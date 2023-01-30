Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Barenaked Ladies Announce Last Summer On Earth 2023 Tour

Barenaked Ladies Announce Last Summer On Earth 2023 Tour

 Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 3rd at 10am local.

Jan. 30, 2023  

Those beloved, fun-loving rockers Barenaked Ladies are at it again as they announce their 7th almost-annual, expansive Last Summer on Earth 2023 American Tour.

Continuing the trend that they began a little more than a decade ago, the Toronto-based eight-time JUNO winners and two-time Grammy nominees are eager to hit the road this summer, playing three dozen shows in major venues all over the United States beginning June 2.

This summer, headliners Barenaked Ladies shake things up a bit by having not one, but two direct support acts, with American bands Semisonic (June 2-June 26) and Five for Fighting (June 28-July 22) splitting the shows. Scottish rockers Del Amitri will open all the shows.

Barenaked Ladies launched their Last Summer on Earth tours in 2012, the year the ancient Mayan calendar had predicted Earth would cease to be. Naturally, BNL seized the opportunity to have a little fun with the idea, and they wound up having so much fun that they've repeated the tour seven of the last 12 summers.

On their previous Last Summer on Earth tours - a phrase so fraught with irony that it fully befits this band of clever, scholarly rockers - Barenaked Ladies have enjoyed inviting friends along for the ride. Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket warmed up the crowds last summer, and Cracker, Big Head Todd & the Monsters, Blues Traveler, Guster, Ben Folds Five, Violent Femmes, Colin Hay, OMD, Howard Jones, Better Than Ezra, and KT Tunstall have all gone out with BNL on previous Last Summer on Earth tours.

And now, in the summer of 2023, the Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductees, the band who taught us the value of a million dollars, who explained The Big Bang in under two minutes, and who made us say "underwear", will bring their show full of hits and fan favorites to American audiences.

Premium seats, merch packages, pre-show soundcheck parties, meet-and-greets, and more will highlight a variety of VIP packages for Barenaked Ladies' Last Summer on Earth 2023 American Tour.

Barenaked Bytes is the free, official Barenaked Ladies app, and it is where you'll find BNL news, information, and merch, and, with the purchase of a Barenaked Bytes bundle, first access to tickets and VIP packages starting January 31st at 10am local time.

The Bytes bundle will also contain an exclusive BNL t-shirt, which will only be available via the app. Barenaked Bytes is available at the App Store and Google Play. It's free to download and use: https://www.barenakedbytes.app/ In-app purchases available.

For Last Summer on Earth 2023, Barenaked Ladies are once again happy to tour in the most sustainable way possible with the help of their partner, REVERB. Since 2004, Barenaked Ladies have proudly partnered with REVERB to reduce the environmental impact of touring, giving back to local communities across the US and Canada in the process.

