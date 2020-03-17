Barry Manilow Scores 27th Top 40 Album With New Studio Album, NIGHT SONGS II

Billboard Magazine has announced that pop music icon Barry Manilow has scored his sixth consecutive decade of top 40-charting albums as Night Songs II becomes his 27th top 40 album on the Billboard Top Album Chart.

Night Songs II made its debuts at No. 3 and held its top ten position on the Billboard Current Pop Albums Chart between Justin Bieber and Harry Styles.

The Billboard chart position for an album of just piano and vocals is simply unprecedented. "It's very intimate," said Manilow. "It's just me playing the piano and singing some of the greatest songs ever written, by some of the greatest composers ever to put pen to paper."

Manilow first visited the top 40 album chart on January 11, 1975 with Barry Manilow II and since 2002, Manilow has more than a dozen top 40 albums.

Manilow has planned a series of concerts in the UK and is currently is in residency in Las Vegas at the Westgate Resort and Casino.

Later this year Barry Manilow's A Gift of Love V - Christmas Benefit Concerts are taking place this December at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert, CA to raise money for 25 special charities. The concerts are scheduled for December 8th, 9th, 11th, 12th, & 13th. Proceeds from each ticket benefit one of the 25 participating charities of your choice. Ticket go on sale March 23rd at 10 AM PT.

For all tickets please visit www.manilow.com

Having sold more than 85 million albums worldwide, Barry Manilow is one of the world's all-time bestselling recording artists. He's had an astonishing 50 Top 40 singles including 12 #1s and 27 Top 10 hits and is ranked at the #1 Adult Contemporary Artist of all-time, according to Billboard and R&R magazines.

Night Songs II track listing:

1. Everything Happens to Me

2. I'm Old Fashioned

3. My Funny Valentine

4. I Had the Craziest Dream

5. She Was Too Good to Me

6. Meditation

7. Lush Life

8. Isn't It A Pity

9. Moonlight Becomes You

10. Little Girl Blue

11. Polka Dots and Moonbeams

12. We'll Be Together Again

Bonus Track 13: Like Someone in Love





Related Articles View More Music Stories