, OH @ Mahall's

6/17 - Toronto, ON @ Monarch Tavern

6/19 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

6/20 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made

6/21 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's

6/23 - Vienna, VA @ Jammin' Java

6/24 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle Backroom

6/25 - Atlanta, GA @ Vinyl Centerstage

6/27 - Dallas, TX @ Club DaDa

6/28 - Austin, TX @ New Parish

Temporary Time also features recent releases "Is It Time,""Solo," and "Right Thing." Bayonne veers into the propulsive dark-pop of "Right Thing," one of several tracks featuring the ghostlike samples of audio lifted from his family home movies. While Bayonne wrote and recorded his first two albums in solitude, he took to a more collaborative approach with his third full-length, bringing in outside ideas via co-production credits with Jon Joseph and fellow Austin native Danny Reisch, who also mixed the record.

Photo Credit: Eric Morales