Fri/Jun-02

Columbus, OH

KEMBA Live! Outdoor

Semisonic

and Del Amitri

Sat/Jun-03

Cincinnati, OH

PNC Pavilion

Semisonic

and Del Amitri

Sun/Jun-04

Toledo, OH

Toledo Zoo Amphitheater

Semisonic

and Del Amitri

Tue/Jun-06

Chicago, IL

Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Semisonic

and Del Amitri

Wed/Jun-07

Milwaukee, WI

BMO Pavilion

Semisonic

and Del Amitri

Fri/Jun-09

Waite Park, MN

The Ledge Amphitheater

Semisonic

and Del Amitri

Sat/Jun-10

Mankato, MN

Vetter Stone Amphitheater

Semisonic

and Del Amitri

Sun/Jun-11

Kansas City, MO

Starlight Theatre

Semisonic

and Del Amitri

Tue/Jun-13

Morrison, CO

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Semisonic

and Del Amitri

Wed/Jun-14

Salt Lake City, UT

VENUE TBA

Semisonic

and Del Amitri

Thu/Jun-15

Nampa, ID

Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Semisonic

and Del Amitri

Sat/Jun-17

Troutdale, OR

McMenamins Edgefield

Semisonic

and Del Amitri

Tue/Jun-20

Saratoga, CA

VENUE TBA

Semisonic

and Del Amitri

Thu/Jun-22

San Diego, CA

Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Semisonic

and Del Amitri

Fri/Jun-23

Los Angeles, CA

Greek Theatre

Semisonic

and Del Amitri

Sat/Jun-24

Indio, CA

Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

Semisonic

and Del Amitri

Mon/Jun-26

Austin, TX

Bass Concert Hall

Semisonic

and Del Amitri

Wed/Jun-28

Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

Five For Fighting

and Del Amitri

Fri/Jun-30

Atlanta, GA

Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Five For Fighting

and Del Amitri

Sat/Jul-01

Greensboro, NC

White Oak Amphitheatre/Greensboro Coliseum

Five For Fighting

and Del Amitri

Tue/Jul-04

Raleigh, NC

Red Hat Amphitheater

Five For Fighting

and Del Amitri

Wed/Jul-05

Washington, DC

The Anthem

Five For Fighting

and Del Amitri

Fri/Jul-07

Uncasville, CT

Mohegan Sun Arena

Five For Fighting

and Del Amitri

Sat/Jul-08

Gilford, NH

Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Five For Fighting

and Del Amitri

Sun/Jul-09

Boston, MA

Leader Bank Pavilion

Five For Fighting

and Del Amitri

Tue/Jul-11

Lewiston, NY

Artpark Amphitheater

Five For Fighting

and Del Amitri

Wed/Jul-12

New York, NY

The Rooftop at Pier 17

Five For Fighting

and Del Amitri

Fri/Jul-14

Wilmington, NC

Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park

Five For Fighting

and Del Amitri

Sun/Jul-16

St. Augustine, FL

St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Five For Fighting

and Del Amitri

Tue/Jul-18

Portsmouth, VA

Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

Five For Fighting

and Del Amitri

Wed/Jul-19

Philadelphia, PA

The Met

Five For Fighting

and Del Amitri

Fri/Jul-21

Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Blossom Music Center

Five For Fighting

and Del Amitri

Sat/Jul-22

Clarkston, MI

Pine Knob Music Theatre

Five For Fighting

and Del Amitri

Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 3rd at 10am local.



Shambolics Announce UK Tour This Spring Photo
Shambolics Announce UK Tour This Spring
From the hands-in-the-air anthemia of EP opener “Like A Breeze”, through the slick and sparkling 80s grooves of “Take It Or Leave It”, or the feedback-drenched Smiths-y waltzer “Never Gonna Change”; it’s a collection that finds the Shams diversifying their sound, growing in confidence, and at the top of their game.
Johnny ONeil Releases LIVE at the Southern Theater EP Photo
Johnny O'Neil Releases 'LIVE at the Southern Theater' EP
The EP features five songs that provide a snapshot of Johnny and his band's history, ranging from a song initially recorded by Johnny's former band Dare Force, 'Let Me Play,' the lead track from Johnny's first solo album, 'Snake In the Grass,' to three brand new tracks from Johnny's upcoming second album.
Michael J Benjamin Releases New Acoustic Single Photo
Michael J Benjamin Releases New Acoustic Single
Michael J Benjamin grew up with the entire history of music readily available at the click of a mouse. He embraced himself in the heroes of old, immersing himself in the works of Bob Dylan, Leonard Cohen, Bruce Springsteen, Joni Mitchell, Johnny Cash and Paul McCartney, before finding modern influence in Lana Del Rey, Weyes Blood and Jack Antonoff.
Coldplay Add New Music Of The Spheres World Tour Dates Photo
Coldplay Add New 'Music Of The Spheres' World Tour Dates
Due to overwhelming fan demand, Coldplay has set additional second shows in Vancouver, San Diego, and Los Angeles to their Music Of The Spheres World Tour. The newly added shows take place at Vancouver’s BC Place on September 23rd, San Diego’s Snapdragon Stadium on September 28th, and Los Angeles’ Rose Bowl on October 1st. 

From This Author - Michael Major


Jeff Richmond Says MEAN GIRLS Songs Have Been 'Reinvented' For Movie MusicalJeff Richmond Says MEAN GIRLS Songs Have Been 'Reinvented' For Movie Musical
January 27, 2023

Jeff Richmond has given an update on the upcoming film adaption of Mean Girls the musical. Richmond stated that he and his wife, Tina Fey, are working 'day-to-day' on the new movie musical, revealing that the music has been 'reinvented' for the big screen. The film stars Angourie Rice, Auli'i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey and Reneé Rapp.
Sam MacPherson Shares New Song 'Play Dumb'Sam MacPherson Shares New Song 'Play Dumb'
January 27, 2023

Singer-songwriter and producer Sam MacPherson kicks off the new year with the release of his new song “Play Dumb.' Co-written by MacPherson, Mags Duval (The Highwomen, Nessa Barrett), and Adam Yaron (Faouzia, Christian French), the new offering is a delicate and gentle song about the struggle of moving on after a relationship dissolves.
Toosii Kicks off 2023 With New Single 'Magic Potion'Toosii Kicks off 2023 With New Single 'Magic Potion'
January 27, 2023

After closing out 2022 with Boys Don’t Cry: Men Do (Deluxe), which shot to #1 on Apple Music’s R&B Chart, and the direct support slot on Rod Wave’s Beautiful Mind arena tour, Toosii is back with “Magic Potion,” a gritty, sensual track. Released via South Coast Music Group/Capitol Records, “Magic Potion” is available now.
CASSIDY KING Shares New Single Featuring WRENNCASSIDY KING Shares New Single Featuring WRENN
January 27, 2023

Singer-songwriter Cassidy King releases a remix of her energetic and uplifting song “Matcha Tea.” Recorded in LA, the track depicts a relationship about feelings not reciprocated evenly. In the new version of the track, tech pop star WRENN adds a deeper layer with a verse portraying the role of the heartbreaker.
THE LATHUMS Announce Castlefield Arena Headline DateTHE LATHUMS Announce Castlefield Arena Headline Date
January 27, 2023

The Lathums have announced their biggest headline show to date, performing at the iconic, open-air Castlefield Bowl in Manchester on Fri 30 June 2023. Tickets for the landmark show go on sale at 9.30am on Fri 3 February 2023. The Wigan four-piece return to Manchester’s 8,000 capacity amphitheatre as headliners.
