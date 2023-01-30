Barenaked Ladies Announce Last Summer On Earth 2023 Tour

Those beloved, fun-loving rockers Barenaked Ladies are at it again as they announce their 7th almost-annual, expansive Last Summer on Earth 2023 American Tour.

Continuing the trend that they began a little more than a decade ago, the Toronto-based eight-time JUNO winners and two-time Grammy nominees are eager to hit the road this summer, playing three dozen shows in major venues all over the United States beginning June 2.

This summer, headliners Barenaked Ladies shake things up a bit by having not one, but two direct support acts, with American bands Semisonic (June 2-June 26) and Five for Fighting (June 28-July 22) splitting the shows. Scottish rockers Del Amitri will open all the shows.

Barenaked Ladies launched their Last Summer on Earth tours in 2012, the year the ancient Mayan calendar had predicted Earth would cease to be. Naturally, BNL seized the opportunity to have a little fun with the idea, and they wound up having so much fun that they've repeated the tour seven of the last 12 summers.

On their previous Last Summer on Earth tours - a phrase so fraught with irony that it fully befits this band of clever, scholarly rockers - Barenaked Ladies have enjoyed inviting friends along for the ride. Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket warmed up the crowds last summer, and Cracker, Big Head Todd & the Monsters, Blues Traveler, Guster, Ben Folds Five, Violent Femmes, Colin Hay, OMD, Howard Jones, Better Than Ezra, and KT Tunstall have all gone out with BNL on previous Last Summer on Earth tours.

And now, in the summer of 2023, the Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductees, the band who taught us the value of a million dollars, who explained The Big Bang in under two minutes, and who made us say "underwear", will bring their show full of hits and fan favorites to American audiences.

Premium seats, merch packages, pre-show soundcheck parties, meet-and-greets, and more will highlight a variety of VIP packages for Barenaked Ladies' Last Summer on Earth 2023 American Tour.

Barenaked Bytes is the free, official Barenaked Ladies app, and it is where you'll find BNL news, information, and merch, and, with the purchase of a Barenaked Bytes bundle, first access to tickets and VIP packages starting January 31st at 10am local time.

The Bytes bundle will also contain an exclusive BNL t-shirt, which will only be available via the app. Barenaked Bytes is available at the App Store and Google Play. It's free to download and use: https://www.barenakedbytes.app/ In-app purchases available.

For Last Summer on Earth 2023, Barenaked Ladies are once again happy to tour in the most sustainable way possible with the help of their partner, REVERB. Since 2004, Barenaked Ladies have proudly partnered with REVERB to reduce the environmental impact of touring, giving back to local communities across the US and Canada in the process.

Fri/Jun-02 Columbus, OH KEMBA Live! Outdoor Semisonic and Del Amitri Sat/Jun-03 Cincinnati, OH PNC Pavilion Semisonic and Del Amitri Sun/Jun-04 Toledo, OH Toledo Zoo Amphitheater Semisonic and Del Amitri Tue/Jun-06 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island Semisonic and Del Amitri Wed/Jun-07 Milwaukee, WI BMO Pavilion Semisonic and Del Amitri Fri/Jun-09 Waite Park, MN The Ledge Amphitheater Semisonic and Del Amitri Sat/Jun-10 Mankato, MN Vetter Stone Amphitheater Semisonic and Del Amitri Sun/Jun-11 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre Semisonic and Del Amitri Tue/Jun-13 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre Semisonic and Del Amitri Wed/Jun-14 Salt Lake City, UT VENUE TBA Semisonic and Del Amitri Thu/Jun-15 Nampa, ID Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater Semisonic and Del Amitri Sat/Jun-17 Troutdale, OR McMenamins Edgefield Semisonic and Del Amitri Tue/Jun-20 Saratoga, CA VENUE TBA Semisonic and Del Amitri Thu/Jun-22 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre Semisonic and Del Amitri Fri/Jun-23 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre Semisonic and Del Amitri Sat/Jun-24 Indio, CA Fantasy Springs Resort Casino Semisonic and Del Amitri Mon/Jun-26 Austin, TX Bass Concert Hall Semisonic and Del Amitri Wed/Jun-28 Tuscaloosa, AL Tuscaloosa Amphitheater Five For Fighting and Del Amitri Fri/Jun-30 Atlanta, GA Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park Five For Fighting and Del Amitri Sat/Jul-01 Greensboro, NC White Oak Amphitheatre/Greensboro Coliseum Five For Fighting and Del Amitri Tue/Jul-04 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater Five For Fighting and Del Amitri Wed/Jul-05 Washington, DC The Anthem Five For Fighting and Del Amitri Fri/Jul-07 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena Five For Fighting and Del Amitri Sat/Jul-08 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion Five For Fighting and Del Amitri Sun/Jul-09 Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion Five For Fighting and Del Amitri Tue/Jul-11 Lewiston, NY Artpark Amphitheater Five For Fighting and Del Amitri Wed/Jul-12 New York, NY The Rooftop at Pier 17 Five For Fighting and Del Amitri Fri/Jul-14 Wilmington, NC Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park Five For Fighting and Del Amitri Sun/Jul-16 St. Augustine, FL St. Augustine Amphitheatre Five For Fighting and Del Amitri Tue/Jul-18 Portsmouth, VA Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion Five For Fighting and Del Amitri Wed/Jul-19 Philadelphia, PA The Met Five For Fighting and Del Amitri Fri/Jul-21 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center Five For Fighting and Del Amitri Sat/Jul-22 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre Five For Fighting and Del Amitri

Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 3rd at 10am local.