Barenaked Ladies Will Release Deluxe Edition Of 'In Flight' Out This Friday

The legendary rockers Barenaked Ladies have announced “35 Live,” an exclusive performance for SiriusXM, recorded live at BNL's 35th Anniversary Show at the El Mocambo in Toronto last October.

Exclusively created for SiriusXM, the sixty minute show contains songs spanning BNL's entire career, including their 1992 debut album Gordon (“If I Had $1,000,000” and “Hello City”), multi-platinum albums Stunt and Maroon, and all the way up to their newest album In Flight, released last September.

BNL's Ed Robertson says, “The 35th Anniversary show at the Legendary El Mocambo was a very special night. All of our friends and family were there, and hardcore fans traveled far and wide to be in the room for it. It was a chance to look back, AND to look forward. The energy in the room was incredible. We played songs that were nearly 35 years old, and songs that were barely 35 days old. Most important of all, we had a blast doing it!”

The exclusive show will premiere on SiriusXM's PopRocks (ch. 6) on March 22 at 5pm ET, and will air throughout the weekend on March 22 at 11pm ET, March 23 at 10am ET, and March 24 at 2am ET. There will be an encore performance of “35 Live” on SiriusXM's Iceberg channel the weekend of April 19. It will also be available to hear on the SiriusXM app.

In addition, BNL will be releasing a deluxe edition of their highly acclaimed new album, In Flight. The special version contains all 14 original songs, plus six live songs recorded at the 35th Anniversary Show in Toronto, only three of which are included on the SiriusXM special. This deluxe version will be released on March 22 and is only available digitally. Pre-save the album here.

Barenaked Ladies are also excited to announce a return to the road, embarking on a US tour this fall. The rockers will be reuniting with supporting act Toad the Wet Sprocket, who joined BNL on the 2022 run of the band's ongoing, wildly successful Last Summer on Earth Tour. The upcoming BNL tour stretches across 30 shows throughout the States, including the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. Kicking off on September 16 in Cedar Rapids, information for all shows is available here.

Tickets and VIP package pre-sales start on Wednesday, March 20 at 10am local exclusively through the Barenaked Bytes app, and Spotify Fans First access opens on Thursday, March 21. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 22 at 10am local. Barenaked Ladies will also be performing at this year's Oceans Calling Festival on September 29.

Barenaked Bytes is the free, official Barenaked Ladies app, and it is where you'll find BNL news, information, merch, and first access to VIP packages (which include soundcheck access, meet and greet and exclusive merch bundle) and presale tickets on Wednesday, March 20. Barenaked Bytes is available at the App Store and Google Play. It's free to download and use here. In-app purchases available.

BNL and long-time sustainability partner REVERB (REVERB.org) will continue to build on their 20 years of environmental action on this year's tour, working to reduce the footprint of live music and connecting with fans to take action for people and the planet. For the fall 2024 tour, BNL has partnered with REVERB and voter registration nonprofit, HeadCount, so that $1 per ticket goes to supporting environmental action and voter registration efforts.

About Barenaked Ladies:

Over the course of 35 years, the beloved quartet has sold over 15 million records worldwide and built up an arsenal of hits such as "If I Had $1,000,000," "One Week," "Pinch Me," and "The Big Bang Theory Theme." Widely acknowledged as one of the best live acts on the planet, BNL has hosted a cruise, had their own Ben & Jerry's ice cream flavor, and participated in the first-ever “space-to-earth musical collaboration” with astronaut Chris Hadfield. To date, BNL has amassed eight JUNO Awards, garnered two GRAMMY nominations and was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. In September of 2023, the band released “In Flight”, their 18th studio album.

Tour dates w/ Toad the Wet Sprocket

Sept 16 - Cedar Rapids, IA @ McGrath Amphitheatre

Sept 17 - Moorhead, MN @ Bluestem Center for the Arts Amphitheater

Sept 18 - Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater

Sept 20 - Albuquerque, NM @ Revel

Sept 21 - Colorado Springs, CO @ Sunset Amphitheater

Sept 22 - Vail, CO @ Gerald Ford Amphitheater

Sept 24 - Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater

Sept 25 - Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory at The District

Sept 27 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Rivers Casino Event Center

Sept 28 - Charles Town, WV @ Hollywood Casino Event Center

Sept 29 - Ocean City, MD @ Oceans Calling Festival* (sold out)

Oct 1 - Brookville, NY @ Tilles Center

Oct 2 - Rochester, NY @ Kodak Center**

Oct 4 - French Lick, IN @ French Lick Resort

Oct 6 - Umatilla, OR @ Rock the Locks Festival*

Oct 17 - Columbia, SC @ Township Auditorium

Oct 18 - Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

Oct 19 - Augusta, GA @ Bell Auditorium

Oct 21 - Pompano Beach, FL @ Pompano Beach Amphitheater

Oct 22 - Ft. Myers, FL @ Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

Oct 23 - Clearwater, FL @ The Sound at Coachman Park

Oct 25 - Macon, GA @ Macon City Auditorium

Oct 26 - Biloxi, MS @ Beau Rivage Resort & Casino

Oct 27 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

Oct 29 - Ames, IA @ Stephens Auditorium

Oct 30 - Rochester, MN @ Mayo Civic Center Auditorium**

Nov 1 - Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center Theater

Nov 2 - Salina, KS @ The Stiefel Theater

Nov 3 - Sioux Falls, SD @ Washington Pavilion

Nov 6 - Duluth, MN @ Symphony Hall

Nov 7 - Madison, WI @ Overture Center for the Arts**

Nov 8 - Mt. Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino (pre-sale/on-sale TBA)

*Festival

**BNL Only

Photo Credit: Matt Barnes