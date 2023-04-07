Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Bay Area Recording Artist Jay Kayze Releases New Single 'Over Love'

From stacked vocal harmonies to a unique blend of rapping and singing, "Over Love" easily delivers a little something for everyone.

Apr. 07, 2023  

Bay Area native Jay Kayze is introducing a new sound for the new year with a beautiful blend of Pop and R&B in "Over Love". Paired with an official visualizer, "Over Love" embodies everything that music lovers love about music. From stacked vocal harmonies to a unique blend of rapping and singing, "Over Love" easily delivers a little something for everyone.

Witnessing scenes that symbolize his past relationship, Kayze's push and pull with a beautiful woman demonstrates several stages of love; from the initial, flirtatious stage to the pursuit, Kayze is not shy to show off his smooth personality. His raw lyrics talk about how he is a different person today than he was back then and how she may no longer recognize him. Using the concept of drugs and what it's like to be strong out as a metaphor to being in a toxic relationship. And it moves quickly; as soon as we get invested in the couple's dynamic, the song ends and urges us to 'run it back' so that we can catch that blend of radio-ready melodies once again.

"You might've known me, But not met the person that I have become / Once controlled me, But now I am over drugs" ~ "Over Love"

A rapper, singer and multiinstrumentalist, Jay Kayze coins himself as the 'artists artist'. Versatile, skilled, and highly methodical in all aspects of his craft, the Bay Area native is now producing music out of Los Angeles, where he still nurtures the experiences from his time in the Bay Area music community. Kayze uses his platform to talk about his personal struggle navigating a bi-racial upbringing, while also bridging the gap between his love of language and instrumentation. Kayze is no stranger to hard work, stating "My mom raised me by herself. No food stamps, no government checks, nothing." Kayze adds, "My father was not allowed in the state. I watched my mom work 80-hour weeks, and I saw her turn a college retail job into a Vice President-level role at a Fortune 500 company."

Drawing inspiration from J. Cole, Anderson .Paak, Childish Gambino, and Chance the Rapper, Kayze embodies the swagger of a more enriched generation. Kayze showcases a fearless blend of Old-School Hip Hop/R&B combined with New Age Rap and Pop, noting "I grew up listening to Lauryn Hill and the Black Eyed Peas with my mom, and Busta Rhymes and Dr. Dre with my uncles." Having already performed alongside some of his childhood idols including Nas, Rakim, and Too Short, Kayze has amassed millions of streams across Spotify, Soundcloud, and YouTube. With co-signs from legends DC Young Fly and The Game, the sky is truly the limit for Jay Kayze.

